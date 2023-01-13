Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Major food chain opens another new location in IowaKristen WaltersAdel, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
Horizon Science Academy Des Moines to open for 2023-2024 school year
DES MOINES, Iowa — Starting in the fall of 2023, Des Moines Public School students will have a new option when it comes to their school choices. Horizon Science Academy Des Moines is set to open for the 2023-24 school year. The newly-approved charter school will initially serve kindergarten through third graders, gradually adding more grades in the coming years.
Diocese of Des Moines gender identity policies go into place Monday
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Diocese of Des Moines has seven new policies in place regarding how its dealing with gender identity in its schools and churches, beginning Jan. 16, 2023. The official policy document outlines these new rules and how the organization ultimately identified the changes. It states...
Advocates concerned about string of domestic violence fatalities in Iowa
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, West Des Moines police responded to a call from a woman on the 9000 block of Copper Drive saying her significant other had shot her. When officers arrived, the woman was found injured, and 42-year-old Chad...
Iowa Department of Agriculture lifts order banning live bird exhibitions
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship lifted an order Thursday that prohibited live bird exhibitions due to the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), according to a press release.
Celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. in central Iowa
IOWA, USA — Many Iowans across the state will have the day off on Monday, Jan. 16 in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday. Everyone is encouraged to get into the spirit of the day of service by helping out others. Whether it's donating, volunteering or learning, there...
2023 Iowa Condition of the State | Full video, transcript
DES MOINES, Iowa — Below is a transcript of Gov. Kim Reynolds's 2023 Condition of the State address. The full video can be seen via YouTube below. Madam President, Mr. Speaker, Lt. Governor, legislative leaders and members, justices and judges, my fellow Iowans:. This is the sixth time I’ve...
Disability Rights Iowa suing state for 'inadequate mental health resources'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. A local disability rights advocacy group is suing the state of Iowa for providing what they claim as inadequate mental health resources.
Iowa official's wife charged with 52 counts of voter fraud
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. The wife of a northwestern Iowa county supervisor has been charged with 52 counts of voter fraud after she allegedly filled out and cast absentee ballots in her husband’s unsuccessful race for a Republican nomination to run for Congress in 2020, federal prosecutors said.
Family has adopted dog left at Des Moines International Airport, ARL says
DES MOINES, Iowa — Just a couple weeks after being tied up and abandoned outside of the Des Moines International Airport, rescue dog Allie has a new family. The Iowa Animal Rescue League posted the update on its Facebook Thursday, saying members of her new household actually saw Allie at the airport on Thursday, Dec. 29.
Iowa AG sues C6-Zero 'to prevent imminent threat to public health'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Newly elected Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird filed a suit on Wednesday against C6-Zero and its owner, Howard Brand, following the facility's explosion in December. Bird is seeking "immediate compliance" with an emergency order issued by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. "The suit seeks...
Collectors gather for Iowa Diecast Toy Show
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. How does someone get into buying and selling diecast toys?. For Michael Long, co-owner of J&M Antiques, his inspiration came from an...
West Des Moines police: 1 dead, 1 injured in 'attempted murder-suicide' on Monday
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead and another injured following an "attempted murder-suicide" at a West Des Moines townhome, according to West Des Moines police. The department received a call shortly before 4 p.m. Monday from a woman who said her significant other had shot her.
Gov. Reynolds seeks state funding for private schools
DES MOINES, Iowa — Every Iowa student would have the option of using more than $7,500 in state money annually to pay for private school under a plan Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed Tuesday night in the annual Condition of the State speech. Reynolds, a Republican, has tried unsuccessfully...
Parents of DMPS students prepare for school reopenings
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. Being a parent is rarely a predictable job, and sometimes, plans have to change pretty quickly. Thousands of Des Moines parents suddenly...
Iowa lawmakers turn to taxes, guns, private school funding
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Legislature got back to work Monday with Republicans holding even larger majorities in both chambers and goals of approving more tax cuts, further easing gun restrictions and spending public money to fund private schools. Republicans have controlled both legislative branches since the 2017...
Hope+Elim hosts special worship session celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans joined the country in celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. during the holiday named after him, and one local event had a historical connection to the civil rights leader. At Hope+Elim in Des Moines, there wasn't an empty pew for...
Crews respond to fire at collision shop in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — First responders are working to put out a heavily-involved fire at a collision shop on Des Moines' south side early Tuesday. Crews were called to the Brad's Collision, near Southeast 14th and Mckinley just after 3:00 a.m. They said firefighters went on a defensive attack,...
Large class of freshman legislators prepare for 2023 Iowa Legislative Session
DES MOINES, Iowa — When the 2023 legislative session begins on Monday, there will be plenty of fresh faces at the statehouse. In the Iowa House of Representatives, 39 of the 100 lawmakers are new. "And that brings new energy, it brings new excitement, and it brings a level...
Val Air Ballroom to receive $1.2 million from West Des Moines to fund renovations
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The owner of the Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines will receive up to $1.2 million to fund the venue's historic renovation. West Des Moines City Council approved a development agreement with ballroom owner Sam Summers on Tuesday. As part of the agreement,...
Meet Sandy, Ankeny police's human trafficking prevention dog
ANKENY, Iowa — January is National Human Trafficking Prevention month, and the Ankeny Police Department has a new addition to their human trafficking prevention unit. Her name is Sandy. The golden retriever-Labrador mix had her first day on the job on Nov. 15, 2022. Sandy was donated to the...
We Are Iowa
Des Moines, IA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Des Moines local newshttps://www.weareiowa.com/
Comments / 0