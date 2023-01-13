ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly's newly ID'd 'Boy in the Box' gets grave marker at 70

By MARYCLAIRE DALE
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25O3Xq_0kE29TDh00

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Patty Braxton grimaced as a priest led a few dozen mourners in prayer on a gray, drizzly Friday beside the grave of a small boy found dead in 1957 and long dubbed “America's Unknown Child” or the “Boy in the Box.”

Her father, retired Philadelphia Detective Thomas Joseph Augustine, worked the high-profile cold case most of his career. The family lived down the street from the potter's field where the boy was first buried, and placed flowers there on holidays.

But Augustine died in October, just six weeks before advances in DNA and online genealogy records would yield the child's name. So Braxton, her sister and their families stood in his place Friday at Ivy Hill Cemetery as investigators who spent decades on the case unveiled a new gravestone bearing the boy's name — Joseph Augustus Zarelli — on what would have been the battered child's 70th birthday.

“In his heart, he knew he would never live to see the boy identified, and he didn't, which is just crushing. But we're so thankful to everybody who had a hand in bringing this to fruition, bringing it to an end,” said Braxton, 53, of San Jose, California.

With the mystery of the boy's identity solved, police now hope to learn how he died, even if it's too late to make an arrest. Both of the boy's parents are dead, although he has living siblings, police said in announcing the slender 4-year-old's identity last month.

The breakthrough joins a string of cold cases being reexamined and sometimes solved around the country in recent years, including the Golden State Killer, through the emerging field of genetic genealogy.

It's a confluence of great detective work, cutting-edge science and the careful art of genealogical research, retired city detective William Fleisher said in his graveside remarks Friday.

The revelations, and the truths they tell, can be hard to hear, especially for those learning of long-buried family secrets. The boy's paternal relatives on the Zarelli side have mostly declined to speak to the press as they grapple with news of their link to one of the city's most troubling homicides. Police have not yet identified the child's mother or said who was raising him.

But the clues they disclosed at the press conference last month have thousands of online sleuths in a frenzy trying to unravel Joseph's life and lineage.

His naked, badly bruised body was found on Feb. 25, 1957, in a wooded area of Philadelphia’s Fox Chase neighborhood. He had been wrapped in a blanket and placed inside a large JCPenney bassinet box. Police say he was malnourished and had been beaten to death.

Fleisher believes the rest of his story, and our shared history as a society, should be revealed, no matter the pain involved.

“We’re humans, and humans have evolved, in this country and other places, on bumpy roads. It hasn’t always been pretty, but we continue to evolve and hopefully become more civilized,” said Fleisher, who has poured years into the case since his 1996 retirement as a member of the Vidocq Society, a group of retired investigators devoted to cold cases.

“You have to know history and understand history to do better now,” said Fleisher, who recited a Jewish prayer for the boy during the short service as his own small grandsons squirmed nearby.

Joseph's photo had been put on posters in the late 1950s, and inserted into utility bills, as police worked to identify him and catch his killer. But the answers eluded them.

“It is a big part of our city’s history, a big part of the Philadelphia Police Department's history. It was the country's history,” he said. “Everybody knew about this case. So this is everybody's victory.”

Police now believe the boy lived in West Philadelphia, miles across town from where his body was found.

“My mother and my uncle grew up with his grandparents (in West Philadelphia), a few blocks from the Zarellis. When I was a cop, I patrolled that neighborhood," Fleisher said. “The coincidences are unbelievable.”

Augustine's daughters likewise marvel at the similarities between the boy's name and their father's. Perhaps they got together in heaven and decided “to finish this out together," they said.

“This has been our whole lives, with this boy, our whole entire lives, since we were children," said Kim Augustine, 56, Braxton's sister.

“We played softball next to the potter's field where he was buried and we would visit him on the holidays, with flowers and prayers," she said. “He's never been forgotten."

___

Follow Maryclaire Dale on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Maryclairedale

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

2 men critically injured in shooting at North Philadelphia deli

PHILADELPHIA - Two men have been hospitalized in critical condition after police say both were shot at a deli in North Philadelphia. The shooting occurred on the 2200 block of North Broad Street at the City Market Deli shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday. According to police a 42-year-old man was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Customers mourn longtime clerk killed at Philadelphia gas station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Neighbors and customers are at a loss for words after learning a beloved gas station clerk was killed in a robbery over a cash register Tuesday morning."He just didn't deserve it," a customer said. "He knows my children, he knows exactly what I want when I walk in the store, he knows to get it," a customer said, calling the man "just a really wonderful person."Philadelphia police say the 67-year-old victim was working when three men in masks forced their way into a locked office inside the Galati Bros. Food Market, attached to the Exxon station at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pa. mother Jennifer Brown now missing for two weeks

LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Tuesday marks two weeks since a Montgomery County mother went missing. Jennifer Brown, 43, was last seen at her home in Limerick Township on Jan. 3.Sources close to the investigation say that last week's search of the Pioneer Crossings Landfill in Birdsboro is connected to the case.Community members are passing out fliers, hoping that someone will come forward with information about her disappearance.Brown's family is offering a $15,000 reward for information that helps police find her.Brown was last seen by a friend on the afternoon of Jan. 3 and failed to pick up her son from school the following afternoon.Police say Brown's car was parked outside her home, and her keys, wallet, purse, and work phone were found inside.The only thing missing is her personal phone, which either died or has been turned off since Tuesday night.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Atlas Obscura

The Scientist Bringing Fresh Fish Back to Philadelphia’s Underserved Neighborhoods

This article is republished from Hakai Magazine, an online publication about science and society in coastal ecosystems. Read more stories like this at hakaimagazine.com. Sometime in the 1970s, once a week every week, along the narrow streets in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a fish truck came around. It came to neighborhoods of North and West Philly, their brick row houses one room wide, set tight against each other right along the sidewalks; some houses with a little grass and trees, some with concrete; some with porches, some just with steps on which people can sit and talk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot 3 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 25-year-old man was shot three times and killed in North Philadelphia on Monday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of North 20th Street just before 5 p.m.Police say the man was shot twice in his abdomen and once in the face.He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m., according to police. Authorities say a gun was recovered on the scene, but no arrests have been made. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Missing Bucks Teen Last Seen Entering Strange Car: Police

A teenager from Bucks County is missing, and police say she might be with a man she met online. Annaliese Ludman, a 16-year-old from Springfield Township, was last seen Monday, Jan. 16 getting into a silver sedan with Virginia license plates, police said in a statement. The vehicle is believed to be a Ford Fusion with the model year 2013 to 2020, investigators added.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

OK, What’s Up With All the Disembodied Pigeons on Philly Streets?

Plus, a mayoral candidate with a checkered past, Eagles/Giants odds, and the return of the neighborhood fish truck. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Teenage suspect arrested in deadly Camden shooting of 14-year-old Dai'meon Allen

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A teenage boy was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 14-year-old Dai'meon Allen, Camden County officials announced on Tuesday. The suspect, also 14-year-old, was charged with first-degree murder. The teenage suspect, who's from Camden, has a pending court hearing and he is currently held at Camden County Juvenile Detention Center.Allen was at a birthday party on Dec. 3 at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden when shots were fired. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital by EMS with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead later that night.Allen, who was from Lindenwood, was the life of the party and was beloved by his large family.If you have information for the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, you're encouraged to contact Prosecutor Detective Matthew Kreidler at 856-930-5355 and Camden County Police Detective Maria Bagby at 609-519-6947. You can also submit tips anonymously online.
CAMDEN, NJ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Alligator abandoned in New Jersey vacant lot

NEPTUNE, N.J. — Investigators are searching for the person who abandoned a 3-foot-long alligator in a vacant lot in New Jersey. The Monmouth County SPCA said in a news release that animal control officers were called to an empty lot in Neptune on Jan. 15 by a good Samaritan who found the reptile. The good Samaritan discovered an alligator inside a plastic tub in the empty lot next to his home.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Watch: Dr. King gave speech in West Philadelphia in 1965

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Dr. King had a deep connection to Philadelphia, often returning to give speeches at local colleges and churches.In 1965, the civil rights leader delivered a historic speech at 40th Street and Lancaster Avenue in West Philadelphia.CBS Philadelphia dug deep in the archives and found video from 1965, which you can watch in the stream at the top of this page.More than 10,000 people came to listen to Dr. King speak on August 3, 1965. This was part of Dr. King's Freedom Now tour.Just three days later, President Lyndon Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act. A mural by Cliff Eubanks depicts Dr. King's historic 1965 speech right where he gave it 58 years ago.    A historical marker also commemorates the civil rights efforts of Dr. King.You can honor the legacy of Dr. King by attending an event on Monday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
americanmilitarynews.com

Quadruple shooting leaves three dead, one injured in Northeast Philadelphia

A quadruple shooting Monday night that left three young people dead and a fourth in critical condition shook a quiet Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood. The shooting happened at the intersection of Rowland Avenue and Crabtree Street, near Guilford Street, in the Mayfair neighborhood around 10 p.m., said Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.
CRABTREE, PA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
144K+
Followers
152K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy