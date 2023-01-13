Read full article on original website
Fox17
Secretary Benson announces plan to expand protections for election workers
LANSING, Mich. — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced plans to expand protections for voters and election workers during a news conference Tuesday. She says the Election Policy Advisory Task Force has been created, made up of nonpartisan members including election officials and committee members from the Michigan House and Senate.
Detroit News
Michigan GOP chair candidates stick with unproven election fraud claims
All nine of the candidates to lead the Michigan Republican Party who participated in a forum in Midland over the weekend endorsed unproven claims that there was organized voter fraud in the state's last two elections. One of the hopefuls, Macomb County GOP Chairman Mark Forton, said he believes in...
New coalition discusses potential fall-out of EV use, impact on state funds
Coalition members say they're pushing for Michigan to implement new programs that would fairly tax electric vehicles.
gandernewsroom.com
Democratic Leaders Detail Tax Plans to Help Lift Michiganders Out of Poverty
MICHIGAN—Hundreds of thousands of Michigan families could soon see thousands of more dollars in their pockets if the state legislature backs Democrats’ plan to repeal the state retirement tax and expand Michigan’s Earned Income Tax Credit, Democratic leaders said during a press conference last week. “Rolling back...
jtv.tv
Governor Whitmer Announces Funding Approved for Andy’s Place II
The site plan of one of two buildings planned for Andy’s Place II. (January 17, 2023 5:11 PM) Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across 17 projects statewide, including one project in Jackson. Overall, the total development costs of projects funded is anticipated to be around $176.6 million and will create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs. Included in the funding announcement is Andy’s Place II, the next phase of permanent supportive housing that follows the development of Andy’s Place of Jackson.
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan OKs new, 4-year contract with top economic developer to boost jobs
Quentin Messer Jr. started as head of the MEDC 18 months ago and just secured a new, four-year contract. Messer will lead the state’s attraction and retention efforts as auto companies expect to spend billions on sites for EV production. Details on the contract were not made available Tuesday.
mibiz.com
‘Power plants to parklands’: Initiative explores public access, clean energy at former Michigan coal plants
A Midwest environmental law group is launching a “major new” initiative this year to work with utilities, municipalities and conservation groups to study the potential reuse of Michigan coal plants as public parkland as well as renewable energy production. The Chicago-based Environmental Law and Policy Center’s (ELPC) “power...
themanchestermirror.com
Who gets paid minimum wage in Michigan? Only 1% of workers, as pay soars
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Michigan’s minimum wage jumped to $10.10 an hour from $9.87 on Jan. 1, but for the first time in decades, that pay is well below what many employers can even consider offering entry-level workers. Instead,...
WNEM
Statewide leaders demanding action on electric vehicle road funding shortage in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Leaders from the newly formed Coalition on Electric Vehicles and Transportation Revenue are demanding action from the state, after a new report completed by Anderson Economic Group. According to a release sent to TV5, the report shows that from 2019-2021, Michigan roads did not receive $50...
lansingcitypulse.com
With growing backlash to wind energy, Michigan turns to solar power
Michigan residents can expect to see more solar energy parks soon. Experts hope solar parks will spark less resistance than 600-foot wind turbines. The state and its utility companies are scrambling to increase renewable energy sources. When what was then the tallest wind turbine in the U.S. was erected on...
jtv.tv
Gov. Whitmer Awards Funding to Hire School Resource Officers in Jackson County
(January 17, 2023 11:54 AM) Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that 195 school districts, intermediate school districts, and public-school academies will receive nearly $25 million to support the hiring of 195 school resource officers (SROs) for the next three years. The program will improve safety and security for more than 334,000 students in our state.
Michigan lawmakers look to put money back in residents' pockets
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan lawmakers are working to get rid of the retirement tax, which will save Michiganders hundreds of dollars a year. Everyone's pockets are feeling inflation, even seniors who are on a fixed income. "Savings are dwindling, if they haven't already dwindled. People are living paycheck to paycheck. Seniors amongst them," Republican Rep. Andrew Beeler said.In Beeler's recently-proposed House Bill 4008, he said it would bring relief to seniors as early as this year. He said with more than $9 billion in the general fund, it's time to put money back in Michiganders' pockets. Democratic lawmakers like Rep. Rachel...
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
Michigan Counties With the Most Crimes Committed
Every state has areas where crime seems to be more prevalent. Higher crime rates are typically associated with more urban areas, as well as those that have experienced an economic downturn, but that's not always the case. Each year, the Michigan State Police's Criminal Justice Information Center division compiles statistical...
abc12.com
Michigan transportation officials want electric vehicles to pay for roads
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A newly formed coalition of Michigan infrastructure organizations wants to make sure electric vehicle owners pay their fair share for driving on roadways. A significant amount of Michigan's road construction budget comes from excise taxes on gasoline sales. However, electric vehicles do not use gasoline, so...
Who Remembers the Asylum That Used to Be in Michigan’s U.P.?
It's funny how you accidentally learn about the history of your current state of residence. As part of a New Year's resolution, I'm attempting to read more books. I started with one written by a Michigan author: The Wicked Sister by Karen Dionne. The story is fictional but starts off...
Detroit News
UIA was clawing back jobless benefits from 1.8M Michigan workers before court-ordered halt
Lansing — Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency in December stopped efforts to claw back unemployment money from more than 1.83 million claimants — one in every three Michigan workers — in order to comply with a June court order mandating the halt. The total claimants impacted by the...
Five Types of Items That Michigan Goodwill Stores Won’t Accept
Goodwill stores in Michigan will not accept these items as donations, just FYI. Whether you're moving, cleaning, or just trying to reclaim some space, Goodwill stores in Michigan are always looking for donations to fill their shelves. However, not all donations can or will be accepted. See what you cannot donate to Goodwill below.
wcmu.org
Election audits in Michigan begin this week with rolling of 10-sided die
Audits of the 2022 election began today. A group of bipartisan officials took turns rolling a ten-sided die to generate a random number. The number was then used to select batches of ballots to compare with tabulator results. Chris Swope is a Lansing City Clerk, and one of the officials...
What Exactly is ‘Right to Work’ and ‘Prevailing Wage?’
The Democrats laid out their first pieces of legislation last week as they took control in Lansing. The first six bills were introduced Thursday in the Senate and amongst them were repealing Michigan’s ‘Right to Work’ law and restoring ‘Prevailing Wage.’ Those are two buzz terms in the labor sector but may not be known in every household.
