Chronicle
The more you know: The stars behind Duke women's basketball's red-hot win streak
After finishing 10th in conference play last season, the “Kara Era” is in full-swing as the 13th-ranked Blue Devils try to continue their run against the Tar Heels this Thursday. There have been many impressive performances this season, but there are three particularly important individuals who have been huge factors in the team’s stunning rise to the top of the ACC.
Watch: UNC Commitment Drake Powell Highlight Reel
PITTSBORO, N.C. --- Class of 2024 forward Drake Powell was the first member of UNC's now-loaded 2024 class when he committed to the Tar Heels on Sept. 8, 2022. At 6-foot-5, 190-pounds, Powell is ranked No. 50 in the 2024 class and is the No. 15 small forward -- for now. His stock is climbing, as the Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood standout is averaging 20.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season to lead the 13-2 Charger team.
Chronicle
Duke track and field resumes indoor season in convincing fashion at Dick Taylor Carolina Challenge
CHAPEL HILL—In a fieldhouse decked out with Tar Heel decorations, one might have expected an intimidated Duke team. But the Blue Devils infiltrated enemy territory undaunted by the building’s overwhelming “Carolina blue,” heading home to Durham with a successful day in the books. At Saturday’s Dick...
Chronicle
Sportswrap: Women's basketball pushes winning streak to 11, men's basketball falters on the road
Sportswrap is your one-stop shop for everything Duke athletics, where we’ll recap how each of Duke’s sports currently in competition performed over the last week and give a brief look ahead. Here’s our recap for the week of Jan. 9-15. Men’s basketball. It was a week...
Chronicle
Thoughts on the AP Poll: Duke women's basketball climbs to No. 13 after solid week
After another two-win week for Duke women's basketball, a new AP Poll dropped Monday afternoon. With the Blue Devils now at No. 13, the Blue Zone takes a look at the updated rankings:. Duke on the upswing. In both games this week, the Blue Devils proved that they can close...
The worst shooting Duke team in 63 years?
Following four straight shooting performances falling short of the 40-percent mark, the 2022-23 Duke basketball team is shooting 43.1 percent from the field this season. If the season ended today, that would be the program's lowest field goal percentage since Vic Bubas' first team shot 41.6 percent ...
Chronicle
Duke women's tennis opens season in dominant fashion with home sweep of Furman
The sixth-ranked Blue Devils recorded a dominant spring season opener Friday afternoon, defeating Furman 7-0. Head coach Jamie Ashworth led Duke as the program moved to 17-0 all-time against the Paladins. The Blue Devils came together in order to sweep the Paladins at Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center in Durham, with...
Chronicle
Duke men's basketball falls out of AP Poll for first time since 2020-21 season
More often than not, Duke has been the hunted. Now, it has to play hunter. With the release of the Week 11 AP Poll Monday afternoon, the Blue Devils, previously ranked 24th, fell out of the national top 25 following a couple of difficult weeks. A 24-point hammering at the hands of N.C. State led Duke head coach Jon Scheyer's team to slip from No. 16 a week ago, and Saturday evening's defeat at Clemson condemned the group to its first unranked position since a turbulent 2020-21 campaign. That season, then-head coach Mike Krzyzewski's team missed the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1995.
UNC offers Reidsville freshman Kendre' Harrison
Reidsville, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is the latest school to extend a verbal scholarship offer to Reidsville's standout freshman football player Kendre' Harrison. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound athlete also plays basketball. Harrison announced the news on social media on Tuesday morning. Harrison plays defensive...
Duke falls out of AP Top 25 for the first time since 2021 as UNC, NC State also remain unranked
The Duke men’s basketball team is out of the AP Top 25 as of Monday after a weekend loss to Clemson. Last week, Duke was ranked No. 24. The Blue Devils lost 72-64 on Saturday against the Clemson Tigers. If the poll went beyond the top 25, Duke would...
Chronicle
No. 16 Duke women's basketball pulls away in second half to defeat Georgia Tech, remain unbeaten in ACC
ATLANTA—Momentum is a difficult thing to change. On Sunday, Georgia Tech walked into McCamish Pavilion on a five-game skid, looking to reverse its fortunes against Duke in the second leg of a three-game homestand. Unfortunately for the squad from Atlanta, the Blue Devils had other ideas. After what was...
247Sports
N.C. A&T's new Head Football Coach Vincent Brown makes big coaching changes
Vincent Brown is the Aggies' football program new head coach. Brown becomes the 22nd head coach in program history. Coach Brown has immediately gotten to work making coaching staff changes in just his second week on the job. A native of Atlanta, Ga., who became a 1988 second-round draft pick...
cbs17
Durham basketball coach hopes to raise bone marrow awareness after cancer diagnosis
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — With several decades of coaching under his belt, basketball is staple in Ovester Grays’ life. Coach Grays had to re-evaluate that life in 2019. “I just started feeling really tired, had some weight loss, lymph nodes started to grow and get big. With different series of tests, I was diagnosed with a stage four lymphoma cancer,” Grays told CBS 17.
multihousingnews.com
North Carolina Community Sells for $57M
CBRE represented RK Properties, which sold the Raleigh property five years after acquiring it. RK Properties, a Long Beach, Calif.-based multifamily property investment firm, has sold Edwards Mill Townhomes and Apartments, a 220-unit multifamily community in northwest Raleigh, N.C., for $56.5 million, more than five years after making its initial investment in the Triangle for $34.5 million.
chathamjournal.com
A great black-owned barbecue in trouble
Chapel Hill, NC – Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller. Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without...
Chronicle
Masking in classrooms not required at this time as COVID-19 cases decline in Durham, at Duke
As COVID-19 cases decline in Durham, Duke will not require masking in classrooms at this time, per a Monday email from administrators. Last week Duke administrators announced that if Durham remained in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high risk” classification for two consecutive weeks, Duke would return to mandatory masking inside classrooms.
How much did the highest bidder pay for North Carolina’s giant gorilla statue?
The giant gorilla sitting off of South Main St. in Wake Forest is getting a new home.
Amanda Lamb: Finality
RALEIGH, N.C. — Every time my kids leave to go back to school or work after the holidays, it feels a little more permanent. I remember with my oldest daughter, thinking about the fact that eventually summers would be spent away doing internships or taking classes, and of course we had the rare gift of the time during the pandemic when she did come home again. But clearly, that was a once in a lifetime moment. She now lives on her own in New York City and pops in for the occasional visit.
WRAL
No running water, broken elevator among problems at Granville Towers East
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Granville East Towers at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill are dealing with maintenance issues. According to students who reside in the nine-story dorm, which is owned by UNC, the building has been without running water for days at a time and no elevator access for three weeks.
chapelboro.com
Crumbl Cookies Targeting Chapel Hill Grand Opening in February
A cookie shop known for its viral social media campaigns and pink boxes is close to opening in downtown Chapel Hill. Crumbl Cookies, a quick-growing chain, is set to open its first location in the college town within the next few weeks along West Franklin Street. After owning the space for more than a year and experiencing a handful of delays, co-owner Craig Church told Chapelboro the franchise is aiming to open in February.
