Instant Analysis: UNC Comes Up With Counterpunch to Deny BC
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina came up with a winning counterpunch right on cue Tuesday night. The Tar Heels denied Boston College 72-64 in ACC basketball at the Smith Center, leading throughput and holding off a late push from the Eagles with the help of Caleb Love’s clutch response.
247Sports
UNC-Boston College: Hubert Davis Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– North Carolina moved to 13-6 on the season and 5-3 overall in conference play after a 72-64 win over Boston College Tuesday night at the Smith Center. The Tar Heels were challenged late, as the Eagles cut the deficit to a single point with 6:07 to play, but UNC responded to remain undefeated at home this season.
247Sports
Transfer Portal: Louisville has 12 new additions from the portal
University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm has been working the transfer portal in his first month and a half on the job. Brohm, who took over for Scott Satterfield on Dec. 8 as the head coach at U of L, signed 12 high school prospects recently during the early signing period and has landed quite an impressive haul of transfer players.
247Sports
The Confidence of Caleb Love
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Caleb Love's fearlessness and confidence as a shooter is what has defined him as a player at North Carolina. His ability to forget the misses and believe that the next shot will go in allows him to be the clutch shooter that he is. In Tuesday's...
Watch: UNC Commitment Drake Powell Highlight Reel
PITTSBORO, N.C. --- Class of 2024 forward Drake Powell was the first member of UNC's now-loaded 2024 class when he committed to the Tar Heels on Sept. 8, 2022. At 6-foot-5, 190-pounds, Powell is ranked No. 50 in the 2024 class and is the No. 15 small forward -- for now. His stock is climbing, as the Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood standout is averaging 20.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season to lead the 13-2 Charger team.
Postgame Podcast: NC State closes strong in road win at Georgia Tech
Tuesday night was set up to be the perfect trap game for NC State on the road in Atlanta, but the Wolfpack didn't take the bait. Despite having another big man out in EB Dowuona, the Wolfpack got huge performances from its lead guards to come away with the win.
Kevin Keatts on road win over GT: 'We found a way to win'
ATLANTA, GA. -- It wasn't always pretty, but NC State took care of business with a 78-66 win over Georgia Tech on the road to notch its fourth straight win in ACC play. The Wolfpack is now 15-4 overall and two games above .500 in conference after the win heading into a matchup on Saturday night with UNC in Chapel Hill.
Legacy recruit gets a chance to meet the new Louisville staff
Lexington Bryan Station High School junior athlete J.T. Haskins has made plenty of visits to the University of Louisville. Haskins' father, J.T. Haskins Sr., played for the Cardinals and the younger Haskins has been a target for the U of L staff for several years. But the trip he made last Saturday with his father was a little different than the previous ones.
Louisville football extends scholarship offers to elite targets
Louisville football continues to connect with many of the nation's top rising prospects. Over the last few days, UofL head coach Jeff Brohm and his staff have extended scholarship offers to many notable targets in the 2024 and 2025 classes which also highlights the program's intention to continue to recruit nationally.
Outgoing Tennessee TE announces transfer commitment
Another one of Tennessee’s entries into the NCAA transfer portal has announced a commitment to a new program. Tight end Miles Campbell, a former 247Sports four-star prospect who was a redshirt freshman for the Vols in 2022, revealed via social media on Tuesday that he had committed to North Carolina Central. Campbell went into the portal on the day the current window opened back in December after appearing in just one game during the regular season.
Georgia Tech Fall to North Carolina State by 12
First Half - The Jackets open with Kyle Sturdivant, Miles Kelly, Deebo Coleman, Jalon Moore, and Rodney Howard. The Jackets came out on fire hitting 6 of their first 8 shots. Moore with 6 points led the way for Tech. Two three kept State in the game with Tech leading 13-6 at the 15:48 media timeout.
247Sports
Louisville offers high-scoring junior college guard
University of Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne has said his staff will be very active in the transfer portal market at the end of this season. And you can also add the junior college ranks. U of L has extended an offer to high-scoring junior college guard Koron Davis,...
Watch Now: The Postgame - Big Three Lead the Way
Sherrell McMillan joins host Tommy Ashley to discuss North Carolina's 72-64 win over Boston College on Tuesday night in the Smith Center. Get the Inside Carolina Podcast: Apple Podcasts (iTunes) | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Spotify.
247Sports
