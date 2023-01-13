Read full article on original website
Jerry W. Stevenson
Jerry W. Stevenson – age 79 of Turney, MO passed away Monday evening, January 16, 2023, at his home in Turney. Jerry was born on December 13, 1943, the son of Claude Arthur and Ruby Violet (Budd) Stevenson in rural Clay County on the family farm. He was a 1962 graduate of Liberty High School. He married the love of his life, Donna Taylor on December 6th, 1963, at Providence Baptist Church. Jerry worked for Greyhound Bus Lines in sales before owning Stevenson Pallet Service for 30 years. Jerry and Donna moved from Liberty to Turney in 1991. Family was everything to Jerry and he enjoyed teaching them to hunt and fish, especially his grandchildren. Jerry also enjoyed hunting duck, deer, and turkey and fishing. He also enjoyed coon hunting when he was younger. Jerry was one of a kind and would do anything for anybody. Family gatherings were joyful for him and he enjoyed road trips, fishing trips to Minnesota and sightseeing. Jerry was also very fond of his dogs. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Mary L. Tutt
Gladstone, Missouri- Mary Lee (Burr) Tutt, of Gladstone Missouri and formerly of. Osborn Missouri, passed away peacefully on January 10 th , 2023 at the age of 96 in. the care of Ascend Hospice and with family by her side. Mary Lee was preceded in death by her parents, Montgomery...
Mary Frances (Harris) Weldon
Mary Frances (Harris) Weldon – age 90 of Kidder, MO passed away Monday morning, January 16, 2023, at NorthCare Hospice House in North Kansas City, Missouri. A Celebration Of Life will be held at the family farm at a later date. Burial at Centenary Cemetery near Gallatin. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
Judith Ann (Bogart) Norvell
Judith Ann (Bogart) Norvell, 88, a longtime resident of Lathrop, MO, passed peacefully on January 15, 2023, at Oakridge of Plattsburg, MO. Her death followed a diagnosis with cancer six days prior. Judy was born June 29, 1934, in Holt, Missouri, the younger of two children of Cecil and Katherine...
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas “Outraged” By Missouri’s Attorney Generals Office Suing to Block Student Loan Debt Forgiveness
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
Leon Native To Be New Director Of Iowa State Fair
The Grandstand at the 2004 Sesquicentennial Iowa State Fair on Sunday August 22, 2004 in Des Moines, IA. (Iowa State Fair Photo) Leon native Jeremy Parsons will become the new director of the Iowa State Fair. Gary Slater announced an intent to retire from the state in October after directing the fair for 21 years. Parsons is currently the CEO and manaager of the Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa. He has held that position since 2011.
Two Teens Injured In Gentry County ATV Accident
Two male juveniles were injured following an ATV accident near Albany Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 13 year old operator of an ATV was driving northbound on Isaac Miller Trail, just south of Albany, and lost control of an ATV which began to skid and eventually overturned. The driver was thrown from the ATV. He received moderate injuries from the accident. He was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St Joseph.
Lawson Man in Clay County Court This Afternoon on Felony Pair
A Lawson man will appear in Clay County Court this afternoon on two felony charges. Court documents say David Andrew Strohm faces felony charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, creating a substantial risk, and resisting arrest by fleeing, creating a substantial risk. Records list the two charges...
Cameron Police Take 15-Year Old Into Custody in Burglary Investigation
CAMERON, MO – Cameron Police took a juvenile into custody early Monday morning after they say he was caught inside a business. According to Chief Rick Bashor, the Cameron 911 Center received an alarm call at the R & R Pawn Shop around 12:30 am, and also a second call from a citizen reporting the burglary.
Clinton County Authorities Seeking Info in Weekend Illegal Dumping Incident
Clinton County authorities want the public’s help in a reported case of illegal dumping from this past weekend. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page says they received multiple phone calls of illegally dumped roofing debris Saturday at the Lathrop Bridge Access Conservation Area. Authorities say the...
