Georgia State

The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Natalie Decker Announcement

Congratulations are in order for NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Natalie Decker. Over the weekend, the prominent driver announced some major personal news. Natalie and her longtime boyfriend, Derek, got engaged over the Christmas holiday. "December 19th 2022 I said YES 💍🤍," Natalie announced on ...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Motorious

Corvette And Mustang Crash Street Racing

A horrific dash cam video shows the moment when a street racing C7 Corvette and S550 Mustang crash big time while street racing in Lewisville, Texas on December 7. This is yet another example of why you shouldn’t give into temptation and engage in a street race on public roads, even if another driver tries goading you into it.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Racing News

Jack Hewitt knocks Kyle Larson for boycotting Chili Bowl

Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell elected to skip the 2023 Chili Bowl Nationals. Last night, the 2023 Chili Bowl Nationals came to a close. 370 drivers filled the entry list for the week-long indoor dirt midget show in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Hear from Jack Hewitt below. However, there’s some notable absences...
TULSA, OK
Top Speed

10 Things To Know About The Forgotten Ford Torino Talladega

Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
FOX Sports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. invests in, looks to shine light on short-track CARS Tour

JR Motorsports fields cars in touring short-track series because team co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. loves the grass-roots feel and believes the talented drivers who compete in relative anonymity deserve more attention. So it's no surprise that he is among the new ownership group that bought the Southeastern-based CARS Tour, which...
Carscoops

Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon

Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
The Comeback

NASCAR world reacts to hilarious rule change

It makes sense that NASCAR has a very specific set of required equipment for driver safety, but one specific requirement has just been updated and it’s going absolutely viral in the racing world. As racing reporter Jeff Gluck of The Athletic shared on Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR has made several updates to its safety rules, making Read more... The post NASCAR world reacts to hilarious rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MotorAuthority

Carroll Shelby's 1968 Ford Mustang Black Hornet headed to auction

A 1968 Ford Mustang from Carroll Shelby's personal collection is up for grabs. Nicknamed Black Hornet, it's scheduled to be auctioned off by Barrett-Jackson at the company's Scottsdale, Arizona, event to be held Jan. 21-29. In the 1960s, Shelby American worked closely with Ford to develop new Mustang variants, keeping...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Top Speed

The Ford GT Reigns Supreme Over The Corvette Z06 In The Chevy Vs. Ford Supercar Showdown

The Corvette and Ford GT are not only two of the most iconic nameplates in automotive history, they reside at the summit of American performance. The GT has a storied racing pedigree and is only sold in exclusive numbers while the 'Vette is the obtainable, mid-engine supercar that delivers serious thrills for an agreeable price. But when it comes to all-out performance, which takes the cake? Throttle House recently released a video review of the Ford GT versus a Corvette Z06 attempting to answer the question in a modern-day Ford vs. Chevy showdown. The results are somewhat expected with the more powerful and race-ready GT taking the crown, but the Z06 holds its own and shows its potency in the process.
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

