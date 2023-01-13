Read full article on original website
DeSantis slammed for falsely claiming that people who get the bivalent booster are 'more likely to get infected'
Governor DeSantis has been condemned for falsely claiming that anyone who gets the Covid-19 bivalent booster shoots is more likely to get infected with the new subvariant. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has come under fire for an incorrect assertion that those who acquire the Covid-19 bivalent booster are "more likely to get sick".
Bivalent boosters not linked to stroke risk, federal agencies say
Pfizer's updated COVID-19 booster does not increase the risk for ischemic stroke in patients 65 and older, according to a CDC and FDA review of multiple studies, reporting databases and other countries. After being alerted to a potential safety issue about the bivalent shot in November, the two agencies investigated...
Florida warns pharmacies against distributing abortion pills
The Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration warned pharmacies not to dispense abortion pills in light of the FDA's approval for pharmacies to do so in states where it is allowed, the Union-Bulletin reported Jan. 15. The agency distributed a letter to state healthcare providers warning them it is illegal for...
Amazon Clinic offering COVID-19 treatment
Amazon Clinic, the online healthcare service launched by Amazon in November, is now offering COVID-19 treatment plans. The treatment plan, offered to individuals with a positive test whose symptoms started within the prior five days and who meet other certain criteria, may include Paxlovid, a drug that has been shown to substantially reduce the risk of hospitalization in high-risk individuals, according to the company's site.
Why Amazon, Alphabet are letting some healthcare employees go
Amazon and Alphabet's healthcare arm Verily said it would let go some of its healthcare employees as an uncertain economy has been causing financial and operational challenges for tech companies. Most recently, Verily said it would lay off 15 percent of its staff, sunset some of its healthcare projects and...
The regulatory hurdles of getting health tech onto the market
A lot of health technology is likely to never make it onto the market, as obtaining FDA clearance has been a tricky road for companies to navigate, but health tech developers are finding ways to dodge the FDA all together, TheVerge reported Jan. 11. FDA clearance requires health tech devices...
14 hospitals, health systems cutting jobs
Several hospitals and health systems are trimming their workforces or jobs due to financial and operational challenges. Below are workforce reduction efforts or job eliminations that were announced within the past two months and/or take effect over the next month. 1. Oklahoma City-based Integris Health is eliminating 200 jobs to...
The 'traditional myth' complicating the rural emergency hospital designation
The new rural emergency hospital designation went into effect Jan. 1, but some critics argue the program is based on a longstanding misconception about rural healthcare, The Washington Post reported Jan. 17. Harold Miller, president and CEO of the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform, referenced what he called...
Why nurse burnout efforts need to target younger nurses
Nurse burnout has been on the radar of healthcare leaders for several years now, and there’s no doubt the Covid pandemic has turned a problem into a crisis. One aspect of nurse burnout that has come to the forefront is how it’s affecting younger nurses. The current situation...
COVID-19 admissions dip as XBB.1.5 spreads
Although the highly transmissible omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is gaining prevalence nationwide, COVID-19 cases are flat and hospitalizations have dipped. The data suggests the U.S. will see more of a COVID-19 "bump" this winter versus a full-fledged surge, according to The New York Times. In the last two weeks, daily average...
'It's becoming so difficult:' Community hospitals will flock to health systems, says Vandalia Health CEO
David Ramsey, president and CEO of Charleston, W.Va.-based Vandalia Health, expects healthcare cost pressures to force more community hospitals to join larger health systems, MetroNews reported Jan. 16. "The cost of doing business, the cost of the computer systems to operate a physician practice, the cost of the insurance to...
Prospect Medical, Signify Health partner on population health
Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings is partnering with in-home and value-based care company Signify Health on a population health initiative. Prospect Medical, which has 16 hospitals across four states, will join a Signify-enabled, data analytics-powered ACO to coordinate care for its fee-for-service Medicare patients in Connecticut. "Through our work together,...
Feds warn against 2 ransomware groups targeting healthcare
The Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center issued a brief Jan. 12 warning the healthcare sector about the tactics and exploitation techniques used by Royal ransomware and BlackCat ransomware, two ransomware groups that have been aggressively targeting the U.S. healthcare sector. Seven things to know about the ransomware groups, according to...
47% of physicians are 55 or older: 8 things to know about the physician workforce
Of active physicians in the U.S. in 2021, 46.7 percent were 55 or older, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges' "2022 Physician Specialty Data Report." The report is based on data from the American Medical Association, the Census Bureau, and a national resident database and tracking system. Overall, the AAMC report covers about 950,000 physicians and physicians in training among 48 of the largest specialties in 2021.
Mayo Clinic settles over data breach
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has settled a lawsuit over a data breach involving a former employee who allegedly viewed nude photos of patients, KROC reported Jan. 16. The lawsuit had been filed in November 2020 by a patient seeking class-action status on behalf of the more than 1,600 others whose data had been accessed, according to the story. The terms of the reported settlement were not disclosed.
New York healthcare worker vaccine mandate 'null, void,' judge rules
A state Supreme Court judge has struck down New York's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, ABC affiliate WKBW reported Jan. 16. The decision came Jan. 13, more than a year after the requirement was enacted in 2021. Judge Gerard Neri wrote in his ruling that Gov. Kathy Hochul and...
MultiCare acquires 12th hospital, adding 2,700 staff
Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System on Jan. 17 completed the acquisition of Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and its associated clinics. The transaction increases MultiCare's footprint to 12 acute-care hospitals and welcomes another 2,700 employees to the health system. The hospital will now be known as MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital. In...
