FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox26houston.com
Chevron Houston Marathon sees 27,000 participants
Houston held its 51st Chevron Houston Marathon featuring runners from all ages and backgrounds. FOX 26's Shelby Rose reports from the finish line to speak with participants.
fox26houston.com
Athletes pumped up for 51st Chevron Houston Marathon
The 51st Chevron Houston Marathon is almost underway, featuring defending champions and athletes from around the world. FOX 26's Shelby Rose shares how runners were getting warmed up before the big race!
Hwy. 146 construction expected to finish in fall 2023
Construction is underway on multiple parts of the Hwy. 146 project, which is expected to finish in the fall of 2023.(Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation, city of Seabrook) Construction on Hwy. 146 continues, with the contractor expecting construction to finish this fall, said Danny Perez, public information officer for the...
spacecityweather.com
A return to winter-like conditions is finally on the horizon for Houston
Good morning. With winter about one-half over, I thought we might take a moment to look back at what has come, and look forward to what is left. Although the region experienced a deep freeze during the days preceding the Christmas holiday, it has otherwise been a rather warm season. Overall, the month of December finished with an average temperature 1.7 degrees above normal. January, so far, has been very warm. The month’s average temperature of 62.3 degrees is running 9.1 degrees above normal.
cw39.com
6 vehicle crash closes IH-45 southbound
HOUSTON (CW39) – IH-45 southbound at FM-518 in Galveston County is CLOSED after a 6 car crash was reported at 6:46 a.m. Avoid the area if possible, crews are working on a detour. Stop and go speeds are seen past Nasa Rd 1.
fox26houston.com
Houston Weather: MLK Day forecast shows scattered showers
Houston - Scattered light showers are expected for this MLK Day holiday along with mild breezes and higher humidity. The next concern will be the potential for fog overnight and into Tuesday morning, as moist air moves in from the Gulf. Houston Weather: MLK Day forecast shows scattered showers. Wednesday...
fox26houston.com
Several coyote sightings reported near downtown Houston
HOUSTON - There have been several sighting reported recently of coyotes close to downtown Houston. "I was very surprised," said Chris Alan. "Then, I was a little nervous when I started taking pictures of it. It was running around." Last week, Alan saw a coyote sunbathing at Memorial Park around...
fox26houston.com
City of Houston prepares for annual MLK Day celebrations
The city of Houston prepares for two MLK Day parades. Houston is only major city that has two major MLK Day parades.
fox26houston.com
Casket found in ditch of Houston neighborhood
Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
Houston facing storms, return to typical winter weather this week
After an unseasonably warm run, this week will bring thunderstorms and colder temperatures.
fox26houston.com
Houston weather: Dense fog advisory Tuesday morning; highs near 80
After a round of dense fog this morning, we could tie or break record highs this afternoon. The current record highs are 80 for Houston and 75 for Galveston. A cold front Wednesday will bring a round of showers and storms with a few strong storms possible. Drier, cooler air will quickly follow with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s to end the work week.
fox26houston.com
Woman hit and killed by Houston police vehicle on Southwest Freeway feeder road
HOUSTON - A woman was hit and killed by a Houston Police Department patrol vehicle as two officers were responding to a call, officials say. The crash occurred in the 11500 block of the Southwest Freeway feeder road near Wilcrest around 12:18 a.m. Tuesday. According to police, the officers were...
Get your free chicken salad in Houston this Thursday
For chicken salad fans in Houston and across Harris County, Thursday, January 19, is like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?
Over the last couple of weeks, I have looked at the best burgers, breakfast tacos, and pizzas in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at my favorite type of food- barbecue, to see where to find the best barbecue in Houston.
Tigner Ranch near Houston listed for $8.8M after 147 years in same family
The expansive 657-acre estate is located just 30 minutes from downtown Houston.
fox26houston.com
Houston MLK parades 2023: Watch livestream, time, route
HOUSTON - Two parades were held in Houston on Monday to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Both parades began at 10 a.m., filling the streets of Downtown and Midtown with floats, dancers, bands and more. 45th Annual Original MLK Parade. The 45th Annual Original MLK...
fox26houston.com
Mostly cloudy, windy Sunday evening in the 70s
Be ready for a few showers across Houston on Monday. The rain may provide a brief interruption, but no need to cancel any outdoor plans for the holiday. Tuesday will be very warm right before the next front brings showers and storms to Southeast Texas on Wednesday. The work week will end dry with a couple near normal days follow by more rain chances for this weekend.
fox26houston.com
$32 million training center for flight attendants set up at Bush Intercontinental Airport - Houston
HOUSTON - As busy airports and airlines try to accommodate the growing demand for air travel, United Airlines is betting heavily on Houston with a $32 million training center for flight attendants. Construction on the 56,000-square-foot expansion, which doubles the size of what was already in place, started just before...
fox26houston.com
Missing Leslie Obi: Houston woman last seen January 11
HOUSTON - A search is underway for a missing Houston woman. According to Texas EquuSearch, Leslie Obi, 43, was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The group initially said that Obi had last been seen on Charleston Park Drive, near Highway 90 Alt, but said in an update that new information suggests her last known location was near the 8200 block of Ley Road.
Mudbug madness: It's crawfish season, y'all! How to find the best and cheapest in your area
HOUSTON — They're spicy, they're messy and this year, they're expensive! Crawfish season is officially underway in Houston so we've put together this guide with all the juicy details. First, get ready to shell out some cash before you crack those shells open and suck out the juicy goodness...
