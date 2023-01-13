Animaniacs is coming back for one last season and the poster promises that its going out with a bang. This Warner Bros. animated series has always prided itself on meta-commentary, and the next slew of episodes should be no different. In fact, the marketing for the final season has leaned into the fact that there won't be anymore Animaniacs. (Joking about how many times they can get canceled is bold with some series getting shelved while already in the can!) Nevertheless, there are Yakko, Wakko, and Dot ready to cause more mischief in Hollywood and beyond. With so many animated programs getting the axe in other spaces, expect fans of the medium to be ready for any and all jokes at the entertainment industry's expense. Check out the new poster right here!

