Lincoln, CA

goldcountrymedia.com

Folsom has two of the best basketball teams in area

In mid-January, Folsom High arguably has the best varsity basketball teams in the Sacramento. The varsity boys enter this week with a 3-0 record in the Sierra Foothill League and 18-1 mark overall with big wins coming in the last week over Capital Christian (13-5), 66-54, and Jesuit (13-4), 68-47.
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Oak Ridge wins two as Whitney, Folsom are up next

Two wins last week improved Oak Ridge High’s varsity girls’ basketball team’s record to 3-0 in the Sierra Foothill League and to 13-7 overall. The wins and general solid play come at a good time, as the Trojans play their two toughest league opponents this week when they travel to Whitney (2-1, 10-6) on Tuesday and play host to Folsom (3-0, 13-2) on Friday.
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Cycling through Placer County

The Lincoln Highway (Highway 40) was completed in 1913, if you consider “graded” completed. Most of it was not paved and it was an arduous trip well into the 1930s. It runs from New York to San Francisco, traversing 3, 389 miles. Rippey Road is 2.4 miles of the route.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Delores Trest 9/23/1937 - 1/6/2023

Delores L. Trest passed away January 6, 2023 at the age of 85 due to Alzheimer’s disease. Memorial Services will be held Friday, January 20th at 1:30 p.m. at Hooper & Weaver Mortuary, 459 Hollow Way, Nevada City, CA. Dee was born September 23, 1937 to Johnnie Richardson and...
NEVADA CITY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Marie Kubin 8/11/1934 - 10/7/2022

Marie Louise Kubin (neé Baily) passed away on October 7, 2022 at the age of 88, in Auburn, California, surrounded by her loving family. A California native and an only child, Marie was born and raised in Fort Bragg, on the northern coast, by a barber of Pennsylvania Dutch descent and a first-generation Finnish homemaker. She attended UC Berkeley, earning an Associate of Arts degree (1955). She lived in Stern Hall, where “Mrs. B,” the housemother, figured prominently in her stories of becoming a lady. Marie dreamed of marrying a blond doctor. She met Bob, the love of her life, at Cal where he was studying to become a doctor. They were engaged and married a year after graduation. While he attended UCSF Medical School, she worked as a teacher in Hunter’s Point. They had three daughters in close succession, moving from Berkeley to Colma, then settling in Burlingame, where Marie taught preschool part-time at St. Paul’s Nursery School. The family moved to Kansas briefly while Bob completed his residency and fellowship in Gastroenterology, then were stationed in Alaska while Bob did a three-year tour as an Air Force physician. On Elmendorf AFB, Marie started a preschool in their quarters, then convinced the Base “Brass” to give her space in the Community Center when demand grew. Courtesy of the USAF, the family spent a memorable summer in Japan, where Marie learned Ikebana flower arranging and developed a keen appreciation for Japanese art and design. Their fourth child, a son, was born just before returning to California.
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

A night out benefitting the amazing Johnny B (

When: Friday, Jan. 20, 6 -10 p.m. Where: Red Bus Brewing, 802A Reading St. Folsom Tickets: orsb.org. Red Bus Brewing Company will be hosting a private party event benefitting The Bosch Family. John Bosch (the Amazing Johnny B) has had a tremendous positive impact in our local community, specifically El Dorado Hills, since the early 1980s as a teacher and coach at both Ponderosa and Oak Ridge high schools. He started up his own DJ business in the 90s and has provided the soundtrack for countless local weddings, parties and events for thousands of people. To have me or know John is to love him. His personality is infectious.
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

Why do Sacramento’s alleys in downtown and Midtown have names?

(KTXL) — If you’re walking away from an event at the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento, you may stumble upon Kayak Alley.  •Video Above: Meet Sacramento Police’s mounted patrol If you’re in Midtown Sacramento and heading toward the state Capitol, you can walk along the streets or through Matsui Alley or Liestal Alley, and […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Evacuation Order lifted for Wilton, surrounding areas

WILTON, Calif. — The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has lifted Saturday's Evacuation Order for the Wilton area. Original story: The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has issued an Evacuation Order for the Wilton area due to an "anticipated rise in the Cosumnes River levels." The areas...
WILTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Flood warnings in effect for some Northern California counties

SACRAMENTO - The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office has issued a mandatory Evacuation Order for Arbor Mobile Home Park in Acampo due to flooding. The remainder of the residents at the park are being evacuated. The address of the park is 19690 Hwy. 99 in Acampo.An Evacuation Center is open at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds at 13 E Lockeford St., Lodi,   
ACAMPO, CA
foxla.com

WATCH: Snow stops traffic on I-80 on route to Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. - Continued storms sweeping through California have made travel increasingly difficult this weekend, with Californians trying to get to Tahoe to enjoy the snow facing major delays on Interstate 80. Video shared by CalTrans Saturday showed the scene at Donner Summit about nine miles west of Truckee, with...
TRUCKEE, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento crews respond to commercial fire near Del Paso Heights

The cause of a structure fire that occurred in the Del Paso Heights area on Saturday is being investigated, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Sac Fire said that the flames were contained at a residential fourplex home on the 700 block of Lindsay Avenue. There were no injuries reported.
SACRAMENTO, CA
krcrtv.com

Butte County driver rescued from floodwaters by CAL FIRE

BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — A Butte County driver is safe after being trapped along a flooded roadway thanks to the efforts of a CAL FIRE Rescue Team. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. last night, January 14th. According to the CAL FIRE Butte Unit post, the department's Swiftwater Rescue team was responded to a call of a van trapped in floodwaters along Lower Honcut Road. Luckily, using a rescue boat, the team was able to successfully rescue the driver.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA

