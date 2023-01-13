Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Snow Delay for Prescott Unified School District – Jan 18, 2023
Prescott Unified School District will be on a two-hour snow delay for Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Click here to understand what this means for the various campus’ schedules. With late precipitation Tuesday afternoon and evening, roads are wet and likely to create very slippery conditions tomorrow morning as the temperatures drop into the 20s.
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff Awardees Chosen for 2023 Neighborhood Sustainability Grant
Awarded projects selected by the Sustainability Commission this year include:. The Arboretum at Flagstaff – Expansion of the Arboretum’s propagation of native and edible plants to increase resilience, ecological diversity, and pollinator habitat. The Arizona 4H Youth Foundation – Implementation of a horticultural therapy program on the W.F....
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – January 16, 2023
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
KTAR.com
Snowstorm shuts down schools, roads, offices in Arizona high country
PHOENIX – Snow blowing across Arizona high country forced closure of roads, schools and city government offices and the region is bracing for more. Between 6-8 inches of snow fell overnight in Flagstaff and another 3-5 inches could fall Tuesday, the Nation Weather Service office said. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 p.m.
SignalsAZ
Bureau of EMS – The Chief’s Desk
Doug Niemynski, EMS Chief, Michael Freeman, GIS/Statistician, myself, and our consulting team had a face-to-face meeting regarding our CON application with the Bureau of EMS in Phoenix on Tuesday last week. We’ve been back and forth with them via email and letters for 14 months; our consultant has had multiple phone conversations with them as well.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley to Add Intersection Stop Signs
The Town of Prescott Valley will change two intersections to all-way stops toward the end of January 2023. The intersection changes are a result of resident input and traffic study recommendations to enhance safety and mitigate traffic challenges. The Stoneridge and Old Black Canyon intersection and the Viewpoint and Spouse...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Reminds Owners to License Their Dogs
One of the missions of the Prescott Valley Police Animal Control Unit is to educate dog owners about leashing, licensing, and vaccinating their dogs against rabies in compliance with Prescott Valley Town Ordinance Chapter Six. Prescott Valley Town Code requires all dogs in the Town of Prescott Valley be licensed....
SignalsAZ
Stay Active Year Round with These Indoor Workouts
Winter weather is here in Prescott, so gear up but stay fit throughout the winter with these year-round indoor workouts. Join FreedomCore Pilates year-round for an amazing workout no matter the weather. From introductory to intense classes, pilates should be your go-to for an all-over workout, all year long. >>FreedomCore...
myradioplace.com
Day 16 of Yavapai Silent Witness Catch 22
It’s day 16 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in locating Jonathan Sterling Mansfield. Between September 9 and September 15, 2018, Mansfield stole a vehicle from UHAUL in Sedona. On September 15, a Cottonwood Police Officer located the UHAUL pickup pulling a trailer in the area of Main Street and Cochise Street in Cottonwood. The officer observed Mansfield, who was in the driver’s seat, hitting a female passenger in the head multiple times. The officer initiated a traffic stop and Mansfield pulled the car to the right side of the road and stopped. Mansfield then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. After a foot pursuit, Mansfield was taken into custody and charged with Auto Theft and Assault. He was later placed on probation. He now has a nationwide extraditable Probation Violation warrant with no bond stemming from the above charges. Mansfield is described as a 37-year-old white male, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address was in Eastlake Ohio on Lakeshore BLVD. If you provide information leading to Mansfield’s arrest, you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All calls are anonymous. You never have to give your name.
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Seeking Personnel Board Members
The Cottonwood City Council is seeking candidates to fill two seats on its Personnel Board. This seat is for a two-year term which will expire on December 31, 2024. The five-member board is made up of two citizens at large, who are appointed by the City Council, and three City employees elected by the employees of the City, who all serve two-year terms.
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff on Two Hour Delayed Start for Jan 18, 2023
All City of Flagstaff non-essential facilities will operate on a two-hour delayed start on Wednesday, Jan. 18 due to inclement weather and poor road conditions. The City urges all residents to delay travel if possible. For an overview of the opening times of various City facilities, please visit flagstaff.az.gov/4801/Delayed-Start. The...
theprescotttimes.com
Unattended Death Investigation
On January 13th, 2023, at approximately 8:42 P.M. Prescott Police Officers responded to a Motel in the 1100 block of east Sheldon Street on a report of a person that fell into a fire pit. When Officers arrived on scene, they found a deceased 65-year-old female with extensive burns to...
journalaz.com
Cornville Animal Rescue In Need of Food Donations
Little Orphans Animal Rescue in Cornville is facing the effects of the rising cost of animal food. The shelter was officially recognized as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in 2008, but the property has been in owner Nancy Nenad’s family for over 40 years, and Nenad has been bringing animals home since she was a little kid.
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff City Trash and Recycling Collection Alterations
Residential trash collection services are anticipated to resume Wednesday morning, Jan. 18 and. will remain on a delayed schedule for the remainder of the week. All residential recycling and bulky waste collection will be suspended for the remainder of the. week to allow crews to catch up with residential trash...
KGUN 9
Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling...
SignalsAZ
Roughrider Women’s Basketball Falls to South Mountain
The Prescott Roughriders women’s basketball and South Mountain Community College Cougars played a wild one on Saturday night inside of Walraven Gymnasium with the Roughriders falling 71-69 in double overtime. With its fourth-straight loss, YC falls to 6-9 overall this season and 3-6 in conference play. After a slow...
knau.org
Northern Arizona receives nearly 20 inches of snow with more on the way
A winter storm dumped nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with more expected today. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning through 11 p.m. Tuesday for the Kaibab Plateau, portions of the Mogollon Rim, the Coconino plateau, Yavapai County mountains, the White Mountains and northern Gila County.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Men’s Basketball Beats South Mountain
The Yavapai College men’s basketball team completed a 2-0 week of basketball on Saturday afternoon after defeating the South Mountain Community College Cougars 60-58 in overtime. With the victory, the Roughriders now move to 6-11 overall and 3-6 in conference play. It was a smooth first half for YC...
Fronteras Desk
Winter storm leaves parts of northern AZ in more than 2 feet of snow
A winter snowstorm that blanketed parts of northern Arizona with more than a foot of snow, and it’s not over yet. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that wasn’t expected to expire until late Tuesday night, and flurries were still falling across Flagstaff earlier in the day.
prescottenews.com
Forest Service resumes cleanup of abandoned mines near Prescott after pause – Cronkite News
Now that funds are in hand and the Mexican spotted owl’s breeding season is over, the U.S. Forest Service has resumed its abandoned-mine cleanup project east of Prescott. The project, which was split into two because of funding issues and to avoid interfering with the owls, began in December 2021. Phase one cleaned up three of the six abandoned silver, gold and copper mines in the Cherry Creek Mining District: the Bunker, Golden Idol and Black Hawk mines.
