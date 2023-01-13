ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

Was Mike McDaniel Actually Vaping On Sideline Of Bills-Dolphins?

Mike McDaniel had plenty of explaining to do following the Miami Dolphins’ wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but one thing that he escaped his postgame media availability without talking about was a viral social media video that made the rounds. Despite being at the forefront of...
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade

After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Did Lamar Jackson Send Message To Ravens With Cryptic Instagram?

Less than 12 hours after their 2022 season officially ended, the Ravens received an apparent message from their franchise cornerstone. Lamar Jackson’s NFL future is uncertain as he inches closer to free agency, which officially opens in mid-March. Jackson and Baltimore failed to reach a long-term agreement prior to the start of the campaign, thus setting up the possibility of the star quarterback leaving the organization through the open market this offseason.
BALTIMORE, MD
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Latest On Jerod Mayo’s, Matt Patricia’s New Roles

What will the New England Patriots’ coaching staff look like next season? We received a few hints on Monday. Scott Zolak, the Patriots’ radio analyst for 98.5 The Sports Hub, revealed on his “Zolak & Bertrand” show what he’s heard about New England’s forthcoming coaching changes.
NESN

Brett Maher Sets Multiple Dubious Records In Wretched Performance

Brett Maher might be looking for work this week. The Cowboys kicker put on an all-time wretched performance in Dallas’ wild-card matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Maher, who missed three extra-point attempts all season, missed all three of his tries in the first half at Raymond James Stadium, prompting a relatable reaction from a disgusted Peyton Manning. He then missed his first PAT of the second half, leading to an equally humorous reaction from Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who was a guest on ESPN’s “Manningcast.”
DALLAS, TX
NESN

‘Oh My!’ Twitter Reacts To Unbelievable Bengals Touchdown

It takes a special combination of factors to produce what happened in Sunday’s wild-card matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. With the game knotted at 17-17, the Ravens were quite literally on the doorstep of taking a commanding lead in the fourth quarter against the Bengals. Baltimore...
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Peyton Manning Was All Of Us After Brett Maher’s Third Missed PAT

UPDATE (10:10 P.M. ET): Remarkably, Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed his fourth straight extra-point try on Monday night, minutes after we published a story about him missing three straight. Job opening in Dallas?. ORIGINAL STORY: Brett Maher missed only three extra-point attempts while kicking in every game for the Cowboys...
DALLAS, TX
NESN

Titans Request Interview with Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy, Matt Nagy

Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans are rebuilding their coaching staff after one of the most spectacular collapses in recent memory. Former Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was fired earlier in the week, creating a vacancy the AFC South also-rans are looking to fill. Vrabel has focused on the Kansas...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

Suns, Magic Interested in Raptors PG Fred VanVleet

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic have emerged as potential free-agent destinations for Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet. VanVleet has a $22.1 million player option for next season but could decline it and test free agency. After earning his first career All-Star...
ORLANDO, FL
NESN

How Brandon Staley Explained Costly Joey Bosa Penalty Vs. Jaguars

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson told reporters after Saturday’s AFC wild-card game that if it weren’t for the penalty on Chargers defender Joey Bosa, Jacksonville would not have attempted a two-point try when trailing by four points late in the fourth quarter. And if not for Jacksonville’s ensuing conversion, the Jaguars would not have been able to win the game 31-30 as they did on a last-second field goal.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
52K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy