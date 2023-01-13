Read full article on original website
Prices increasing at Pa. liquor stores
PITTSBURGH — Your next trip to Pennsylvania’s Fine Wine & Good Spirits could cost you more. A 4% price hike on many items went into effect Sunday. The increase affects more than 3,500 of the most popular wine and spirit items sold at state liquor stores. In a...
Have You Opened Your PGW Bill This Month?￼
Did you have to sit down after opening your PGW bill? It may be hard to believe, but this has been one of the warmest winters on record, and yet so many people are getting very high bills. It’s unclear if PGW could have done anything or if there is...
Starting this week you can apply online to receive up to $975 from the state
Over 260,000 individuals in Pennsylvania started receiving money from the state. These individuals are primarily older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities started receiving part of a massive $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.
Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY
Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
Pennsylvania looks at mileage-based fees for drivers
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
Pennsylvania Company Secures AI Gun Detection Patent
(TNS) — ZeroEyes, a Montgomery County firm that created a proactive AI-based gun detection video analytics platform, has been issued a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. ZeroEyes has received the patent for its method of identifying brandished guns and dispatching alerts to first responders —...
Local business wins Best Maple Syrup at statewide farm show
In Mercer County, Coryea's Maple Products swept house at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
With COVID-era foreclosure protections expired, filings are climbing in Pennsylvania — though aid is available
Pennsylvania received $350 million in federal assistance to aid homeowners; the money must be spent by September 2025. With the expiration of COVID-era foreclosure protections, the number of residential foreclosure filings is creeping back up, both statewide and in Allegheny County. However, foreclosure filings remain mostly below “normal” pre-COVID levels,...
Susquehanna River North Branch a finalist for River of the Year
NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — The Susquehanna River Water Trail is the largest of Pennsylvania's water trails and is divided into four sections. "The North Branch is 180 miles; it's also a very large geography. But we also have to remember it is a backyard river. It flows through many communities," said Alana Jajko, director of communications and outreach for the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership, a nonprofit working to grow the Susquehanna Greenway by connecting communities, promoting active healthy living, and facilitating collaborative partnerships along the Susquehanna River.
Phoenix Contact recognized among “Best Places to Work in PA”
Central Penn Business Journal names company among “Best Places to Work in PA”. Middletown, Pa. – Central Penn Business Journal named Phoenix Contact one of the “Best Places to Work in PA.” Phoenix Contact ranked 15th among large companies (250 employees or more). The awards are held in partnership with the Best Companies Group.
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in Connecticut
A major supermarket chain is closing one of its grocery store locations in Connecticut this month. Read on to learn more. According to local sources, the Price Rite grocery store located at 136 Berlin Road in Cromwell is expected to close by the end of the month. However, a specific closing date has not yet been posted.
Pennsylvania SNAP benefits expanded last year
There were some major changes for SNAP benefits last year in Pennsylvania. This article reviews what the 2022 changes were and explains how more people are now eligible for SNAP. Video above: Announcement of the expansion of Pa. SNAP benefits. More people now eligible for SNAP benefits. In September of...
Changes coming for Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards are receiving an update in 2023. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, all medical marijuana ID cards printed after Jan. 1, 2023, will have a new design. The newly designed cards will slowly replace the existing cards as patients renew their IDs. Patients and caregivers do […]
Class action status sought for suit against Pa. road contractor over benefit plan payments
WILLIAMSPORT – A federal judge has been asked to make a class action the lawsuit against a major Pennsylvania highway contractor accused of failing to make millions of dollars in required contributions to its retirement and other benefit plans. Three former employees of Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., of State...
Beyond the Byline: Classic cars, corner bars and vibrant Main Streets
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Remember when you could immediately tell a car’s make and model on sight?. It was easy because cars were spectacular back in the 50s and 60s. GTOs, Camaros, Mustangs, Corvettes, Road Runners, Dodge Darts, Chevelles, Barricudas, Thunderbirds, Beetles, Ramblers, Studebakers,...
Diesel prices still soaring, Sheetz offering some relief
DUPONT, Pa. — It takes 150 gallons of diesel fuel to fill Hussan Sheriff's semi-truck, and at almost $5.50 a gallon, he says it's making it hard for owner-operators to make a living. "The fuel price up, so now we are just working to pay our bills. It's not...
PA Game Commission: Seedling sale underway
While it might be winter, landowners can begin making plans for the spring growing season. The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Howard Nursery is offering tree and shrub seedlings to the public. The 2023 seedling order form is available online, and sales are underway. The Howard Nursery grows tree and shrub...
This Abandoned Pennsylvania Mining Town May Soon Become a Tourist Destination
During the 19th and early 20th centuries, many communities were built throughout rural Pennsylvania. These small towns were created by mining companies for their workers to live in. Once the great depression hit the mining industry began to decline and with that, many of these towns became abandoned.
Pa. Farm Show's butter sculpture finds a new home
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 2023 Farm Show's butter sculpture is being recycled and used to help power a south central Pennsylvania dairy farm. Reinford Farms in Juniata County is known for recycling food waste into renewable energy; the thousand-pound butter statue will be converted at the dairy farm. The...
Iconic Department Store Closing 3 Locations In New York State
"Substantial discounts" are now available after an iconic department confirmed plans to close 115 stores, including at least three in New York. Just after Christmas, liquidation sales began at 115 Sears Hometown stores across 36 states and Puerto Rico. A press release states "Substantial Discounts Available at Sears Hometown Store-Closing Sales Across the United States."
