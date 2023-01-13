ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Today’s Interview: Kentuckians are saving lives through organ donations

WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mA9HO_0kE2A8aX00

Nearly half of Kentucky’s population are registered as an organ donor. And those people are saving lives. That’s according to the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates. Last year, 239 Kentuckians donated organs to those in need. The national waiting list for an organ transplant is over 100 thousand, around one thousand of those on the list are in the commonwealth.Crysta McGee is the spokesperson for the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates. She said the number of Kentuckians is probably even higher.“Usually that doesn’t the folks that are waiting outside of the state at transplant centers such as Vanderbilt or Cincinnati Children’s. So, it’s important for Kentuckians and it’s important for national numbers as well. The more people we have registered, the more lives we can save.”McGee said kidneys are in the highest demand among those needing a transplant.“So that’s just due to things, because hereditary things, polycystic kidney disease, diabetes can contribute to kidney failure, just renal disease in general is huge, especially here in the state of Kentucky. So, the majority of folks waiting on an organ in the state of Kentucky is a Kidney, same nationally.”McGee said last year, organ and tissue donations from Kentuckians resulted in nearly 600 lives saved across the Commonwealth. This was a recording breaking number from her organization with 239 organ donations and 539 tissue donors.**In a sea of partisan news, WEKU is your source for public service, fact-based journalism. Monthly sustaining donors are the top source of funding for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation.

Comments / 0

Related
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles Quarantine Released in Kentucky

In late December, a Thoroughbred who arrived at a training facility in Fayette County, Kentucky, from out of state started displaying clinical signs of strangles. The horse tested positive on January 4. Thirteen horses were exposed, but no additional positive cases were confirmed. The quarantine on the property has been released.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Will Kentucky legislature end a patient’s right to one free copy of medical records?

Move along, folks. Nothing to see here. Just another attempt by Kentucky lawmakers to take from the poor and give to the rich. The pretext for this most recent money grab is the “huge burden on the health-care system when it comes to medical records” and a promise to “lower overall health care costs.” HB […] The post Will Kentucky legislature end a patient’s right to one free copy of medical records? appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

‘Pandemic is over’: Kentucky lawmaker fed up with COVID-19

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — As thousands of Americans continue to die from COVID-19 on a weekly basis, Kentucky Congressman Brett Guthrie says the pandemic is over. Rep. Guthrie recently introduced the “Pandemic is Over Act”, which has seen support from Indiana congressmen Larry Bucshon and Greg Pence. “The COVID-19 pandemic is over,” Guthrie says in a […]
KENTUCKY STATE
stjosephpost.com

Smithfield Foods donates 35,000 pounds of food to support Kentucky

Smithfield Foods, Inc. has donated 35,000 pounds of food, equal to 140,000 servings, to help feed victims of the severe winter weather that recently engulfed Eastern Kentucky. Smithfield delivered the food products to Mercy Chefs, which is currently stationed in Hazel Green, Kentucky, to provide disaster relief for local residents.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Kelly Craft discusses latest television ad, campaign strategy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republican gubernatorial primary candidate Kelly Craft says a family member's struggle with addiction has fueled her desire to tackle the fentanyl crisis in Kentucky. Craft spoke to WLKY News in a one-on-one interview while in Louisville for three stops on her "Kitchen Table Tour." She declined...
KENTUCKY STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Kentucky’s World Chicken Festival Named One of the Best Food Fests in U.S.

The World Chicken Festival has been a tasty staple in Kentucky for over 30 years, but if you're like me, you might not have heard of it. When you think of Kentucky one of the first things that might pop into your head is fried chicken. The two are synonymous with each other thanks to the fast food giant, Kentucky Fried Chicken. Colonel Harland Sanders, the founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken, is from (and founded KFC) in Laurel County, Kentucky. So naturally, the state of Kentucky would embrace its fried chicken heritage with a big festival, right?
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

soHza Sister Boutique wants to empower women in Kentucky

COVINGTON, Ky. — soHza Sister is a fair trade boutique. One of the founding sisters, Debbie Lupariello, said soHza's been around for going on a decade now and they have a shop located in Covington. Lupariello said it's more than just a place to grab some clothes and accessories.
COVINGTON, KY
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Kentucky

Kentucky has over 12.4 million acres of forestland! There are also wetlands and hilly grasslands sprinkled across the landscape. The entire state makes up an impressive 25,862 acres. Who is responsible for caring for all that land? The answer lies with a mix of private landowners, federal government agencies, state...
KENTUCKY STATE
whvoradio.com

Thomas Files Bill Concerning Metal Wheels On Roadways

Eighth District State Representative Walker Thomas is sponsoring legislation that could require any vehicles with metal wheels on roadways to contain a rubber strip to protect the surface of the roadway from damage. Thomas says he filed the bill in response to concerns from constituents in Christian, Trigg, and Caldwell...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

LIHEAP Crisis Component offering assistance to households experiencing home heating hardship

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Crisis Component is available to assist households experiencing a home heating crisis situation. Community Action Agencies across Kentucky are accepting applications first come, first serve through March 31 or until funds have been expended. Income eligibility requirements are up to 130 percent of...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

Kentucky threatens to divest from 11 banks over ESG policies

Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball notifyied 11 banks that their environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) policies amounted to energy boycotts that harmed the state’s economy according to definitions passed into law last spring. The Jan. 2 statement says the banks have 90 days to stop what Kentucky argues are energy company boycotts or face divestment from the state. According to Fox Business: “Kentucky issued an official notice Monday morning...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
158K+
Followers
17K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

WEKU is a trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy