Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Detroit’s Police and Fire Retirement System Sue to Prevent Vince McMahon From Regaining Control and Selling WWE
The Detroit Police and Fire Retirement System has filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon after he was re-elected to the WWE Board of Directors as Executive Chairman. McMahon’s return was unanimously rejected by the original board. Nonetheless, because he is the company’s majority shareholder, he removed three board members to make room for himself: George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. Following Vince’s return, two other members resigned from the Board.
PWMania
Tony Schiavone Issues Warning to TV Companies Potentially Buying WWE
AEW announcer Tony Schiavone recently took to his podcast, “What Happened When,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Schiavone mentioned Vince McMahon considering selling WWE. He sent a warning to a TV company that might buy WWE based on his experience with WCW and TBS. His point was that if a TV company buys WWE, it should try to book wrestling like Turner did with WCW, and that if a TV company buys WWE, it should leave wrestling people in charge.
PWMania
WWE Spoilers and Backstage News on Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross
– Uncle Howdy was scheduled for tonight’s WWE RAW as of Sunday’s creative, according to Fightful Select. That does not guarantee Howdy’s appearance, as they have been bringing his materials even when he is not used live on air. Last week, Howdy made a brief appearance on RAW to mock Alexa Bliss.
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Reacts to Tony Khan’s Family Potentially Buying WWE
Eric Bischoff discussed the possibility of Tony Khan’s family purchasing WWE in a recent episode of his podcast, 83 Weeks. He said, “Acquiring WWE is, that’s a big, giant move. I don’t see it. Now, could it happen? Sure, anything is possible. But if you really think about it, does the Khan enterprise have the experience, knowledge, infrastructure, ability to run a company as complex as WWE? … They may be in the same business, but they don’t live and play in the same universe.
PWMania
Backstage News on Vince McMahon Reportedly Bringing Back His Own Staff
According to reports, employees with ties to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon are returning to the company. Brad Blum, who joined WWE in June 2006 and was promoted to the Executive Vice President of Operations & Chief of Staff position in November 2019, has reportedly been spotted at the WWE headquarters in recent days, according to a new report from PWInsider. Blum had left the company, according to the report, but many people expect his return. McMahon’s chief of staff at the time was Blum.
PWMania
Mickie James Wants Match With Mercedes Mone, Interested In WWE & AEW Matches
Mickie James recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Knockouts Champion spoke about wanting to face Mercedes Mone, as well as how she would like to defend her IMPACT title in matches with WWE and All Elite Wrestling.
PWMania
Former WWE Divas Champion Teases Return at the 2023 Royal Rumble
Former WWE Divas champion Candice Michelle spoke with Ring The Belle about possibly making a WWE comeback and appearing at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE in San Antonio, Texas. She said, “I get this question all the time. I’m so down for it. Even one year, they promoted that I was going to be there and people were like, ‘Why didn’t you show up?’ I was like, ‘The truth is they just never called me.’ They have certain amount of people they gotta have, a certain look, group, and all that stuff. I just haven’t made the list yet. So I’m hoping this year; it’s in Texas. I live in Texas. It’s a good year to go back, I’m just saying. I’m ready. I hope it happens, but we’ll see what they do.”
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (1/16/23); WWE Stable Returning?
The Road to the Royal Rumble continues tonight with WWE RAW from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. WWE has only announced two segments for tonight’s show: one featuring The Judgment Day and one featuring Bobby Lashley. The Hurt Business is expected to return tonight, but this has not been confirmed.
PWMania
Jim Ross Recalls WWE Signing Scott Steiner In 2003, Shoots Down Triple H Rumor
WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke on his podcast, “Grilling JR,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including Scott Steiner’s run with WWE in 2003, his feud with Triple H, and more. Here are the highlights:. His experience working with Scott Steiner in 2003:
PWMania
Photo: Britt Baker and Adam Cole Meet With Actor Vince Vaughn
Britt Baker and Adam Cole met actor Vince Vaughn before Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles, CA. A photo of the three can be found below:
PWMania
Kurt Angle Believed That Top AEW Star Would Be With WWE For Life
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Angle admitted he never thought he’d see Jericho leave WWE. “I thought Chris Jericho was gonna be a WWE lifer,” Angle said....
PWMania
Finally, The Rock Can Stay Home for WWE WrestleMania
You know the moment… you know it well. The People’s Champ hits the ring… hops each turnbuckle to acknowledge the millions (and millions) of Rock fans. He grabs a mic in the center of the ring… Rock tilts his head back until he’s parallel with the sky, holds the mic close and says the words you never get tired of….
PWMania
New Match Revealed For Tonight’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
The match between Mustafa Ali and Solo Sikoa for tonight’s WWE RAW is now official. As seen in the video below, Byron Saxton stopped Ali as he entered the Heritage Bank Center for tonight’s show to ask him about the match. Ali remembered how The Bloodline ran wild on the red brand a few weeks ago, and how everyone got their chance for retaliation except him, so he’s fighting back tonight.
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for the WWE Royal Rumble
This month’s WWE Royal Rumble will take place from from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, January 28. According to WrestleTix, 34,963 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (1/13/23), leaving 1,783 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 36,746.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – January 16, 2023
WWE RAW Results – January 16, 2023. This week’s WWE RAW kicks off with The Bloodline. Jimmy Uso says they have been running Raw & Smackdown for the last few months but before they do anything else, they need to address Kevin Owens. Jey Uso says that Roman Reigns will teach him a lesson at Royal Rumble then says that every generation of The Bloodline will be at Raw 30 next week. He adds that they will also beat Judgment Day in their Raw Tag Team Titles Match.
PWMania
Women’s Steel Cage Match Announced For Raw Is XXX
You can officially pencil in a women’s steel cage match for the Raw 30th Anniversary show next week. Ahead of next week’s Raw Is XXX special event in Philadelphia, PA., a big steel cage match has been announced for the show. A match pitting Becky Lynch one-on-one against...
PWMania
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Corbin, KY 1/15/23
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE live event at the Corbin Arena in Corbin, Kentucky:. * WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair (c) retains over Shayna Baszler. * Dominick Mysterio issued an open challenge. Butch accepted. Mysterio defeated Butch. * Dexter Lumis defeated Chad Gable (w/Otis)
PWMania
Fans Concerned About Kevin Nash Following Comments He Made on His Podcast
Following comments made during his podcast, fans on social media have expressed concern for WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. The Twitter account @BakedLlVE shared a video clip of Nash and co-host Sean Oliver’s exchange, which quickly became a trending topic on Reddit. Here’s what happened:. Nash: “Today...
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Roanoke, VA 1/14/23
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE live event at the Berglund Center Coliseum in Roanoke, Virginia:. * Candice LaRae defeated Bayley Via DQ. * Liv Morgan, Tegan Nox & Candice LaRae defeated Bayley, Io Sky & Dakota Kai. * Omos (w/MVP ) defeated Mustafa Ali. * Dolph Ziggler...
PWMania
Backstage News on Who’s in Charge of Cody Rhodes’ Video Packages
WWE has been hyping Cody Rhodes’ return since he last wrestled in June 2022, when he defeated Seth Rollins in the main event of the Hell in a Cell premium live event. He wrestled with a torn pectoral muscle, and was written off TV on RAW in order to undergo surgery. WWE has recently been airing video packages about the popular star’s injury and recovery.
Comments / 1