KULR8
Montana State men's tennis falls to North Dakota in season opener
BOZEMAN — Experience trumped youth on Sunday, when a veteran North Dakota men's tennis squad topped the Bobcats 5-2. The Fighting Hawks swept doubles play to earn that point, then clinched the match with wins at the first, third and fourth ladder spots before Montana State got on the board. The Cats played without the team’s two returning all-conference players, with Matej Panik experiencing travel issues and Jamieson Nathan injured.
KULR8
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Brawl of the Wild basketball games imminent
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, Victor Flores and Frank Gogola talk Montana and Montana State hoops ahead of the Brawls of the Wild. Flores and Gogola first talk about Monday's games, which every UM/MSU team lost except the MSU women (0:32). Then the 406mtsports.com writers preview Saturday's rivalry games between the Bobcats and Grizzlies in Missoula (19:48).
KULR8
Idaho men start fast, hold off Montana State for first Big Sky win
BOZEMAN — The Montana State men’s basketball team has answers for Isaac Jones. Divant’e Moffitt has left the Bobcats asking questions. Moffitt, a senior guard at Idaho, more than made up for Jones’ quiet night by scoring a season-high 32 points in a 74-70 win over MSU on Monday night in Moscow, Idaho. It was the first Big Sky Conference win of the season for the Vandals (7-12, 1-5), who dropped the Bobcats to 12-8 overall and 5-2 in league play.
KULR8
Darian White reaches 1,500 career points in Montana State's win over Idaho
BOZEMAN — The Montana State women’s basketball team lacked energy and defensive discipline in its first game of the Big Sky slate at Idaho on Dec. 29. The Vandals took advantage by hitting a dozen 3-pointers in a 19-point victory. In the rematch on Monday at Worthington Arena,...
406mtsports.com
Q&A: Sonny Lubick remembers late Sonny Holland, who shared Butte and Montana State ties
BOZEMAN — If someone wants their son to become a successful football coach, naming him Sonny and living in Butte are good starting points. Sonny Lubick was born in March 1937 in Butte. Sonny Holland was born in the same place in the same month one year later. Both went on to be head coaches at Montana State, with Lubick succeeding Holland in 1978 after several years coaching together. Lubick was Holland’s defensive coordinator on the 1976 Division II national championship Bobcats.
Exclusive: Ski Legends Bode Miller, Chris Davenport and Michelle Parker on Climate Change, the Sport’s Lack of Diversity and What the Future Holds
Three days into 2023, three of the most decorated American ski athletes — Bode Miller, Chris Davenport and Michelle Parker — gather under the sunrise glow at Holloway’s Pretty Good Horse Barn, a ranch in Bozeman, Mont. It’s an odd location for the group — flat prairie land, the Bridger Mountains far off in the distance. But there’s an important connection: Not only does Miller call Bozeman home, he also has a history of training horses. And his business partner, Andy Wirth, happens to have a horse named Cinco at the ranch. As the athletes suit up in their ski gear —...
Is This The Best Bucket List Restaurant in Montana?
If you could have the perfect meal in Montana, would this be the place you would choose?. When people think of a bucket list, they think of things they want to do in their lifetime, ranging from activities to experiences to food. People choose what they want to experience in their life. Many folks come to Montana for bucket list items like skiing, snowboarding, or visiting national parks. I would prefer to have an incredibly delicious meal.
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
Obsessed With BBQ? Gallatin Valley Has A New Spot
If there is one type of restaurant opening that gets me excited, it will always be a delicious BBQ joint. A food that soothes the soul is BBQ. People love pulled pork, ribs, brisket, burnt ends, and more. BBQ is versatile and has many variations whether you like Kansas City, Texas, or Southern-style smoking.
SNOW: 6″ Possible in Bozeman Area Mountains by Noon Monday
Southwest Montana counties are in for another round of snow, with 4" to 6" falling in the higher elevations and 1" to 3" inches slated for the valleys by Monday afternoon. Even though only a few inches are predicted for the valleys of southwest Montana, travel may be difficult at times. Slick and/or slushy roadways are to be expected so allow for additional morning commute times.
The Ugliest Coat in All of Montana is Outrageously Expensive
Never been to Bozeman before. We hit the road and headed to Bozeman for brunch with a sister-in-law and her hubby. The drive there was pretty. My eyes fixated on horses, cows and sheep living their best life. And of course those beautiful mountains. We went to Nova Café on...
23 Completely Awesome Bozeman Area Restaurants Where It’s Cool To Eat Alone
Gone are the days of feeling awkward or dorky for enjoying a meal at a restaurant all by yourself. Truth be told, it's one of my favorite things to do around Bozeman because there are so many great restaurant and bar options. The Gallatin Valley has erupted with establishments that...
This Building For Sale in Bozeman Be A Great Investment
If you have the funds, this location would be a prime spot in downtown Bozeman to rent out to locals. Many people who live in the Gallatin Valley who can't afford to purchase a house pivot to renting apartments. Apartments are spread throughout Bozeman and range from friendly and affordable to tiny and expensive. Depending on your price range, you might be limited in what you can afford.
montanarightnow.com
Group of skiers work together to get help after one was injured in Hyalite Canyon
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A backcountry skier was injured after falling at Lick Creek in Hyalite Canyon. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue reports the skier suffered a shoulder and leg injury. One person in the skier’s group went to a high point to get service to call dispatch while the...
