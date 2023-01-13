Read full article on original website
George Lee Gary
3d ago
the police jury all should be fired, and the president. how foolish not to receive help.
Tragedy in Lafayette Parish as a Rayne Man Dies in a Crash
A man from Rayne died after a crash on Louisiana Highway 719 (Riceland Road) in Lafayette Parish.
St. Landry deputies searching for missing man
James Ronnie Bourque, 61, was last seen at 11 a.m. on January 11 at the Copper Crowne Equestrian Center, which is located at 5180 La. 182 in Opelousas.
Train hits 18-wheeler at Verot School Rd. near Hwy. 90
A train collided with an 18-wheeler at a railroad crossing at E. Verot School Rd. and Hwy. 90.
One killed in early morning crash in Lafayette Parish
One person is dead following an early morning crash in Lafayette Parish, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I.
Abbeville Police on scene of a situation
Abbeville police are on scene of a situation near S. Lyman and Frank's Alley. KATC reached out to law enforcement but we have yet to hear back in regards to the situation.
Opelousas man indicted in October slaying
Easton Shelvin Jr. was indicted by a St. Landry Parish grand jury on a charge of second-degree murder.
theadvocate.com
Last year home construction declined in every area of Lafayette Parish. Except this one.
Last year was the year that the real estate market in Lafayette Parish slid back closer to normal. Yet it was also the year new construction slid out. The number of newly built homes in 2022 was down from the extremely high levels in 2021, the busiest construction year on record in Lafayette Parish. Because of rising construction costs and interest rates that have doubled from what they were during the pandemic, every area of the parish had a lower number of homes built compared to a year ago.
Officer Involved Shooting in Lafayette
One person was injured early Monday morning in Lafayette near Johnston & Guilbeau Roads. Officials telling KATC, just after midnight, Lafayette Police were called with a report of shots fired.
New Iberia man dies in crash
The man's pick-up hit a utility pole then overturned in a drainage ditch. He couldn't get out of the truck, troopers say.
Lafayette police officer shoots suspect after chase in Guilbeau Rd. shooting
Following a shooting on Guilbeau Rd., police found one victim at the scene.
Jennings Police searching for missing teen
The Jennings Police Department (JPD) is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 14-year-old.
Arrest made in Vermilion Parish armed robbery
According to VPSO Sheriff Mike Couvillon, one person has been arrested following a reported armed robbery of a Circle K convenience store located on State Street in Abbeville early this morning.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 14, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 14, 2023. Kenneth Wayne Ellender, 67, Sulphur: Criminal trespass; obscenity. Ralph Derrick Celestine, 25, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000 (2 counts); simple burglary (2 counts); instate detainer; drug paraphernalia; partial reimbursement by indigents; illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense; drug possession, Schedule I; drug possession, Schedule II; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less).
UPDATE: Opelousas Police locate missing 14-year-old
The Opelousas Police Department (OPD) is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old.
Off-road vehicle driver dies after early morning crash in Lafayette Parish
Shortly before 1:30 a.m., on January 15, 2023, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a fatal crash involving an off-road vehicle on Louisiana Highway 719 (Riceland Rd)
St. Joseph's Cemetery in Rayne, La. Is Called the 'Wrong Way Cemetery'—Why?
At first glance, you probably don't notice anything unusual about St. Joseph's Cemetery in Rayne, Louisiana but there is something strange about this Louisiana cemetery that makes it one of a kind.
Lafayette pastor upset about homeless encampments near St. John Street church
Bishop Stanley Sinegal says within the last eight to ten years he has seen an increase in the number of homeless people and that as a result has had to take some extreme measures to protect his church property and the congregation.
Abbeville Meridional
Bessard is new Abbeville Boys & Girls Club director
There is a is a new face overseeing the Boys & Girls Club in Abbeville, albeit a familiar one. Kimberly Bessard is the new director of the local club, which is located at A.A. Comeaux Park. She has been with the club for several years. Bessard recently attended an Abbeville...
Abbeville Meridional
Sister Odile Theriot, O. Carm.
Sister Odile Theriot, O. Carm., a Sister of Mount Carmel, died January 12, 2023 at Eastridge Nursing Home, Abbeville, LA. She was 91 years old and in the 72nd year of her religious profession. Sister Odile, born Mildred Marie, on September 23, 1931 in New Orleans, LA, was the first...
Woman Found Dead in Duson
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A woman is dead and detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are trying to figure out who killed her. Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called out to the 200 block of Stagecoach Lane in Duson. Authorities were told there was an...
