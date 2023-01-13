EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We’ve made it through more than half the month of January, and so far it’s been a mild and fairly snow-less month. Eau Claire is running nearly 10 degrees above average up to this point, with only three inches of measured snowfall. That is about to change though, as the first “all-snow” event of the year takes shape in the Plains and heads our way. A winter storm watch has been issued for several counties across Southern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin Wednesday night and Thursday for this potential. It’s reasonable to expect at least some of the watch area will be upgraded to a warning or winter weather advisory as the forecast becomes more clear.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO