Houston, TX

A return to winter-like conditions is finally on the horizon for Houston

Good morning. With winter about one-half over, I thought we might take a moment to look back at what has come, and look forward to what is left. Although the region experienced a deep freeze during the days preceding the Christmas holiday, it has otherwise been a rather warm season. Overall, the month of December finished with an average temperature 1.7 degrees above normal. January, so far, has been very warm. The month’s average temperature of 62.3 degrees is running 9.1 degrees above normal.
6 vehicle crash closes IH-45 southbound

HOUSTON (CW39) – IH-45 southbound at FM-518 in Galveston County is CLOSED after a 6 car crash was reported at 6:46 a.m. Avoid the area if possible, crews are working on a detour. Stop and go speeds are seen past Nasa Rd 1.
Houston Weather: MLK Day forecast shows scattered showers

Houston - Scattered light showers are expected for this MLK Day holiday along with mild breezes and higher humidity. The next concern will be the potential for fog overnight and into Tuesday morning, as moist air moves in from the Gulf. Houston Weather: MLK Day forecast shows scattered showers. Wednesday...
Several coyote sightings reported near downtown Houston

HOUSTON - There have been several sighting reported recently of coyotes close to downtown Houston. "I was very surprised," said Chris Alan. "Then, I was a little nervous when I started taking pictures of it. It was running around." Last week, Alan saw a coyote sunbathing at Memorial Park around...
Casket found in ditch of Houston neighborhood

Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
Houston weather: Dense fog advisory Tuesday morning; highs near 80

After a round of dense fog this morning, we could tie or break record highs this afternoon. The current record highs are 80 for Houston and 75 for Galveston. A cold front Wednesday will bring a round of showers and storms with a few strong storms possible. Drier, cooler air will quickly follow with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s to end the work week.
Houston MLK parades 2023: Watch livestream, time, route

HOUSTON - Two parades were held in Houston on Monday to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Both parades began at 10 a.m., filling the streets of Downtown and Midtown with floats, dancers, bands and more. 45th Annual Original MLK Parade. The 45th Annual Original MLK...
Mostly cloudy, windy Sunday evening in the 70s

Be ready for a few showers across Houston on Monday. The rain may provide a brief interruption, but no need to cancel any outdoor plans for the holiday. Tuesday will be very warm right before the next front brings showers and storms to Southeast Texas on Wednesday. The work week will end dry with a couple near normal days follow by more rain chances for this weekend.
Missing Leslie Obi: Houston woman last seen January 11

HOUSTON - A search is underway for a missing Houston woman. According to Texas EquuSearch, Leslie Obi, 43, was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The group initially said that Obi had last been seen on Charleston Park Drive, near Highway 90 Alt, but said in an update that new information suggests her last known location was near the 8200 block of Ley Road.
HOUSTON, TX

