Medical emergency, 911 call locks down area elementary school

Lairdsville, Pa. — Around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning, a person drove into the parking lot of East Lycoming School District's Renn Elementary school in the wrong direction, left the property, and later returned to the property.

The erratic nature of the driver, their departure, and abrupt return to the school parking lot prompted a 911 call from inside the school. The caller reported to police a "suspicious man at the front door with a gun," according to a letter by Superintendent Dr. Mark Stamm.

The school was placed on lockdown.

An investigation and a search of the car by officer Drew Boyer of the Hughesville Police Department found no weapons. The individual reportedly told police he drove into the parking lot experiencing a medical emergency. He was apparently trying to get cellular service to 911.

When he first drove into the parking lot, he traveled through grass and struck a sign, Stamm said in his letter to parents.

"The individual returned to Renn Elementary about 20 minutes later with a companion to identify himself as the person who drove through the grass and hit the sign," Stamm wrote. "When he walked up to the building's main entrance and rang the intercom requesting admission, the building was placed on 'lock-down' and 911 was contacted."

Also responding to the 911 call was East Lycoming School District School Resource Officer, Muncy police, the Lycoming County Sheriff, and PA State Police, Stamm said.

Activity over the emergency scanner prompted immediate questions from parents about the safety of their children, including multiple messages to NorthcentralPa.com.

The district sent a text message to parents and guardians around 11:30 a.m. on Friday reporting, "This morning police responded to a suspicious person at Renn Elementary School. The building was placed on lock-down for about one hour. The situation has been resolved and the school has resumed normal operations."

Stamm addressed parents' fears in a letter sent later in the day, saying, "I appreciate how terrifying these types of incidents are to staff, students, and families. I am thankful for the rapid and overwhelming response of local emergency services. The building administration responded appropriately to what they perceived as a threat by locking down the school and calling 911.

"Thankfully, Stamm concluded, "in this incident, there was no direct threat to the school or students."

The individual was seen by local EMS, cleared, and released.