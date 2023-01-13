After the resolution was agreed on by the Hopkins County Fiscal Court, 10 graves from the Cook Family Cemetery will be moved to forest lawn memorial gardens. The graves will be moving from an area off of Highway 41 to a new cemetery after the land was purchased for development. The Fiscal Court passed the proposal to move the graves 10 votes to none, allowing the Genealogical Society to get the necessary permits to relocate.

HOPKINS COUNTY, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO