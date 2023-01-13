ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

nbc15.com

Messy travel expected Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All eyes are on Thursday as it looks like we’ll be receiving our first significant snowfall of the month in southern Wisconsin. A First Alert Day is in place for Thursday, as travel will likely be impacted especially during the morning commute. The National Weather Service has also issued a Winter Storm Watch for our northern and western counties (not including Dane) from 6 PM Wednesday through 3 PM Thursday.
WISCONSIN STATE
Q985

Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois

A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
ROCKFORD, IL
WEAU-TV 13

WINTER STORM WATCH: Tracking the first impactful snowstorm of the month

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We’ve made it through more than half the month of January, and so far it’s been a mild and fairly snow-less month. Eau Claire is running nearly 10 degrees above average up to this point, with only three inches of measured snowfall. That is about to change though, as the first “all-snow” event of the year takes shape in the Plains and heads our way. A winter storm watch has been issued for several counties across Southern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin Wednesday night and Thursday for this potential. It’s reasonable to expect at least some of the watch area will be upgraded to a warning or winter weather advisory as the forecast becomes more clear.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WausauPilot

Winter storm watch issued for Wausau

Significant snow accumulation is expected late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, prompting a winter storm watch for Wausau and surrounding communities. The watch is in effect from midnight to 6 p.m. Thursday with hazardous travell conditions on the way. Residents with travel plans are urged to closely monitor forecasts and statements on this developing winter storm.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather Day: Snow storm moves in late Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared from 10 PM Wednesday through 6 PM Thursday as a Colorado Low tracks through the Upper Midwest bringing moderate to heavy snowfall over North-Central Wisconsin. The Colorado Low will filter winter precipitation to the region starting late Wednesday....
WISCONSIN STATE
MIX 94.9

Big Storm System Moving Into Midwest This Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The next round of snow is expected to move into Minnesota later this week. The National Weather Service says confidence continues increasing for several inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday across the region, with the best chances from southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. It is...
MINNESOTA STATE
katcountry989.com

Widespread Winter Weather Advisory On Tuesday

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A Winter Weather Advisory is up for most of northern Minnesota and Wisconsin on Tuesday as snow and mixed precipitation continues to create slippery road conditions. Another inch of snow and a glaze of ice is expected through noon in most areas while the advisory...
DULUTH, MN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Ice thinning in Wisconsin, snowmobile safety urged: DNR

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds snowmobilers to operate safely as ice thins across certain areas, a result of recent warming trends. According to the DNR, there were 16 fatal snowmobile crashes in 2022. Thin ice masks extremely dangerous conditions for snowmobiles traveling over water. International Snowmobile Safety Week...
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

These Are The 5 Most Dangerous Animals In Wisconsin

Every state has animals that are best to stay away from, but Wisconsin has a solid number of animals that really are dangerous, and best to keep your distance from. Fun Fact: It is reported that the density of dangerous animals in Wisconsin is among the highest in the nation.
WISCONSIN STATE
106.9 KROC

A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News

The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
DULUTH, MN
koamnewsnow.com

WI: SNOWMOBILE TRAILS CLOSE DUE TO LACK OF SNOW

With the warmer weather, many snowmobile trails across Northeast Wisconsin are closed until further notice. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Risk of freezing rain Monday morning, rain changing to snow Monday night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds will be common for the remainder of the holiday weekend. The next weather maker arrives early Monday morning with the potential for freezing rain in the northern half of the area, creating possible hazardous travel conditions. The freezing rain will go to periods of rain Monday but as chillier air works back into the region Monday night, a change to snow is likely in the Northwoods with some accumulation into Tuesday morning.
WISCONSIN STATE
MLive

Wisconsin woman dies in house fire near Michigan border

Police have identified a woman who was killed in a Wisconsin house fire. According to the Marinette Police Department, 54-year-old Julie Ann Price was found dead at the scene of the fire at 223 Terrace Avenue. Marinette is located just across the Menominee River from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Police...
MARINETTE, WI
WSAW

Hazardous road conditions reported in Langlade County

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Icy road conditions have created hazardous travel in Langlade County. Around 11 a.m. Monday, the Langlade County Sheriff’s Department reported the highway department has been unable to effectively salt and sand all routes of travel. All secondary routes in Langlade County have experienced patches of...
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI

