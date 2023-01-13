Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Caring for Miami and DHL helping feed South Florida
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - DHL is giving back to the community as they hosted a food packing event at its warehouse in Doral. The food was provided by the non-profit Caring for Miami, which helps feed underprivileged children over the weekend when they are not in school. “While they do...
WSVN-TV
Some questioning if North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo should legally be mayor
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Tuesday night’s commission meeting had some questioning if North Miami Beach’s mayor Anthony DeFillipo is even their mayor at all, but he is calling this nothing more than a political witch hunt. “Sir, you’re out of order. Mr. Attorney, you are out...
WSVN-TV
Seaglass Rosé Experience offers a wine experience to benefit Autonation’s Drive Pink
Have you heard the saying “rosé all day”? Or how about “stop and smell the rosé”?. If you haven’t, then check out Seaglass Rosé Experience over in Fort Lauderdale, because it’s all about rosé, baby. This immersive experience will have...
Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida
Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
WSVN-TV
12-year-old boy reels in great white shark off Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old avid angler captured a great white shark right off the coast of South Florida. It was quite the day for a family who was visiting Fort Lauderdale from Boston. They went out about a mile off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, when a great white shark, which was about 11-feet long and several hundred pounds, took their bait.
WSVN-TV
Driver dead after striking tree in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash in Southwest Miami-Dade happened outside of a popular franchise restaurant. Around 11 p.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to the area of 122nd Avenue and Coral Way where they found a damaged car in a McDonald’s drive-thru, Wednesday. Officials said the...
WSVN-TV
FLL ranks top 10 for most firearms found at TSA checkpoints
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - When it comes to firearms found at TSA checkpoints, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport made it in the top 10. According to TSA officials, FLL is one of three Florida airports to make the list for firearms found in carry-on luggage in 2022. Orlando...
WSVN-TV
Jury awards rapper Flo Rida $82 million in trial between Celsius
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A trial between South Florida rapper and energy drink company Celsius came to and end. It was a big win for rapper Flo Rida, whose real name is Tramar Dillard, after a jury awarded Dillard $82 million in damages, Wednesday. The jury sided with Dillard...
WSVN-TV
Coast Guard video captures migrant interdictions at sea
MIAMI (WSVN) - New video from the U.S. Coast Guard shows officers stopping more migrants at sea off South Florida’s shores. Hundreds of migrants have flocked to South Florida shores over the last several months. The video provides a firsthand look at the federal officials on the front line...
WSVN-TV
26-year-old man hospitalized after being hit by boat in Virginia Key
VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat crash has sent one person to the hospital. The crash happened on the bay just off Virginia Key, next to the Rusty Pelican restaurant, Wednesday afternoon. According to Miami Fire Rescue, a 26-year-old man was operating a personal watercraft vehicle when he was...
WSVN-TV
Plane makes emergency landing in West Broward
WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Trouble in the sky after a plane had to make an emergency landing next to a roadway shortly after takeoff. It happened at around 2 p.m., Wednesday. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene where a pilot and a student pilot had to land the aircraft on U.S. 27, near Mile Marker 39.
BurgerFi Boca Raton Sued Over Bathroom Incident
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A BurgerFi customer claims that he was critically injured during an incident in the bathroom at the restaurant’s location on SW 18th Street in Boca Raton. According to the complaint obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, Gerard Turner was using the bathroom […]
WSVN-TV
‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’ cyclists spotted in Miami Gardens, North Miami-Dade
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Bicyclists taking part in the annual “Wheels Up, Guns Down” tradition have been spotted along roadways in Miami-Dade County, including the Florida Turnpike and the Palmetto Expressway. Monday afternoon, 7Skyforce hovered above the group of bicyclists in North Miami-Dade near the Golden Glades...
WSVN-TV
South Florida Motorsports announces new renovations to Miami International Autodrome
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - New additions are coming to the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens. South Florida Motorsports, the organizers of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, announced renovations to the stadium that will include a Paddock Club building and the creation of the F1 Team Village in the center of the Hard Rock Stadium’s football field.
WSVN-TV
‘Wheels Up, Toned Down’: Cyclists pedal down Miami Gardens, NW Miami-Dade, Opa-Locka roads in twist to tradition
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Groups of bicyclists took part in a more toned-down “Wheels Up, Guns Down” event than in past years, as they pedaled down roadways in parts of Miami-Dade County, including the Florida Turnpike and the Palmetto Expressway. Monday afternoon, 7Skyforce hovered above the group...
WSVN-TV
Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation announces plans for official memorial
PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation, which is a Florida not-for-profit corporation, has announced plans to build and maintain an official public memorial to honor those that were taken too soon in the Feb. 14, 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting. Fundraising for the memorial has begun, and...
WSVN-TV
BSO deputy accidentally shoots self in leg in Markham Park gun range
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office detention deputy has been hospitalized after accidentally shooting herself at a gun range. The incident happened at Markham Park in Sunrise, Wednesday morning. Fire Rescue transported her to Broward Health Medical Center. 7Skyforce flew over the hospital where the deputy was...
WSVN-TV
Broward Sheriff’s Office K-9 Macie retiring
(WSVN) - Wednesday, K-9 Macie, a 114-pound purebred bloodhound, got a well-earned retirement party after a life of unwavering service. Macie was donated to the Broward Sheriff’s Office by the Jimmy Ryce Foundation in 2013 and helped search for missing children and adults. She’ll be joined at the ceremony...
WSVN-TV
BSO investigating pedestrian struck by freight train in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a freight train in Dania Beach. Around 10 p.m., Broward County Sheriff’s deputies and fire rescue responded to the area of Griffin Road and Federal Highway, Monday. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. BSO’s homicide...
WSVN-TV
Closing arguments begin in trial between Flo Rida and Celsius
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Attorneys began their closing arguments Tuesday in a case involving popular rapper Flo Rida and energy drink company Celsius. The case will soon be in the hands of a jury. South Florida rapper Flo Rida, whose real name is Tramar Dillard, said that when he...
