Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
counton2.com
Funeral plans announced for Arthur Ravenel Jr.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Funeral plans have been announced for the late South Carolina politician Arthur Ravenel Jr. Ravenel died Monday at the age of 95, according to his family. A service will be held Friday, January 20 at the French Huguenot Church in Downtown Charleston, where Ravenel was...
counton2.com
Public input meeting to discuss flood mitigation in Georgetown, Williamsburg
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Office of Resilience (SCOR) is inviting residents to learn more about a study seeking to alleviate flooding problems in Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties. The Hydrologic and Hydraulic Study is being conducted “to identify and propose alternatives to mitigate drainage and flooding problems.”...
REWATCH: Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 51st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade was celebrated in person Monday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced many events to go virtual in early 2020. Organizers expected — and were not disappointed – by a large showing on downtown streets with most vendors dedicated to […]
Car recovered from creek Saturday night in Ladson area
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple crews worked to recover a vehicle from the water Saturday night following a crash off Farmington Road. According to C&B Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash that left a car submerged in the water in Ladson. Officials confirmed the incident happened in the area of Farmington […]
abccolumbia.com
DHEC reminding residents about importance of masking up
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – State Health officials say you may want to mask up. This as many counties in South Carolina have high or medium levels of covid-19 cases, according to the Center for Diseases Control. According to data last week…. “All but two counties is in the high...
counton2.com
Men arrested for attempting to traffic over 80lbs of narcotics through CHS airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials at the Charleston International Airport (CHS) on Monday arrested two men who arrived at the airport with suitcases full of narcotics. According to a police report, officers received a tip that Carl Dais Jr. (22) would be traveling to Charleston with a large quantity of drugs, and that he may be accompanied by another person.
Police investigating after elderly man found dead in Walterboro
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in Walterboro early Tuesday morning. Officials with the Walterboro Police Department received a call regarding a man who was lying in a grassy area of Wichman and Savage Streets around 7:30 a.m. Officers arrived to find an elderly man “unresponsive with no […]
counton2.com
SCHP investigating collision with injuries in Bonneau
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a Monday night crash in Bonneau. According to the SCHP incident website, the crash with injuries happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Black Oak Road near Theomar Lane. News 2 has reached out to SCHP for...
WRDW-TV
Crash causes westbound lane closures on I-20
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash on Interstate 20 westbound has caused lane closures near mile marker one Tuesday morning. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the collision happened at 10:02 a.m. Injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.
Lowes Foods Expands Presence in North and South Carolina by Opening New Locations
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are highly praised by local people. What do you think about these amazing seafood places in South Carolina? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the overall atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood places too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time the are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in South Carolina so definitely leave your suggestions below.
counton2.com
Old elementary school could become training center for SC law enforcement, school personnel
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina’s top cop detailed a proposed project he says could help make your child’s school safer. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Chief Mark Keel spoke with state lawmakers on the House Ways and Means Criminal Justice Budget subcommittee Tuesday. He went over...
Funeral plans announced for Thomasena Stokes-Marshall
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Thomasena Stokes-Marshall, the first and only African American woman to serve on Mount Pleasant Town Council, will be laid to rest on Friday morning. Stokes-Marshall died Saturday at the age of 79. John Wright, the President of the African American Historic Settlement Commission (AASC), which Stokes-Marshall co-founded, said a funeral […]
live5news.com
Sunday marks 7 years since unsolved killing at Charleston Co. barber shop
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are hoping someone will come forward with critical information to solve a seven-year-old cold case. Investigators say an unknown gunman shot 26-year-old Antwan LaMar Green to death while he sat on a couch at Marvin’s Barbershop on Savage Road on the morning of Jan. 15, 2016.
WLTX.com
SpaceX launch seen across parts of South Carolina
SUMTER, S.C. — Residents of the South Carolina coast and even parts of the Midlands who happened to look to the sky around 6 p.m. may have seen something a little unusual - and somewhat otherworldly. Fortunately, there is a very earthly - and cool - explanation. A SpaceX...
Report: Two charged after 30 lbs. of marijuana found at Charleston airport
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men were arrested Thursday after authorities found over 30 pounds of marijuana in their suitcases at Charleston International Airport, a report says. According to the Charleston County Aviation Authority, authorities were notified that two passengers were traveling with contraband. A K9 unit was alerted to the odor of narcotics […]
Body found near South Carolina home, sheriff says death ‘appears suspicious’
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered Saturday afternoon outside a Johns Island home. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home at about 1 p.m. off Gibbs Road after a body was found in the backyard. “The death appears suspicious at this time,” Andrew Knapp […]
Second employee arrested in drug overdose death at SC care home
A second person has been arrested after an adult died at a South Carolina long-term care facility in September.
counton2.com
Charleston ranked among best fishing destinations for 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston has been named one of the best cities for fishing, according to the fishing trip booking platform FishingBooker. Charleston ranked fifth on the list of 13 U.S. cities, beating out popular spots like Colorado Springs, C.O. and Juneau, A.K. Strategically located “at the confluence”...
New in 2023: What's coming to Beaufort SC
Lots of new things are coming to Beaufort in 2023 as long standing construction projects continue to move forward from last year and more money is being earmarked for local projects improving our parks, marinas, and even our fishing spots too. In all, Beaufort will be home to lots of new businesses, neighborhoods, amenities and more.
Comments / 0