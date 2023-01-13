Jerry W. Stevenson – age 79 of Turney, MO passed away Monday evening, January 16, 2023, at his home in Turney. Jerry was born on December 13, 1943, the son of Claude Arthur and Ruby Violet (Budd) Stevenson in rural Clay County on the family farm. He was a 1962 graduate of Liberty High School. He married the love of his life, Donna Taylor on December 6th, 1963, at Providence Baptist Church. Jerry worked for Greyhound Bus Lines in sales before owning Stevenson Pallet Service for 30 years. Jerry and Donna moved from Liberty to Turney in 1991. Family was everything to Jerry and he enjoyed teaching them to hunt and fish, especially his grandchildren. Jerry also enjoyed hunting duck, deer, and turkey and fishing. He also enjoyed coon hunting when he was younger. Jerry was one of a kind and would do anything for anybody. Family gatherings were joyful for him and he enjoyed road trips, fishing trips to Minnesota and sightseeing. Jerry was also very fond of his dogs. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

TURNEY, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO