Read full article on original website
Related
bleedingcool.com
Bite Size Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arrive at Good Smile Company
The heroes in a half shell are back with new adorable bite size collectibles as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arrive at Good Smile Company. At long lost, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have finally arrived at Good Smile Company. Leonardo and Raphael have kicked off the turtle's new Nendoroid debut. These versions of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are based on their classic cartoon appearances and are loaded with detail. They come in at roughly 4" tall, are fully articulated, and come with swappable pieces and accessories. Both Leo and Raph come with fighting and smiling expressions, along with their signature weapons. On top of that, each ninja gets two slices of pizza, and their own articulated display stands. Mickey and Donny will get later release dates, and Good Smile Company has them priced at $47.99 each. These Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Nendoroid figures are set for an October 2023 release and can be found for pre-order right here.
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
Jeff Shuter Dies: Producer Of Motion Comics For “Invincible” & “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” Was 41
Jeff Shuter, the motion comics director and producer behind projects for Viacom and MTV whose credits include motion comics for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Stan Lee’s Time Jumper and an adaptation of Invincible based on the comic book series, died in Chicago on Nov. 10 after suffering a traumatic brain injury. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Related Story C.J. Harris Dies: 'American Idol' Contestant Was 31 Related Story Brian Tufano Dies: Veteran 'Trainspotting' & 'Billy Elliot' Cinematographer Was 83 His death was announced by his family and his friend Ryan Maldonado today ahead of a private memorial service in Los Angeles this Saturday. After...
A Phineas And Ferb Revival From Original Creator Dan Povenmire Is In The Works
"Phineas and Ferb" is one of the rare children's shows that manages to impress adult viewers with its witty humor and relentless summer vacation energy. Packed with gags and other things only adults notice when they watch the show, "Phineas and Ferb" is a prime candidate for a streaming-era revival with so many grown-up fans of the show doubtlessly eager to dive back into the titular duo's misadventures.
tvinsider.com
TNT Scraps Final Season of ‘Snowpiercer,’ Its Last Scripted Original
Warner Bros. Discovery has derailed the Snowpiercer train. The company will not air the post-apocalyptic drama’s completed fourth and final season on TNT. Deadline, which first reported the news, speculated that the cancellation is part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s tax write-offs — and that production company Tomorrow Studios is shopping the show and a potential prequel and sequel to other companies.
What Is Temu and Why Is It Suddenly America’s Most Popular App?
The top free app on Apple is called Temu, and it only launched in the U.S. last rrrrfall. But its sudden popularity is for good reason: Not only are the prices on the app ridiculously low, but there are also (some) products that you’ll actually want to buy. Temu...
National Geographic Greenlights ‘Underdogs’ With Narrator Ryan Reynolds, and Two Unscripted Anthology Series
National Geographic has greenlit the 10-part natural history series “Underdogs.” Narrated by Ryan Reynolds, the series will spotlight the unique and unpredictable behaviors of a cast of little-known animal characters in the natural world, including their camouflage techniques, parenting skills and courtship rituals. “I love nature series and I love making things my kids can actually watch,” Reynolds said in a statement. “We’re already having a lot of fun trying to bring a new voice to animal docs. Wildstar has the expertise, experience and cutting-edge film tech to help us chew up that healthy National Geographic budget. We’ll deliver a...
In Brief: In brief: 'Night Court' reboot guest stars; End of the line for 'Snowpiercer', and more
Saturday Night Live's Melissa Villaseñor and Crashing's Pete Holmes are among the many guests set to appear in the first season of NBC's Night Court revival, according to Deadline. Melissa Rauch will portray judge Abby Stone, the unapologetic optimist daughter of the late Harry Stone -- played in the original series by Harry Anderson, who died in 2018 at age 65 -- as she follows in her father's footsteps, presiding over a crew of oddballs and cynics. John Larroquette reprises his role as prosecuting attorney Dan Fielding for the sequel. Other season one guests include figure skaters Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski, A.P. Bio's Lyric Lewis, veteran actor Kurt Fuller and Mad TV vet Stephanie Weir, who join previously announced Faith Ford, as Rauch's's TV mom. Season one of Night Court launches with back-to-back episodes Tuesday, January 17 starting at 8 p.m...
Collider
From 'The Bad Guys' to 'Puss in Boots': The 10 Best Animated Movies of 2022, Ranked by IMDb Score
2022 was a great year for animation, with the medium soaring to new heights with fantastic productions from around the world. While Disney and Pixar are usually the leaders in the space, 2022 saw several creators and studios move past those usual suspects to produce some of the year's best films. Animation isn't just a genre for children, as the medium often explores mature topics with a deft hand and emotional resonance.
nickalive.net
'Rise of the TMNT: The Movie', 'The Tiny Chef Show' and 'Big Nate' Receive Nominations in 50th Annual Annie Awards
The International Animated Film Society, ASIFA-Hollywood, has announced the exciting news that Nickelodeon Animation Studio has received three nominations in the landmark 50th Annual Annie Awards, which recognizes the year’s best in the field of animation!. The series premiere episode of Nickelodeon's Paramount+ Original Series Big Nate, "The Legend...
HBO Max’s ‘Velma’ scorched by critics, audiences: ‘so insulting to the Scooby-Doo fan base’
HBO Max has just released a reimagined spinoff of the popular, long-running kids show “Scooby-Doo.” Despite the association with the Hanna-Barbera original, it’s being marketed as “adult” and features limbs being severed, one of the main characters going to a strip club with her dad, and two teenage boys making out at their high school. The results have been criticized by viewers and critics alike. It is currently sitting at a 50 percent positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an even more dismal nine percent fan score. The series airs on the cable channel’s streaming service. In a sign of the coming...
Fantastic Four: Release date, cast, trailers, & everything we know
Fantastic Four is easily one of the most anticipated MCU movies of the Multiverse Saga, right after the Avengers crossovers and Spider-Man 4. After Fox failed to turn the Fantastic Four franchise into a massive success, Marvel will get to reboot the series. The big advantage this time around is that the Fantastic Four get to interact with a much larger multiverse. They’ll meet the Avengers in the primary timeline and team up with other superheroes in the MCU.
ComicBook
Animaniacs Final Season Reveals New Poster
Animaniacs is coming back for one last season and the poster promises that its going out with a bang. This Warner Bros. animated series has always prided itself on meta-commentary, and the next slew of episodes should be no different. In fact, the marketing for the final season has leaned into the fact that there won't be anymore Animaniacs. (Joking about how many times they can get canceled is bold with some series getting shelved while already in the can!) Nevertheless, there are Yakko, Wakko, and Dot ready to cause more mischief in Hollywood and beyond. With so many animated programs getting the axe in other spaces, expect fans of the medium to be ready for any and all jokes at the entertainment industry's expense. Check out the new poster right here!
NEWStalk 870
Pasco WA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0