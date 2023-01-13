ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

alaskasnewssource.com

Miss Alaska Teen USA and Miss Alaska USA 2023

FastCast digital headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Alaskans celebrate life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Alaskans celebrate life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Major issues for members of the 33rd legislature to figure out include education and the PFD. Updated: 20 hours ago.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage businessman donates $5k to buy new iPads

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sylvester Joubert watches the news every day, so when he saw a report that a thief had broken into Williwaw Elementary and stolen more than a dozen iPads, he knew he had to act. “School is here for the kids to learn, and when someone is...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Grady Ward, one of Alaska’s first Black pioneers to settle in the territory

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Grady Ward arrived in Alaska more than 70 years ago and was one of the first African-American pioneers to settle in the then-territory of Alaska. He had a passion for community and worked in construction for 52 years, helping build and develop many structures you see around Anchorage today. His son Ray Ward said his dad came to Alaska in 1949 with only a sixth-grade education but got a job working as a welder for the Alaska Railroad. However, his arrival didn’t come without struggle.
ANCHORAGE, AK
MIX 106

The Mystery of Idaho’s $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket is Solved

The Mega Millions wrapped up a historic run after Friday’s $1.35 billion drawing. The jackpot for Friday, January 13 was the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history. A single jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. We still don’t know who the winner is, but according to lottery officials, it’s the first time the Pine Tree State has produced a Mega Millions jackpot winner.
IDAHO STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 16, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. Tanner crab fishermen consider their options as low prices keep them...
ALASKA STATE
NPR

She was stranded on an Alaskan highway. A stranger saved the day

Being stranded in the middle of nowhere, Alaska was not what Vanessa Foster imagined when she decided to leave behind her life in Texas. But that's exactly where she found herself one chilly evening in 1985. She and her then-husband had just hopped on a flight to Alaska without much...
ALASKA STATE
koamnewsnow.com

RAW: AK: AVALANCHE DERAILS TRAIN IN ALASKA

An Alaska Railroad freight train was derailed early Tuesday morning when it collided with an avalanche field. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

New report series aims to help Alaska’s Arctic decision-making

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The University of Alaska today released the first in a series of informational reports designed to aid state leaders as Alaska confronts a rapidly changing Arctic and the increasingly globalized North. The initial "Alaska's Changing Arctic" report focuses on energy issues most likely to require action...
ALASKA STATE
The Center Square

Alaska lawmakers target ranked-choice voting

(The Center Square) – With Alaska’s 33rd legislative assembly starting today, lawmakers in both the House and Senate are faced with driving forward several state initiatives over the next year. But of all the proposed legislation for this session, one priority seems to really take focus in the...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Waves of wet winter weather hit Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter weather on the wet side will impact Alaska’s southern coasts from the Aleutian Islands to Southcentral and Southeast Alaska. Anchorage sees a chance of snow as a result of the moisture moving into the city late Wednesday afternoon to evening. Another round of snow is possible for Friday night to Saturday morning.
ALASKA STATE
kmxt.org

Midday Report January 16, 2023

On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: A longtime Anchorage civil rights activist reflects on marching with protesters in the 1960s. The state legislative session begins on Tuesday, and the Alaska House is still not organized. And the Alaska Supreme Court has ruled that an Anchorage Democrat who won a state House race was a qualified candidate.
ANCHORAGE, AK
KHON2

Do you have unclaimed funds? Find out how to check

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Add to the list of things to do at the onset of a new year–checking whether you have unclaimed funds. Unclaimed funds are assets that were never collected from utilities, banks or other institutions by the owners. Those funds are then usually turned over to the government, with whom owners can make […]
HONOLULU, HI
alaskasnewssource.com

Major issues for members of the 33rd legislature to figure out include education and the PFD

ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Weather 2022: A year of extremes

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Weather in Alaska is often challenge, but 2022 was one of the most extreme we’ve seen. High winds, record rain and snow, avalanches, landslides, floods, and fires, all led to nearly a dozen disaster declarations in the state. In the special presentation, Alaska Weather 2022: A year of extremes, we look back at the weather roller coaster of 2022 and look ahead to the difficult decisions some communities are now facing to prepare for future extreme weather.
ALASKA STATE
knba.org

Miss Alaska contestant Shondiin Mayo speaks with KNBA

Shondiin Mayo of Fairbanks hopes to be the next Miss Alaska. After earning a bachelor’s degree in creative media and film, a local TV station hired her as a reporter. Today, she’s working towards a master’s degree at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Mayo is both Alaska...
FAIRBANKS, AK

