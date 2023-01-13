ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Horizon Science Academy Des Moines to open for 2023-2024 school year

DES MOINES, Iowa — Starting in the fall of 2023, Des Moines Public School students will have a new option when it comes to their school choices. Horizon Science Academy Des Moines is set to open for the 2023-24 school year. The newly-approved charter school will initially serve kindergarten through third graders, gradually adding more grades in the coming years.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Department of Agriculture lifts order banning live bird exhibitions

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship lifted an order Thursday that prohibited live bird exhibitions due to the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), according to a press release.
IOWA STATE
2023 Iowa Condition of the State | Full video, transcript

DES MOINES, Iowa — Below is a transcript of Gov. Kim Reynolds's 2023 Condition of the State address. The full video can be seen via YouTube below. Madam President, Mr. Speaker, Lt. Governor, legislative leaders and members, justices and judges, my fellow Iowans:. This is the sixth time I’ve...
IOWA STATE
Iowa official's wife charged with 52 counts of voter fraud

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. The wife of a northwestern Iowa county supervisor has been charged with 52 counts of voter fraud after she allegedly filled out and cast absentee ballots in her husband’s unsuccessful race for a Republican nomination to run for Congress in 2020, federal prosecutors said.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Collectors gather for Iowa Diecast Toy Show

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. How does someone get into buying and selling diecast toys?. For Michael Long, co-owner of J&M Antiques, his inspiration came from an...
IOWA STATE
Gov. Reynolds seeks state funding for private schools

DES MOINES, Iowa — Every Iowa student would have the option of using more than $7,500 in state money annually to pay for private school under a plan Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed Tuesday night in the annual Condition of the State speech. Reynolds, a Republican, has tried unsuccessfully...
IOWA STATE
Iowa lawmakers turn to taxes, guns, private school funding

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Legislature got back to work Monday with Republicans holding even larger majorities in both chambers and goals of approving more tax cuts, further easing gun restrictions and spending public money to fund private schools. Republicans have controlled both legislative branches since the 2017...
IOWA STATE
Crews respond to fire at collision shop in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — First responders are working to put out a heavily-involved fire at a collision shop on Des Moines' south side early Tuesday. Crews were called to the Brad's Collision, near Southeast 14th and Mckinley just after 3:00 a.m. They said firefighters went on a defensive attack,...
DES MOINES, IA
