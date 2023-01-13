ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Lakewood Ranch PE teacher goes missing, deputies say

By Melissa Pérez-Carrillo, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago

Manatee County Public Schools has confirmed that a PE teacher has been missing for several days.

Justin Darr, 39, was reported missing after not having contact with his family for several days on Tuesday. Officials are worried he could be in trouble, Manatee County sheriff’s deputies said.

Darr works as a PE teacher at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School in Lakewood Ranch.

His Bradenton home was found unoccupied with his pets uncared for, and his car was also found there.

ICYMI: Detectives arrest Bradenton man from 2006 cold case murder

More: 61-year-old bicyclist dies in Osprey crash, officials say

Darr is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Lakewood Ranch PE teacher goes missing, deputies say

