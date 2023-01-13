Read full article on original website
wach.com
Fairfield County deputies investigating two separate shootings over the weekend
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fairfield County deputies say they are investigating two possibly unrelated shootings that took place over the weekend. Officials say the first shooting happened on HWY 21 S near Ridgeway on Friday, January 13. The victim was standing was standing outside of a residence when they were shot. The victim was treated on the scene and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
wach.com
Gunman arrested after barricading self in West Columbia hotel for several hours
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A gunman was peacefully arrested Tuesday night after a domestic incident led to a several hours-long barricade with several police agencies at a West Columbia hotel, officials said. Several law enforcement agencies were called to the Hilton Garden Inn on McSwain Dr. starting Tuesday...
WLTX.com
Woman describes hearing gunshots near hotel where suspect is barricaded
West Columbia Police now say shots were fired by a suspect who remains barricaded inside a hotel just off Interstate 26. Here's what a woman nearby saw and heard.
coladaily.com
Suspect in custody after barricading, firing rounds inside West Columbia hotel
A suspect is in custody after firing shots and barricading inside of the Hilton Garden Inn in West Columbia. According to West Columbia Police Chief Marion Boyce, police responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday around 1 p.m. at 110 McSwain Dr. Officers spoke with the woman involved and went to the fifth floor to contact the suspect, 34-year-old Jonathan Russell Saylor. The suspect shut the door and told officers he was going to shoot them. He would not answer their calls, each time answering then immediately hanging up.
swlexledger.com
Lexington Police Department arrest validated gang member over the weekend
Lexington, SC 01/16/2023 (Paul Kirby) – Officers with the Lexington Police Department were assisted by deputies and K-9s from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and personnel from the SC Highway Patrol in capturing a validated gang member who attempted to evade them over the weekend. The also used their high-tech drone in this incident which occurred on Roberts Street within the town.
WIS-TV
New details: Man arrested after 7-hour standoff in West Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department reports a man is in custody after barricading himself in a West Columbia hotel for seven hours. Officials said 34-year-old Jonathan Russell Saylor, locked himself in a hotel room at the Hilton Garden Inn on 110 McSwain Driver in West Columbia. Officers responded to domestic violence call around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, Saylor shut the door on officers and told them he was going to shoot them. Officers trained in crisis negotiations made contact with Saylor to try and de-escalate the situation.
wfxg.com
Aiken County teacher placed on administrative leave after arrest
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C (WFXG) - An Aiken County teacher is on administrative leave after her arrest last week. Raquel Stevens is one of four people arrested by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office after the investigation into an assault on a teenager led investigators to serve warrants at houses in Beech Island and North Augusta. The sheriff's office has charged Stevens with possession of anabolic steroids, possession of fentanyl, violation of drug distribution law, possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance near a school, and unlawful neglect of a child.
SCDNR officers locate missing hunter using phone tracking technology
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) are being praised after using phone tracking technology to locate a missing hunter on New Year’s Day. According to officials, the man — who suffers from a medical condition — was hunting with dogs on his family’s property near the border of […]
wach.com
Richland County deputies find stolen car at bottom of pond
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies say a car found in the bottom of Eagles Glenn Lake was reported stolen back in 2019. Officials were called to Eagles Glenn Lake Sunday after a car was found in the deepest part of the pond while said pond was being drained.
wach.com
Suspect arrested in Lexington following traffic stop, crash prompted nightside search
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington police say they arrested a driver late Saturday evening after he crashed on Robert St. near Gibson Rd and proceeded to run from officers - prompting a neighborhood search. Police say they attempted to stop the vehicle for a headlight being out and an...
abccolumbia.com
Traffic stops lead to DUI arrest, drug charges, stolen firearm recovery in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) Multiple traffic stops result in the arrest of multiple people in Lexington County. According to the Lexington County Police Department, along with answering calls for service on Saturday, January 14th, deputies were busy with twenty traffic stops where a driver was arrested for DUI, the discovery of other alcohol violations, multiple drug charges, and the recovery of a stolen firearm, and the arrest of someone unlawfully carrying a firearm.
Police search for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Saturday Sumter shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Police are sharing additional information about a shooting that happened on Saturday and left a 35-year-old woman wounded as they continue to look for the suspect in the case. Police said 19-year-old Jeffrey Leverne Green Jr. of Wedgefield is wanted for a charge of attempted murder...
abccolumbia.com
Richland Coroner’s Office to host Missing and Unidentified Persons day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Coroner’s Office is set to host Missing and Unidentified Persons day on February 4 from 10 a.m- 3 p.m. at Segra Park. The event is free, family-friendly and open to the public. Organizers say local law enforcement agencies and National Missing persons...
Tractor trailer involved in head-on collision with passenger vehicle on Williston, Mt. Beulah Rd.
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A tractor trailer has been involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle. According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the head-on collision involving the 18-wheeler and the passenger vehicle happened at Williston Road and Mt. Beulah Road between New Ellenton and Williston, near Hillcrest Church of Windsor. Emergency dispatch […]
New details released in overnight search for suspect who crashed while running from police
LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington Police Department is providing new information about an incident that spurred a neighborhood search and shut down area roads on Saturday night. According to a statement released on Sunday morning, the whole incident began when deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for having a...
wach.com
Aspen Jeter returns home to Orangeburg for good
Orangeburg, S.C (WACH) — We've been following the story of Aspen Jeter and her mother Crystal Jumper since November – an Orangeburg County woman found shot to death in her home and her five-year-old disabled daughter missing. Since then, the toddler Aspen was found with her father Antra Jeter in Virginia. He was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her mother, Crystal Jumper.
WLTX.com
Suspect arrested in Lexington after traffic stop, crash lead to neighborhood search
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police say a driver who ran from them, crashed, and then escaped on foot has been arrested. According to a police spokesperson, the incident began when an officer attempted to pull over a driver. Police said the driver didn't stop and drove away from the officer.
wach.com
SCDNR uses new technology to find missing deer hunter
(WPDE) — A new phone technology used by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) was used to quickly find a missing deer hunter on New Year's Day. The man was reported missing by his family when they had not heard from him after he said he planned to hunt with dogs on his family's property near the border of Bamberg and Orangeburg Counties, a release said.
WIS-TV
Three arrested in connection with meth trafficking in Sumter County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reports three people were arrested in connection with trafficking methamphetamines and other drugs. Officials said deputies recovered $160,000 worth of methamphetamines alone. Alexis Daniel Mendez, Ezequiel Then-Tejada, and Luilly Eugenio Angeles Acosta were arrested and charged with trafficking meth or cocaine base of 400 grams or more.
WIS-TV
Accused human trafficker back in jail, faces additional charges
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) -An accused human trafficker is facing additional charges in Orangeburg County. Alana Ann Westbury, 32, of Bowman, SC was charged in early Jan. with trafficking a victim under 18 years old, and three counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk. She is a co-defendant in the...
