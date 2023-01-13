ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hughesville, PA

Medical emergency, 911 call locks down area elementary school

By Carrie Pauling
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eu2SO_0kE2A9TG00

Lairdsville, Pa. — Around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning, a person drove into the parking lot of East Lycoming School District's Renn Elementary school in the wrong direction, left the property, and later returned to the property.

The erratic nature of the driver, their departure, and abrupt return to the school parking lot prompted a 911 call from inside the school. The caller reported to police a "suspicious man at the front door with a gun," according to a letter by Superintendent Dr. Mark Stamm.

The school was placed on lockdown.

An investigation and a search of the car by officer Drew Boyer of the Hughesville Police Department found no weapons. The individual reportedly told police he drove into the parking lot experiencing a medical emergency. He was apparently trying to get cellular service to 911.

When he first drove into the parking lot, he traveled through grass and struck a sign, Stamm said in his letter to parents.

"The individual returned to Renn Elementary about 20 minutes later with a companion to identify himself as the person who drove through the grass and hit the sign," Stamm wrote. "When he walked up to the building's main entrance and rang the intercom requesting admission, the building was placed on 'lock-down' and 911 was contacted."

Also responding to the 911 call was East Lycoming School District School Resource Officer, Muncy police, the Lycoming County Sheriff, and PA State Police, Stamm said.

Activity over the emergency scanner prompted immediate questions from parents about the safety of their children, including multiple messages to NorthcentralPa.com.

The district sent a text message to parents and guardians around 11:30 a.m. on Friday reporting, "This morning police responded to a suspicious person at Renn Elementary School. The building was placed on lock-down for about one hour. The situation has been resolved and the school has resumed normal operations."

Stamm addressed parents' fears in a letter sent later in the day, saying, "I appreciate how terrifying these types of incidents are to staff, students, and families. I am thankful for the rapid and overwhelming response of local emergency services. The building administration responded appropriately to what they perceived as a threat by locking down the school and calling 911.

"Thankfully, Stamm concluded, "in this incident, there was no direct threat to the school or students."

The individual was seen by local EMS, cleared, and released.

Comments / 1

Tina Helm
4d ago

This was a great response by the school in these times. I am sorry to hear of the medical emergency. At the same time, I appreciate that person attempted to let the school know who it was and what happened. I imagine that wasn't easy on anyone. I am grateful it was nothing significant.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

EMS called to help intoxicated caregiver

Shamokin, Pa. — A caregiver for a special needs child was so drunk during her shift, EMS had to be called in order to wake her, police say. Caitlin Ilene Bitler, 33, of Shamokin allegedly consumed eight double shots of alcohol while on gabapentin, lithium, and chlorhexidine, according to an affidavit. When the parents came home shortly before midnight on Oct. 28, they discovered Bitler unresponsive inside the juvenile’s room, police said. ...
SHAMOKIN, PA
Daily Voice

Both Drivers Ejected, Killed In Rt. 80 Rollover: Pennsylvania State Police

Both drivers were ejected and killed after their vehicles overturned several times on Route 80 in the Poconos Monday afternoon, state police confirmed. Donn Innes, 68, was heading westbound when he collided with Jeffrey Bates, 31, after speeding off of the westbound lane near milepost 291.9 in Tunkhannock Township, Monroe County, around 12:25 p.m., state police said in a press release.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Lock Haven woman sentenced in missing child case

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse has announced that Gwen Ardner, 38, of W. Main Street, Lock Haven was sentenced Monday morning by Clinton County Court President Judge Craig Miller. While Ardner was pleading for probation and no jail time, the Commonwealth argued for a...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Drunk woman bites cop

Williamsport, Pa. — A woman attempted to headbutt a police officer and bite EMS as they treated her at the Williamsport Police Department. Authorities responded to a call for a drunk woman at a home in the 40 block of Grampian Boulevard on Jan. 4 just past 4:30 p.m. Relatives reported Amy Brooke Rutherford, 48, of Williamsport, who was allegedly highly intoxicated, as she attempted to leave the home. Family...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Two dead following multi-car crash on I-80

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police confirm two men died following a crash on Interstate 80 Monday afternoon. State police say, Donn Innes, 68, of Weatherly, and Jeffrey Bates, 31, of Danville died after being thrown from their vehicles. According to police reports, both vehicles were driving at high rates of speed […]
DANVILLE, PA
WBRE

$10K fishing boat snagged from Bradford County home

WINDHAM TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information regarding a Bradford County home burglary where over $12,000 worth of items were reported stolen. According to PSP Towanda, troopers responded to a home on Battle Creek Road in Windham Township for a report of a burglary that occurred between midnight on […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Over $700 stolen in Walmart theft, two charged

KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say two men are being charged in a Walmart theft where over $700 worth of items were stolen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 12 around 5:50 p.m., troopers responded to a reported theft at a Walmart in Union County. Police say two men, ages 45 […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Three charged for burglary

Middleburg, Pa. — Three people were arrested for a burglary last month in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say they were dispatched shortly after 1 a.m. Dec. 14 to a property on E. Market Road in Franklin Township for a report of a burglary in progress. Troopers arrested Andrew Coleman, 39, and Ruth Gilmore, 28, both of Millersburg, as well as Christopher Lindner, 33, of Herndon. The three individuals...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Car crashes into Petco, police investigating

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre Township Fire and Police Departments responded to a crash involving a vehicle striking the Wilkes-Barre Township Petco. At about 5:15 p.m., crews responded to an incident involving a vehicle striking the Wilkes-Barre Township Petco. Officials on scene were able to confirm there were minor injuries in the […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Multi-car crash causes lane restriction on I-81

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A lane restriction was put in place after a multi-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 81 northbound Tuesday morning. According to PennDOT, the lane restriction began at mile marker 182 in Scranton. It is unclear at this time if there were any injuries related to the crash. The number of vehicles […]
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Route 147 North on ramp closed in Union County

The on ramp to Route 147 north from Route 15 north is closed in Union County due to a tractor trailer crash. A detour using Route 15 north and Interstate 80 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Three victims forced out of a car during robbery

JORDAN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man after he allegedly forced people out of their car and robbed them of multiple items. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 14 around 3:00 a.m., troopers responded to a car robbery on State Route 42 in Lycoming County. Police say a […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police turning to public for help after valuable items stolen

Towanda, Pa. — State Police in Towanda are looking for the person responsible for stealing property from a home. The owners discovered the items missing from a residence on Battle Creek Road on Dec. 10 just after 9 a.m. They contacted State Police to report their 17-foot bass fishing boat with a black trailer and cuckoo clock were missing. The items are estimated to have a total value of $12,700, according to the release. Anyone with information should contact PSP Towanda at 570-265-2186.
TOWANDA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Bruises backed up woman’s story of being assaulted

Coal Township, Pa. — Police observed bruises on a woman’s arms in the exact area where she was allegedly grabbed by a man. It all started the morning of Dec. 29 when Michael Leiby kicked a woman after their one-year-old son woke up, police said. When she went to change the baby, Leiby attacked her, according to the report. The accuser explained that the 38-year-old Leiby pushed her against a...
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man found dead near train tracks in Palmerton

PALMERTON, Pa. - A man was found dead in Palmerton, Carbon County. The county coroner said his office was called Monday afternoon to the area of Second Street and Delaware Avenue. A body was found in the area near the train tracks. The coroner did not comment further on who...
PALMERTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man discovered on property drinking hand sanitizer

Williamsport, Pa. ­­­— A woman feared for her safety after discovering an unknown man lurking around the basement of her apartment building. A short time after calling the Williamsport Police, Thomas Daniel Ertel was found in the 500 block of Pine Street just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 3, according to an affidavit. Ertel, who allegedly urinated on himself, struggled to complete sentences, stand on his feet, and follow commands from officers, police said. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Luzerne County man charged with 200 citations for wildlife business

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission say they are charging a man with upwards of 200 citations for conducting wildlife control business without permits. According to officials, 67-year-old Nelson Carter from Shickshinny is the owner and operator of ACE Bat and Wildlife Control located in Shickshinny. Authorities say Carter came […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Tractor-trailer crash closes ramp in Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT an on-ramp in Selinsgrove was closed due to a tractor-trailer crash. PennDOT says the on-ramp to Route 147 from Route 15 has now reopened since the tractor-trailer crash. For the latest information on traffic and roadway conditions, visit 511PA.com.
SELINSGROVE, PA
WTAJ

19-year-old dead following Regal Cinema shooting

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect the current status of the suspect. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced the 19-year-old victim in Saturday night’s shooting has died from the gunshot wound sustained in the Hazle Township Regal Cinema. State police and ambulances were dispatched to the area of […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy