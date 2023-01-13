Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Grief and horror: How gun violence Is ruining families across AmericaEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
Related
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom has two of the best basketball teams in area
In mid-January, Folsom High arguably has the best varsity basketball teams in the Sacramento. The varsity boys enter this week with a 3-0 record in the Sierra Foothill League and 18-1 mark overall with big wins coming in the last week over Capital Christian (13-5), 66-54, and Jesuit (13-4), 68-47.
goldcountrymedia.com
Athlete of the Week: Maya Hodge opens league play with a triple double for the Zebras
There are many components in being a great basketball player, one of which is scoring, another is rebounding and another is passing, not to mention being a solid defender. Most players make up some of these traits but very few can say they have all four on their resume. One...
goldcountrymedia.com
Oak Ridge wins two as Whitney, Folsom are up next
Two wins last week improved Oak Ridge High’s varsity girls’ basketball team’s record to 3-0 in the Sierra Foothill League and to 13-7 overall. The wins and general solid play come at a good time, as the Trojans play their two toughest league opponents this week when they travel to Whitney (2-1, 10-6) on Tuesday and play host to Folsom (3-0, 13-2) on Friday.
Bakersfield Channel
Storms leave behind mess in North Stockton and Antelope area
STOCKTON, Calif. (KERO) — The storms have left parts of North Stockton with a mess to clean up. As much as one to two feet of water was on the roads in some places. Residents there had to deal with power outages as well. Flooded roads were also an...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Lingering wet weather, MLK Day events across Sacramento area, shooting suspect arrested in Citrus Heights
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
goldcountrymedia.com
Cycling through Placer County
The Lincoln Highway (Highway 40) was completed in 1913, if you consider “graded” completed. Most of it was not paved and it was an arduous trip well into the 1930s. It runs from New York to San Francisco, traversing 3, 389 miles. Rippey Road is 2.4 miles of the route.
goldcountrymedia.com
Delores Trest 9/23/1937 - 1/6/2023
Delores L. Trest passed away January 6, 2023 at the age of 85 due to Alzheimer’s disease. Memorial Services will be held Friday, January 20th at 1:30 p.m. at Hooper & Weaver Mortuary, 459 Hollow Way, Nevada City, CA. Dee was born September 23, 1937 to Johnnie Richardson and...
goldcountrymedia.com
Marie Kubin 8/11/1934 - 10/7/2022
Marie Louise Kubin (neé Baily) passed away on October 7, 2022 at the age of 88, in Auburn, California, surrounded by her loving family. A California native and an only child, Marie was born and raised in Fort Bragg, on the northern coast, by a barber of Pennsylvania Dutch descent and a first-generation Finnish homemaker. She attended UC Berkeley, earning an Associate of Arts degree (1955). She lived in Stern Hall, where “Mrs. B,” the housemother, figured prominently in her stories of becoming a lady. Marie dreamed of marrying a blond doctor. She met Bob, the love of her life, at Cal where he was studying to become a doctor. They were engaged and married a year after graduation. While he attended UCSF Medical School, she worked as a teacher in Hunter’s Point. They had three daughters in close succession, moving from Berkeley to Colma, then settling in Burlingame, where Marie taught preschool part-time at St. Paul’s Nursery School. The family moved to Kansas briefly while Bob completed his residency and fellowship in Gastroenterology, then were stationed in Alaska while Bob did a three-year tour as an Air Force physician. On Elmendorf AFB, Marie started a preschool in their quarters, then convinced the Base “Brass” to give her space in the Community Center when demand grew. Courtesy of the USAF, the family spent a memorable summer in Japan, where Marie learned Ikebana flower arranging and developed a keen appreciation for Japanese art and design. Their fourth child, a son, was born just before returning to California.
goldcountrymedia.com
A night out benefitting the amazing Johnny B (
When: Friday, Jan. 20, 6 -10 p.m. Where: Red Bus Brewing, 802A Reading St. Folsom Tickets: orsb.org. Red Bus Brewing Company will be hosting a private party event benefitting The Bosch Family. John Bosch (the Amazing Johnny B) has had a tremendous positive impact in our local community, specifically El Dorado Hills, since the early 1980s as a teacher and coach at both Ponderosa and Oak Ridge high schools. He started up his own DJ business in the 90s and has provided the soundtrack for countless local weddings, parties and events for thousands of people. To have me or know John is to love him. His personality is infectious.
Why do Sacramento’s alleys in downtown and Midtown have names?
(KTXL) — If you’re walking away from an event at the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento, you may stumble upon Kayak Alley. •Video Above: Meet Sacramento Police’s mounted patrol If you’re in Midtown Sacramento and heading toward the state Capitol, you can walk along the streets or through Matsui Alley or Liestal Alley, and […]
'Torrential rainfall' blasts Sacramento Valley and foothills
A narrow cold frontal rainband swept the Sacramento Valley and foothills Saturday morning, dumping torrential rain for a short period.
Evacuation Order lifted for Wilton, surrounding areas
WILTON, Calif. — The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has lifted Saturday's Evacuation Order for the Wilton area. Original story: The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has issued an Evacuation Order for the Wilton area due to an "anticipated rise in the Cosumnes River levels." The areas...
actionnewsnow.com
Ord Ferry Rd. closed due to flooding, Sacramento River at Ord Bend hits flood stage Sunday
The National Weather Service said water levels at Sac River/Ord Bend may hit 114.5 feet before it starts to go down Monday morning. Ord Ferry Rd. closed due to flooding, Sacramento River at Ord Bend hits flood stage Sunday. The National Weather Service said water levels may hit 114.5 feet...
The Seven Railroad Wonders of the Feather River Canyon | Bartell's Backroads
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — When the transcontinental railroad was completed in 1869, the Union Pacific and Central Pacific railroad companies discovered a major flaw in the route over the High Sierra. The rails over Donner Pass are about twice as steep as most railroad tracks and take significantly more fuel to climb.
Flood warnings in effect for some Northern California counties
SACRAMENTO - The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office has issued a mandatory Evacuation Order for Arbor Mobile Home Park in Acampo due to flooding. The remainder of the residents at the park are being evacuated. The address of the park is 19690 Hwy. 99 in Acampo.An Evacuation Center is open at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds at 13 E Lockeford St., Lodi,
foxla.com
WATCH: Snow stops traffic on I-80 on route to Tahoe
TRUCKEE, Calif. - Continued storms sweeping through California have made travel increasingly difficult this weekend, with Californians trying to get to Tahoe to enjoy the snow facing major delays on Interstate 80. Video shared by CalTrans Saturday showed the scene at Donner Summit about nine miles west of Truckee, with...
KCRA.com
Sacramento crews respond to commercial fire near Del Paso Heights
The cause of a structure fire that occurred in the Del Paso Heights area on Saturday is being investigated, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Sac Fire said that the flames were contained at a residential fourplex home on the 700 block of Lindsay Avenue. There were no injuries reported.
FOX Reno
I-80 closed in the Sierra Saturday night due to hazardous driving conditions
I-80 remains closed in the Sierra due to hazardous travel conditions and there is no estimated time for reopening the roadway. Westbound is closed at the Nevada-California state line and eastbound is closed in Colfax. Heavy snow is expected to fall through Sunday morning. Update as of 5:55 p.m. on...
krcrtv.com
Butte County driver rescued from floodwaters by CAL FIRE
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — A Butte County driver is safe after being trapped along a flooded roadway thanks to the efforts of a CAL FIRE Rescue Team. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. last night, January 14th. According to the CAL FIRE Butte Unit post, the department's Swiftwater Rescue team was responded to a call of a van trapped in floodwaters along Lower Honcut Road. Luckily, using a rescue boat, the team was able to successfully rescue the driver.
Debris in Folsom Reservoir from runoff, flooding could impact Roseville water taste, odor
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The rain isn't over for Northern California as another series of atmospheric river storms kicks off another wet weekend. While the rain is helpful for California's drought, other impacts may not be as beneficial. In Roseville, water distribution crews found low water clarity and extra organics...
Comments / 0