NASCAR World Reacts To The Natalie Decker Announcement
Congratulations are in order for NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Natalie Decker. Over the weekend, the prominent driver announced some major personal news. Natalie and her longtime boyfriend, Derek, got engaged over the Christmas holiday. "December 19th 2022 I said YES 💍🤍," Natalie announced on ...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Shared a Rare Photo of His Dad That Had Everyone Asking One Big Question
When he's not promoting his Dale Jr. Download podcast or posting family pics with his wife Amy and their two daughters, Isla Rose and Nicole, Dale Earnhardt Jr. uses Instagram to treat fans and followers to incredible throwback photos of his late father, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr. Dale Jr....
Michael Andretti’s NASCAR Welcome Will Be Much Warmer Than the Formula 1 Hostility Coming His Way
Formula 1 owners are resisting Michael Andretti's bid to start an 11th team in the sport. The post Michael Andretti’s NASCAR Welcome Will Be Much Warmer Than the Formula 1 Hostility Coming His Way appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Busch signs Netspend as NASCAR sponsor: New paint scheme released
Richard Childress Racing has released the paint scheme of another new sponsor for Kyle Busch. Netspend is a provider of various financial solutions. The company will sponsor Kyle Busch beginning with the 2023 NASCAR season. View the Kyle Busch paint scheme below. Busch will drive the No. 8 Netspend Chevrolet...
Corvette And Mustang Crash Street Racing
A horrific dash cam video shows the moment when a street racing C7 Corvette and S550 Mustang crash big time while street racing in Lewisville, Texas on December 7. This is yet another example of why you shouldn’t give into temptation and engage in a street race on public roads, even if another driver tries goading you into it.
Jack Hewitt knocks Kyle Larson for boycotting Chili Bowl
Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell elected to skip the 2023 Chili Bowl Nationals. Last night, the 2023 Chili Bowl Nationals came to a close. 370 drivers filled the entry list for the week-long indoor dirt midget show in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Hear from Jack Hewitt below. However, there’s some notable absences...
Past Champions Criticizing Kyle Larson for a Major Offseason Decision Are Way off Base
Critics have been lashing out at Kyle Larson over skipping the Chili Nationals, but suggesting he's forgotten his roots is absurd. The post Past Champions Criticizing Kyle Larson for a Major Offseason Decision Are Way off Base appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Top Speed
10 Things To Know About The Forgotten Ford Torino Talladega
Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
Alex Bowman Says Contract Negotiations With Hendrick Motorsports Have Started
Just days after Alex Bowman debuted his new primary paint scheme for the 2023 season, he opened up about contract talk with Hendrick Motorsports. While we saw some of his NASCAR teammates sign extensions last season, it might be Bowman’s turn finally. The No. 48 is a big deal...
Busch, Reddick and Cindric Complete First Day of Goodyear Tire Test, Take in Some Downtown Austin Culture
Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick and Austin Cindric officially got the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) preseason underway Monday with a two-day Goodyear Tire test at Circuit of The Americas (COTA). Reddick and Cindric also got a step on the competition for Texas fashion when they return for the March 26 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.
FOX Sports
Dale Earnhardt Jr. invests in, looks to shine light on short-track CARS Tour
JR Motorsports fields cars in touring short-track series because team co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. loves the grass-roots feel and believes the talented drivers who compete in relative anonymity deserve more attention. So it's no surprise that he is among the new ownership group that bought the Southeastern-based CARS Tour, which...
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
Carscoops
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
NASCAR world reacts to hilarious rule change
It makes sense that NASCAR has a very specific set of required equipment for driver safety, but one specific requirement has just been updated and it’s going absolutely viral in the racing world. As racing reporter Jeff Gluck of The Athletic shared on Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR has made several updates to its safety rules, making Read more... The post NASCAR world reacts to hilarious rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MotorAuthority
Carroll Shelby's 1968 Ford Mustang Black Hornet headed to auction
A 1968 Ford Mustang from Carroll Shelby's personal collection is up for grabs. Nicknamed Black Hornet, it's scheduled to be auctioned off by Barrett-Jackson at the company's Scottsdale, Arizona, event to be held Jan. 21-29. In the 1960s, Shelby American worked closely with Ford to develop new Mustang variants, keeping...
NASCAR Announces Pinty’s Series Schedule for Historic 2023 Season
Building off one of the most successful seasons in NASCAR Pinty’s Series history, NASCAR today announced the 2023 schedule, featuring a record 14 races across Canada. With the success of last year’s dirt debut race at Ohsweken Speedway, the track will return to the schedule as a double-header event on Monday, Aug. 14 and Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Top Speed
The Ford GT Reigns Supreme Over The Corvette Z06 In The Chevy Vs. Ford Supercar Showdown
The Corvette and Ford GT are not only two of the most iconic nameplates in automotive history, they reside at the summit of American performance. The GT has a storied racing pedigree and is only sold in exclusive numbers while the 'Vette is the obtainable, mid-engine supercar that delivers serious thrills for an agreeable price. But when it comes to all-out performance, which takes the cake? Throttle House recently released a video review of the Ford GT versus a Corvette Z06 attempting to answer the question in a modern-day Ford vs. Chevy showdown. The results are somewhat expected with the more powerful and race-ready GT taking the crown, but the Z06 holds its own and shows its potency in the process.
Kevin Harvick will never be Dale Earnhardt, but he may be closer than you realize
Kevin Harvick is not Dale Earnhardt. He never tried to be. But while there are some aspects in which Harvick, or nearly anyone else to ever drive in the Cup Series for that matter, simply will never measure up — merchandise sales, championships, facial hair, to name a few — perhaps ol’ Happy is a little closer than you might think.
Two-Time Indianapolis 500 Winner Takuma Sato Signs with Chip Ganassi Racing
Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato will join Chip Ganassi Racing in 2023 to pilot the No. 11 Honda in oval competition, while Marcus Armstrong will drive the road and street course races. Sato brings more than two decades of experience racing at the highest level of the sport to...
DIRTcar Pro Late Model Talent Expected for Volusia's Sunshine Nationals
The biggest Crate Late Model bash of the winter racing season is here. The fourth annual DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals hits Volusia Speedway Park this Wednesday to Saturday, Jan. 18-21, with a jam-packed field of talent expected in the DIRTcar Pro Late Model division. It’s an all-new format for the Pro...
