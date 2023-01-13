ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPXI Pittsburgh

Prices increasing at Pa. liquor stores

PITTSBURGH — Your next trip to Pennsylvania’s Fine Wine & Good Spirits could cost you more. A 4% price hike on many items went into effect Sunday. The increase affects more than 3,500 of the most popular wine and spirit items sold at state liquor stores. In a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
hallmonitor.org

Have You Opened Your PGW Bill This Month?￼

Did you have to sit down after opening your PGW bill? It may be hard to believe, but this has been one of the warmest winters on record, and yet so many people are getting very high bills. It’s unclear if PGW could have done anything or if there is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newyorkupstate.com

Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY

Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
SYRACUSE, NY
WTAJ

Pennsylvania looks at mileage-based fees for drivers

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Government Technology

Pennsylvania Company Secures AI Gun Detection Patent

(TNS) — ZeroEyes, a Montgomery County firm that created a proactive AI-based gun detection video analytics platform, has been issued a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. ZeroEyes has received the patent for its method of identifying brandished guns and dispatching alerts to first responders —...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

With COVID-era foreclosure protections expired, filings are climbing in Pennsylvania — though aid is available

Pennsylvania received $350 million in federal assistance to aid homeowners; the money must be spent by September 2025. With the expiration of COVID-era foreclosure protections, the number of residential foreclosure filings is creeping back up, both statewide and in Allegheny County. However, foreclosure filings remain mostly below “normal” pre-COVID levels,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Susquehanna River North Branch a finalist for River of the Year

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — The Susquehanna River Water Trail is the largest of Pennsylvania's water trails and is divided into four sections. "The North Branch is 180 miles; it's also a very large geography. But we also have to remember it is a backyard river. It flows through many communities," said Alana Jajko, director of communications and outreach for the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership, a nonprofit working to grow the Susquehanna Greenway by connecting communities, promoting active healthy living, and facilitating collaborative partnerships along the Susquehanna River.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wiringharnessnews.com

Phoenix Contact recognized among “Best Places to Work in PA”

Central Penn Business Journal names company among “Best Places to Work in PA”. Middletown, Pa. – Central Penn Business Journal named Phoenix Contact one of the “Best Places to Work in PA.” Phoenix Contact ranked 15th among large companies (250 employees or more). The awards are held in partnership with the Best Companies Group.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania SNAP benefits expanded last year

There were some major changes for SNAP benefits last year in Pennsylvania. This article reviews what the 2022 changes were and explains how more people are now eligible for SNAP. Video above: Announcement of the expansion of Pa. SNAP benefits. More people now eligible for SNAP benefits. In September of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Changes coming for Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards are receiving an update in 2023. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, all medical marijuana ID cards printed after Jan. 1, 2023, will have a new design. The newly designed cards will slowly replace the existing cards as patients renew their IDs. Patients and caregivers do […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

PA Game Commission: Seedling sale underway

While it might be winter, landowners can begin making plans for the spring growing season. The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Howard Nursery is offering tree and shrub seedlings to the public. The 2023 seedling order form is available online, and sales are underway. The Howard Nursery grows tree and shrub...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pa. Farm Show's butter sculpture finds a new home

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 2023 Farm Show's butter sculpture is being recycled and used to help power a south central Pennsylvania dairy farm. Reinford Farms in Juniata County is known for recycling food waste into renewable energy; the thousand-pound butter statue will be converted at the dairy farm. The...
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
Lite 98.7

Iconic Department Store Closing 3 Locations In New York State

"Substantial discounts" are now available after an iconic department confirmed plans to close 115 stores, including at least three in New York. Just after Christmas, liquidation sales began at 115 Sears Hometown stores across 36 states and Puerto Rico. A press release states "Substantial Discounts Available at Sears Hometown Store-Closing Sales Across the United States."
