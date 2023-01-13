Read full article on original website
First Coffee with a Cop of 2023 hosted at the McDonalds on North Main Street. EPD’s first Coffee With A Cop of 2023 held at local McDonalds. The Evansville Police Department's monthly Coffee With A Cop event took place this morning at the Evansville McDonalds on North Main Street.
The Evansville Police Department's monthly Coffee With A Cop event took place this morning at the Evansville McDonalds on North Main Street. Coffee With A Cop is back for the month of January, the event kicked off the season as it being the first one of the year of 2023.
Boom Squad celebrates 20 years of service
An Evansville non-profit is celebrating two decades of service and they want the community to join them in their festivities. Boom Squad kicked off their first practice for the drumline in 2003. Boom Squad has since grown to become an award winning youth development organization. To celebrate their accomplishments, organizers...
Henderson Police Department releases 2023 'Coffee With A Cop' schedule
Coffee With A Cop is on for 2023 in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Police Department released its 2023 schedule for the event on Monday. According to HPD, the department's first Coffee With A Cop of the year will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Redbanks assisted living facility on Kimsey Lane.
WeTip Service will no longer be used in the River City
WeTip will no longer be in service in the River City. According to Vanderburgh County Prosecutor, Diana Moers, the cost to keep it stood at 10,000 per year. "And then also we were paying 5,000 dollars a month from the prosecutors office for advertising for wetip," said Moers. The anonymous...
Child hit by car in Evansville
Breaking news coverage of a child hit by a car in Evansville. Police say the child has possible fractures.
Three displaced by Monday night Evansville house fire
Three people were displaced by a fire in Evansville on Monday night. The Evansville Fire Department says firefighters were called to a home on Bell Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday after someone at the house called 911 and said they smelled smoke. According to EFD, first responders reported light smoke,...
Owensboro Shoney's location closes permanently
A Frederica Street restaurant in Owensboro, Kentucky, is closed for good. A sign posted on the door of the Owensboro Shoney's location says the restaurant is permanently closed. The sign thanks customers for many years of support. In 2014, the Shoney's locations in both Owensboro and Henderson were set to...
6-year-old girl collects and donates dozens of blankets to local homeless shelter
One little girl from Indianapolis is making a big difference in the community and has no plans to ever stop. Residents at the United Caring Services shelter in Evansville had tears falling down their faces on Monday, as a 6-year-old little girl donated dozens of blankets that she had collected just for them.
Cemetery to be moved after land was purchased
After the resolution was agreed on by the Hopkins County Fiscal Court, 10 graves from the Cook Family Cemetery will be moved to forest lawn memorial gardens. The graves will be moving from an area off of Highway 41 to a new cemetery after the land was purchased for development. The Fiscal Court passed the proposal to move the graves 10 votes to none, allowing the Genealogical Society to get the necessary permits to relocate.
Identity of bicyclist involved in fatal school bus crash released
A bicyclist was killed in Evansville on Tuesday morning after being hit by a school bus. Dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Mary Street and Louisiana Street just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. According to authorities, a man who was riding...
Evansville steak house and bar closed permanently
A steak house on the east side of Evansville is closing up shop. Officials with The Barrel House restaurant announced that the restaurant and bar was closed for good. According to the announcement, the restaurant building at 1700 Morgan Center Dr. has been sold, but the owners say they plan to keep their catering and food truck business going.
U.S. Navy veteran joins Henderson Police Dept.'s new Traffic Safety Program
The Henderson Police Department introduced the public to a new program and the program's newest member on Tuesday. HPD unveiled its new "Traffic Safety Program" on Tuesday, along with Vernon Snodgrass. The department says Snodgrass is part of the new Traffic Safety Program. They say the Evansville native was in...
Two arrested after two different shootings near the same bar on the same night
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - On January 15, around 1 a.m., officers from the Washington Police Department responded to multiple calls of shots fired near the Antique Bar on East Main Street. There, officers learned there had been a physical altercation between a man and a woman. The man 30-year-old Edwin...
University of Evansville hosts events in honor of MLK
The University of Evansville celebrated the legacy and life of the remarkable Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with multiple events that took place on campus. Events such as a faith based service, a march, and a rally that signifies a day on, not off. We spoke with attendees on what...
EPD: Man uses stun gun on officer before breaking into bystander's garage, grabbing axe
A man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he tased an officer during a struggle before breaking into a nearby bystander's garage and arming himself with an axe. An officer with the Evansville Police Department says they were patrolling in the area of Fourth Avenue and Florida Street when they saw 43-year-old Robert Medlock riding his bike run a stop sign and fail to signal a turn.
Two suspects wanted for damaging and robbing a local vape store
Two suspects opened fire and stole several items from Crush Smoke and Vape on the east side of Evansville. At 1:30 Sunday morning, one suspect was seen shooting and breaking the stores front window before the other suspect went in and stole several items. Officers were dispatched to the store after the burglary alarm was set off. Officers arrived to the scene and found shell casings on the ground.
Ticket sales begin Tuesday for Evansville's annual 'Guns & Hoses' boxing event
Tickets will go on sale Tuesday for an annual boxing event in Evansville. Starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, tickets will be available for the annual "Guns & Hoses" event. Reserved seating is available on all levels, with floor seats starting at $30, lower bowl at $25, and upper bowl at $15. Kids 12 and under can also get upper bowl seats for $5.
Hydroplane racing could return to Evansville
Hydroplane racing could return to Evansville in the near future. The newly formed Evansville Regatta Committee held their inaugural board meeting over the weekend, and set a tentative race date in August, 2024. According to a social media post, Evansville regatta is making great progress to return the ‘Roar to...
Morganfield police officer resigns after being accused of 88 policy violations
An officer with the Morganfield Police Department resigned from his position after being accused of violating dozens of department policies, according to the department's chief of police. Morganfield Police Department Chief Geoffrey Deibler says that after he was made aware of an internal issue, an investigation began into Officer Stefon...
