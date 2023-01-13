ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Coinbase Ceases Japan Operations As Planned Despite The Country's Crypto Concessions

Coinbase Global, Inc COIN quit operations in Japan, citing changes in the market environment. Users can withdraw their assets until February 16, Japan time. Coinbase customers can withdraw fiat currency and cryptocurrency holdings from Coinbase by February 16. Customers can withdraw their crypto assets to other crypto service providers, Coinbase...

