Lexington County, SC

Fairfield County deputies investigating two separate shootings over the weekend

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fairfield County deputies say they are investigating two possibly unrelated shootings that took place over the weekend. Officials say the first shooting happened on HWY 21 S near Ridgeway on Friday, January 13. The victim was standing was standing outside of a residence when they were shot. The victim was treated on the scene and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
Suspect in custody after barricading, firing rounds inside West Columbia hotel

A suspect is in custody after firing shots and barricading inside of the Hilton Garden Inn in West Columbia. According to West Columbia Police Chief Marion Boyce, police responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday around 1 p.m. at 110 McSwain Dr. Officers spoke with the woman involved and went to the fifth floor to contact the suspect, 34-year-old Jonathan Russell Saylor. The suspect shut the door and told officers he was going to shoot them. He would not answer their calls, each time answering then immediately hanging up.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
Lexington Police Department arrest validated gang member over the weekend

Lexington, SC 01/16/2023 (Paul Kirby) – Officers with the Lexington Police Department were assisted by deputies and K-9s from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and personnel from the SC Highway Patrol in capturing a validated gang member who attempted to evade them over the weekend. The also used their high-tech drone in this incident which occurred on Roberts Street within the town.
LEXINGTON, SC
New details: Man arrested after 7-hour standoff in West Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department reports a man is in custody after barricading himself in a West Columbia hotel for seven hours. Officials said 34-year-old Jonathan Russell Saylor, locked himself in a hotel room at the Hilton Garden Inn on 110 McSwain Driver in West Columbia. Officers responded to domestic violence call around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, Saylor shut the door on officers and told them he was going to shoot them. Officers trained in crisis negotiations made contact with Saylor to try and de-escalate the situation.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
Aiken County teacher placed on administrative leave after arrest

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C (WFXG) - An Aiken County teacher is on administrative leave after her arrest last week. Raquel Stevens is one of four people arrested by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office after the investigation into an assault on a teenager led investigators to serve warrants at houses in Beech Island and North Augusta. The sheriff's office has charged Stevens with possession of anabolic steroids, possession of fentanyl, violation of drug distribution law, possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance near a school, and unlawful neglect of a child.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Richland County deputies find stolen car at bottom of pond

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies say a car found in the bottom of Eagles Glenn Lake was reported stolen back in 2019. Officials were called to Eagles Glenn Lake Sunday after a car was found in the deepest part of the pond while said pond was being drained.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Traffic stops lead to DUI arrest, drug charges, stolen firearm recovery in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) Multiple traffic stops result in the arrest of multiple people in Lexington County. According to the Lexington County Police Department, along with answering calls for service on Saturday, January 14th, deputies were busy with twenty traffic stops where a driver was arrested for DUI, the discovery of other alcohol violations, multiple drug charges, and the recovery of a stolen firearm, and the arrest of someone unlawfully carrying a firearm.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Tractor trailer involved in head-on collision with passenger vehicle on Williston, Mt. Beulah Rd.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A tractor trailer has been involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle. According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the head-on collision involving the 18-wheeler and the passenger vehicle happened at Williston Road and Mt. Beulah Road between New Ellenton and Williston, near Hillcrest Church of Windsor. Emergency dispatch […]
WILLISTON, SC
Aspen Jeter returns home to Orangeburg for good

Orangeburg, S.C (WACH) — We've been following the story of Aspen Jeter and her mother Crystal Jumper since November – an Orangeburg County woman found shot to death in her home and her five-year-old disabled daughter missing. Since then, the toddler Aspen was found with her father Antra Jeter in Virginia. He was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her mother, Crystal Jumper.
ORANGEBURG, SC
SCDNR uses new technology to find missing deer hunter

(WPDE) — A new phone technology used by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) was used to quickly find a missing deer hunter on New Year's Day. The man was reported missing by his family when they had not heard from him after he said he planned to hunt with dogs on his family's property near the border of Bamberg and Orangeburg Counties, a release said.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Three arrested in connection with meth trafficking in Sumter County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reports three people were arrested in connection with trafficking methamphetamines and other drugs. Officials said deputies recovered $160,000 worth of methamphetamines alone. Alexis Daniel Mendez, Ezequiel Then-Tejada, and Luilly Eugenio Angeles Acosta were arrested and charged with trafficking meth or cocaine base of 400 grams or more.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
Accused human trafficker back in jail, faces additional charges

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) -An accused human trafficker is facing additional charges in Orangeburg County. Alana Ann Westbury, 32, of Bowman, SC was charged in early Jan. with trafficking a victim under 18 years old, and three counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk. She is a co-defendant in the...
ORANGEBURG, SC

