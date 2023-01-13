Read full article on original website
Miss Alaska Teen USA and Miss Alaska USA 2023
FastCast digital headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Alaskans celebrate life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Alaskans celebrate life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Major issues for members of the 33rd legislature to figure out include education and the PFD. Updated: 20 hours ago.
Anchorage businessman donates $5k to buy new iPads
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sylvester Joubert watches the news every day, so when he saw a report that a thief had broken into Williwaw Elementary and stolen more than a dozen iPads, he knew he had to act. “School is here for the kids to learn, and when someone is...
Alaska rocked by ‘4.7 magnitude’ earthquake as residents woken up to homes shaking in Anchorage today
A POWERFUL earthquake rocked Alaska this morning as residents claim they woke to find their homes shaking. The reported 4.7 magnitude tremor shook Anchorage on Monday morning, rattling the state's largest city.
Grady Ward, one of Alaska’s first Black pioneers to settle in the territory
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Grady Ward arrived in Alaska more than 70 years ago and was one of the first African-American pioneers to settle in the then-territory of Alaska. He had a passion for community and worked in construction for 52 years, helping build and develop many structures you see around Anchorage today. His son Ray Ward said his dad came to Alaska in 1949 with only a sixth-grade education but got a job working as a welder for the Alaska Railroad. However, his arrival didn’t come without struggle.
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 16, 2023
Monday on Alaska News Nightly: Tanner crab fishermen consider their options as low prices keep them...
She was stranded on an Alaskan highway. A stranger saved the day
Being stranded in the middle of nowhere, Alaska was not what Vanessa Foster imagined when she decided to leave behind her life in Texas. But that's exactly where she found herself one chilly evening in 1985. She and her then-husband had just hopped on a flight to Alaska without much...
RAW: AK: AVALANCHE DERAILS TRAIN IN ALASKA
An Alaska Railroad freight train was derailed early Tuesday morning when it collided with an avalanche field.
New report series aims to help Alaska’s Arctic decision-making
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The University of Alaska today released the first in a series of informational reports designed to aid state leaders as Alaska confronts a rapidly changing Arctic and the increasingly globalized North. The initial "Alaska's Changing Arctic" report focuses on energy issues most likely to require action...
Alaska lawmakers target ranked-choice voting
(The Center Square) – With Alaska’s 33rd legislative assembly starting today, lawmakers in both the House and Senate are faced with driving forward several state initiatives over the next year. But of all the proposed legislation for this session, one priority seems to really take focus in the...
Waves of wet winter weather hit Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter weather on the wet side will impact Alaska’s southern coasts from the Aleutian Islands to Southcentral and Southeast Alaska. Anchorage sees a chance of snow as a result of the moisture moving into the city late Wednesday afternoon to evening. Another round of snow is possible for Friday night to Saturday morning.
Midday Report January 16, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: A longtime Anchorage civil rights activist reflects on marching with protesters in the 1960s. The state legislative session begins on Tuesday, and the Alaska House is still not organized. And the Alaska Supreme Court has ruled that an Anchorage Democrat who won a state House race was a qualified candidate.
Major issues for members of the 33rd legislature to figure out include education and the PFD
Commercial fishers are standing their ground and keeping their boats tied to the dock, after Kodiak canneries offered them a $2.50 per pound of crab this season. Almost six dollars less then they were being paid last year. While it’s yet unknown when the avalanche itself came down, Hopp said...
Native American Heroes: The Role They Played in Protecting Alaska During WWII
Alaska has a unique history that is often overshadowed by the events that transpired on the East Coast and in the Midwest. During World War II, for example, the Japanese bombed Alaska's military bases in the Aleutian Islands. The attacks were devastating, but the residents of Alaska refused to back down.
Alaska Weather 2022: A year of extremes
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Weather in Alaska is often challenge, but 2022 was one of the most extreme we’ve seen. High winds, record rain and snow, avalanches, landslides, floods, and fires, all led to nearly a dozen disaster declarations in the state. In the special presentation, Alaska Weather 2022: A year of extremes, we look back at the weather roller coaster of 2022 and look ahead to the difficult decisions some communities are now facing to prepare for future extreme weather.
Fast food and other limited service restaurants in Alaska see strong recovery post-pandemic
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The COVID-19 pandemic caused turmoil for nearly sectors in Alaska, but limited service restaurants such as fast food chains were quick to adapt decreasing the pandemics impact on the industry. In Alaska, the winters are cold and most places require vehicular transportation for efficient and safe...
Miss Alaska contestant Shondiin Mayo speaks with KNBA
Shondiin Mayo of Fairbanks hopes to be the next Miss Alaska. After earning a bachelor’s degree in creative media and film, a local TV station hired her as a reporter. Today, she’s working towards a master’s degree at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Mayo is both Alaska...
