FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Chicago entertainer who is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you check your eligibility?Mark StarChicago, IL
Chicago Aldermen Question DPD Plan to Put over 2,000 Vacant Properties Up for Sale to Area ResidentsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Group Backed by George Soros Broke Tax laws to sue Ron DeSantis to keep the border open for migrantsPhilosophy BloggerFlorida State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
cwbchicago.com
Video shows man being kicked, beaten, slammed into metal beam in downtown Chicago
Chicago — The viral video is shocking. A man is attacked in the middle of a busy downtown Chicago street during daylight hours. He’s knocked to the ground and dragged to the curb. Then, a man picks him up and slams him head-first into a metal pillar supporting the city’s famed L train tracks.
40 years later, gangland murder of Allen Dorfman in Lincolnwood remains unsolved
LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- This week marks 40 years since one of the most brazen and still-unsolved murders in Chicago history.Allen Dorfman, an insurance salesman with close ties to the Chicago mob, was gunned down outside the old Purple Hyatt Hotel in Lincolnwood in broad daylight on Jan. 20, 1983, 40 years ago this coming Friday.Insiders said organized crime figures feared Dorfman might rat-out mob higher-ups after being convicted himself.On Monday night, CBS 2's Chris Tye took a closer look at the still-unanswered questions in Dorfman's murder.Dorfman, 60 at the time, controlled the Amalgamated Insurance Agency – which processed insurance...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Water line breaks at The Max in McCook
A water line break flooded a concession stand and elevator shaft late last month at The Max, McCook Mayor Terrance Carr said. The Max is another name for McCook Athletic & Exposition, the village’s huge facility for indoor sports and gatherings at 4740 Vernon Ave. “Day after Christmas, we...
Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Chicago suburbs: Here's where
EVANSTON, Ill. - One lucky Mega Millions player defied the odds and won a historic jackpot on Friday night. A single ticket matching all six numbers was sold in Maine, making someone $1.348 billion richer – that's the second-largest jackpot in the game's history. There were 26 drawings before...
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Evanston, 6 other Illinois Lottery players win slice of prize
Although one person in Maine won the massive $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday, seven Illinois Lottery players are also getting a slice of the winnings.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot must go
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has failed to achieve any of her campaign promises from four years. In fact, under her leadership, she has made Chicago worse, failing to crackdown on rampaging crime or speaking out against those who enable the criminals like Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx or to demand reforms in the Cook County Court System. In fact, Mayor Lightfoot is worse than former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who was the absolutely worst mayor to ever lead Chicago and that is not something to be taken lightly. Voters in Chicago need to vote Lightfoot out of office. They have many good alternative choices in the Feb. 28, 2023 elections.
wjol.com
Lockport Motorcyclist Struck Several Times following Crash in Joliet
A traffic crash leaves a Lockport man dead. On January 16, 2023, at 5:16 p.m., Joliet Police officers responded to South Chicago Street (Route 53) and Schweitzer Road for an accident with injuries. A preliminary investigation of the crash determined that as a Yamaha motorcycle driven by Aidan Wilda (19, Lockport) was northbound on South Chicago Street approaching Schweitzer Road. A Toyota RAV4, driven by a 57-year-old female Elwood resident, attempted to make a left turn onto southbound South Chicago Street from westbound Schweitzer Road at which time Wilda’s motorcycle collided with the rear driver’s side of the Toyota. The collision caused Wilda to become ejected from the motorcycle. Following the initial crash, it was determined that Wilda was struck by two additional vehicles who were northbound on South Chicago Street, a Ford Ranger driven by a 24-year-old male Plainfield resident and a GMC Envoy driven by a 58-year-old female Joliet resident.
wearegreenbay.com
Dr. Richard Berger discusses Hip and Knee Replacement options
(WFRV) – In health news today, the advancement of virtual care means you can now choose the ‘best’ when it comes to joint replacement. ‘Best’ standing for Berger Elective Surgical & Telemedicine. Dr. Richard Berger, Hip and Knee Replacement Surgeon at Midwest Orthopaedics and Assistant...
Lake Co.'s Dax the K9 sniffs out another dangerous case
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dax, the Lake County Sheriff canine has done it again!This time, the patrol pup tracked down a suspect who cops said caused a crash that left a woman seriously injured. It happened over the weekend in the northern suburbs. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos has all the details from Lake County."Good boy!"That's one way to describe DAX, a deputy canine with the Lake County Sheriffs Department. And over the weekend, the four-legged officer once again proved his worth with the department when he sniffed out a suspect involved in a hit-and-run."It's pretty gratifying," said Sheriff's Deputy John Forlenza.And...
Drunk drivers struck Illinois State police cars in 2 different incidents this weekend, ISP says
Illinois State Police said the first crash happened in Kankakee County early as a trooper was making a traffic stop on the shoulder of an I-57 ramp. The other occurred on the outbound Bishop Ford at 111th Street.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Vallas urges probe in Lightfoot’s CPD scandal and accuses of Congressman Garcia of being AWOL from Chicagoland needs
Vallas urges probe in Lightfoot’s CPD scandal and accuses of Congressman Garcia of being AWOL from Chicagoland needs. Chicago Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas calls for broader investigation into Mayor Lightfoot’s misuse of City Resources after new revelation on CPD Deployment. CPD Exempt Officers were ordered to go Door to Door instead of Doing Police Work. And Vallas slams Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia for being absent in both words and actions despite being in office for over 35 years.
thereporteronline.net
Gordon Ramsay’s opening new Kitchen restaurant in Naperville
When Michelin-starred celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay opens his third Ramsay’s Kitchen restaurant this spring, it will be in downtown Naperville. The city issued a building permit for Ramsay’s Kitchen at 39 W. Jefferson Ave., the site of the former Ted’s Montana Grill, and the company has started advertising to hire key personnel.
Community activist questions why Chicago's homeless not welcome in city's new migrant shelter
Community activist Andrew Holmes is raising questions about the city’s effort to house asylum-seeking migrants in a way not offered to Chicago’s own homeless population. Holmes said he believes it’s “disrespectful” to Chicago’s homeless.
25newsnow.com
Illinois car dealers appeal court ruling favoring Rivian
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The organization representing Illinois car dealers is not giving up its legal fight to prevent Rivian Automotive from selling its electric cars directly to customers. The Illinois Automotive Dealers Association (IADA) failed to convince a Cook County Circuit Judge to force Rivian and competing electric...
Remains of missing Downers Grove woman Cheyann Klus, missing since 2017, positively ID'd
The Cook County Sheriff's Office said they have positively identified the remains of a woman from Downers Grove who has been missing for more than five years.
Two drivers hit Illinois State Police squad cars in 2 days, cited with DUIs
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have investigated two separate crashes involving ISP squad cars hit by two different drivers within two days, both cited with DUIs. These are the first two Scott’s Law-related crashes of 2023. The first incident occurred when an ISP Trooper was inside the squad car on the right shoulder […]
wlip.com
Lake County Man Dead, Another Arrested After Home Invasion in West Chicago Suburbs
(St. Charles, IL) A Lake County man is behind bars, and another is dead, after a home invasion incident in the west Chicago suburbs. Police in St. Charles say the break-in took place around 7:30 Saturday night, and ended with two people shot. Killed was 26-year-old James Gherardini of Lindenhurst, who was allegedly one of the men who broke into the residence. Arrested was his reported accomplice, Panagiotis Koutroumbis, also of Lindenhurst. The 26-year-old currently faces attempted murder, home invasion and unlawful restraint charges, and a 1.5-million-dollar bond. Police believe other offenders were able to flee the scene before they arrived. A second person shot during the incident was hospitalized…his condition is currently unknown.
Assessor’s Office presents at Chi Hack Night: Why are property taxes in Chicago so high? (And what can be done to lower them)
The Cook County Assessor’s Office will join the Chicago civic tech community group Chi Hack Night to introduce a new tool called the Property Tax Simulator or PTAXSIM. PTAXSIM is a software code package implemented in the coding language R and designed to recalculate changes to Cook County property tax bills. It uses real assessment, exemption, TIF, and levy data to generate historic, line-by-line tax bills for any Cook County property from tax years 2006 to 2020 (for bills issued from 2007 through 2021).
5-man crew arrested for alleged carjacking outside Des Plaines hotel
Des Plaines police said the five suspects were responsible for taking a luxury car from a 37-year old woman outside the Wyndham Hotel on Touhy Avenue. The carjacking happened before dawn Sunday morning.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Short shift: McCook’s newest police officer resigns
Much to the surprise of village officials, McCook is looking for a new police officer shortly after hiring one. That’s because the officer who had been was hired on Nov. 7 has resigned. Daniel Lorek, 22, submitted his letter of resignation which was effective Dec. 29, Carr told trustees...
