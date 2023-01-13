ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

40 years later, gangland murder of Allen Dorfman in Lincolnwood remains unsolved

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- This week marks 40 years since one of the most brazen and still-unsolved murders in Chicago history.Allen Dorfman, an insurance salesman with close ties to the Chicago mob, was gunned down outside the old Purple Hyatt Hotel in Lincolnwood in broad daylight on Jan. 20, 1983, 40 years ago this coming Friday.Insiders said organized crime figures feared Dorfman might rat-out mob higher-ups after being convicted himself.On Monday night, CBS 2's Chris Tye took a closer look at the still-unanswered questions in Dorfman's murder.Dorfman, 60 at the time, controlled the Amalgamated Insurance Agency – which processed insurance...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Water line breaks at The Max in McCook

A water line break flooded a concession stand and elevator shaft late last month at The Max, McCook Mayor Terrance Carr said. The Max is another name for McCook Athletic & Exposition, the village’s huge facility for indoor sports and gatherings at 4740 Vernon Ave. “Day after Christmas, we...
MCCOOK, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot must go

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has failed to achieve any of her campaign promises from four years. In fact, under her leadership, she has made Chicago worse, failing to crackdown on rampaging crime or speaking out against those who enable the criminals like Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx or to demand reforms in the Cook County Court System. In fact, Mayor Lightfoot is worse than former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who was the absolutely worst mayor to ever lead Chicago and that is not something to be taken lightly. Voters in Chicago need to vote Lightfoot out of office. They have many good alternative choices in the Feb. 28, 2023 elections.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Lockport Motorcyclist Struck Several Times following Crash in Joliet

A traffic crash leaves a Lockport man dead. On January 16, 2023, at 5:16 p.m., Joliet Police officers responded to South Chicago Street (Route 53) and Schweitzer Road for an accident with injuries. A preliminary investigation of the crash determined that as a Yamaha motorcycle driven by Aidan Wilda (19, Lockport) was northbound on South Chicago Street approaching Schweitzer Road. A Toyota RAV4, driven by a 57-year-old female Elwood resident, attempted to make a left turn onto southbound South Chicago Street from westbound Schweitzer Road at which time Wilda’s motorcycle collided with the rear driver’s side of the Toyota. The collision caused Wilda to become ejected from the motorcycle. Following the initial crash, it was determined that Wilda was struck by two additional vehicles who were northbound on South Chicago Street, a Ford Ranger driven by a 24-year-old male Plainfield resident and a GMC Envoy driven by a 58-year-old female Joliet resident.
JOLIET, IL
wearegreenbay.com

Dr. Richard Berger discusses Hip and Knee Replacement options

(WFRV) – In health news today, the advancement of virtual care means you can now choose the ‘best’ when it comes to joint replacement. ‘Best’ standing for Berger Elective Surgical & Telemedicine. Dr. Richard Berger, Hip and Knee Replacement Surgeon at Midwest Orthopaedics and Assistant...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lake Co.'s Dax the K9 sniffs out another dangerous case

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dax, the Lake County Sheriff canine has done it again!This time, the patrol pup tracked down a suspect who cops said caused a crash that left a woman seriously injured. It happened over the weekend in the northern suburbs. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos has all the details from Lake County."Good boy!"That's one way to describe DAX, a deputy canine with the Lake County Sheriffs Department. And over the weekend, the four-legged officer once again proved his worth with the department when he sniffed out a suspect involved in a hit-and-run."It's pretty gratifying," said Sheriff's Deputy John Forlenza.And...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Vallas urges probe in Lightfoot’s CPD scandal and accuses of Congressman Garcia of being AWOL from Chicagoland needs

Vallas urges probe in Lightfoot’s CPD scandal and accuses of Congressman Garcia of being AWOL from Chicagoland needs. Chicago Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas calls for broader investigation into Mayor Lightfoot’s misuse of City Resources after new revelation on CPD Deployment. CPD Exempt Officers were ordered to go Door to Door instead of Doing Police Work. And Vallas slams Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia for being absent in both words and actions despite being in office for over 35 years.
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Gordon Ramsay’s opening new Kitchen restaurant in Naperville

When Michelin-starred celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay opens his third Ramsay’s Kitchen restaurant this spring, it will be in downtown Naperville. The city issued a building permit for Ramsay’s Kitchen at 39 W. Jefferson Ave., the site of the former Ted’s Montana Grill, and the company has started advertising to hire key personnel.
NAPERVILLE, IL
25newsnow.com

Illinois car dealers appeal court ruling favoring Rivian

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The organization representing Illinois car dealers is not giving up its legal fight to prevent Rivian Automotive from selling its electric cars directly to customers. The Illinois Automotive Dealers Association (IADA) failed to convince a Cook County Circuit Judge to force Rivian and competing electric...
ILLINOIS STATE
wlip.com

Lake County Man Dead, Another Arrested After Home Invasion in West Chicago Suburbs

(St. Charles, IL) A Lake County man is behind bars, and another is dead, after a home invasion incident in the west Chicago suburbs. Police in St. Charles say the break-in took place around 7:30 Saturday night, and ended with two people shot. Killed was 26-year-old James Gherardini of Lindenhurst, who was allegedly one of the men who broke into the residence. Arrested was his reported accomplice, Panagiotis Koutroumbis, also of Lindenhurst. The 26-year-old currently faces attempted murder, home invasion and unlawful restraint charges, and a 1.5-million-dollar bond. Police believe other offenders were able to flee the scene before they arrived. A second person shot during the incident was hospitalized…his condition is currently unknown.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Assessor’s Office presents at Chi Hack Night: Why are property taxes in Chicago so high? (And what can be done to lower them)

The Cook County Assessor’s Office will join the Chicago civic tech community group Chi Hack Night to introduce a new tool called the Property Tax Simulator or PTAXSIM. PTAXSIM is a software code package implemented in the coding language R and designed to recalculate changes to Cook County property tax bills. It uses real assessment, exemption, TIF, and levy data to generate historic, line-by-line tax bills for any Cook County property from tax years 2006 to 2020 (for bills issued from 2007 through 2021).
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Short shift: McCook’s newest police officer resigns

Much to the surprise of village officials, McCook is looking for a new police officer shortly after hiring one. That’s because the officer who had been was hired on Nov. 7 has resigned. Daniel Lorek, 22, submitted his letter of resignation which was effective Dec. 29, Carr told trustees...
MCCOOK, IL
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy