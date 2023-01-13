Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
Camille Kostek Reveals Sneaky Way in Which Gronk Asked Her Out
The two have been dating since 2013. They cheered and played for the New England Patriots at the time.
Was Mike McDaniel Actually Vaping On Sideline Of Bills-Dolphins?
Mike McDaniel had plenty of explaining to do following the Miami Dolphins’ wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but one thing that he escaped his postgame media availability without talking about was a viral social media video that made the rounds. Despite being at the forefront of...
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade
After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
Did Lamar Jackson Send Message To Ravens With Cryptic Instagram?
Less than 12 hours after their 2022 season officially ended, the Ravens received an apparent message from their franchise cornerstone. Lamar Jackson’s NFL future is uncertain as he inches closer to free agency, which officially opens in mid-March. Jackson and Baltimore failed to reach a long-term agreement prior to the start of the campaign, thus setting up the possibility of the star quarterback leaving the organization through the open market this offseason.
Patriots Rumors: Latest On Jerod Mayo’s, Matt Patricia’s New Roles
What will the New England Patriots’ coaching staff look like next season? We received a few hints on Monday. Scott Zolak, the Patriots’ radio analyst for 98.5 The Sports Hub, revealed on his “Zolak & Bertrand” show what he’s heard about New England’s forthcoming coaching changes.
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
Bettor Loses Millions As Chargers Collapse Vs. Jaguars After In-Game Wager
A bettor tried to be a real wise guy Saturday night while watching the fifth-seeded Los Angeles Chargers take on the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC wild-card round. When the Chargers took a 27-0 lead against the Jaguars with four minutes left in the second quarter at TIAA Bank...
Brett Maher Sets Multiple Dubious Records In Wretched Performance
Brett Maher might be looking for work this week. The Cowboys kicker put on an all-time wretched performance in Dallas’ wild-card matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Maher, who missed three extra-point attempts all season, missed all three of his tries in the first half at Raymond James Stadium, prompting a relatable reaction from a disgusted Peyton Manning. He then missed his first PAT of the second half, leading to an equally humorous reaction from Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who was a guest on ESPN’s “Manningcast.”
‘Oh My!’ Twitter Reacts To Unbelievable Bengals Touchdown
It takes a special combination of factors to produce what happened in Sunday’s wild-card matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. With the game knotted at 17-17, the Ravens were quite literally on the doorstep of taking a commanding lead in the fourth quarter against the Bengals. Baltimore...
Peyton Manning Was All Of Us After Brett Maher’s Third Missed PAT
UPDATE (10:10 P.M. ET): Remarkably, Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed his fourth straight extra-point try on Monday night, minutes after we published a story about him missing three straight. Job opening in Dallas?. ORIGINAL STORY: Brett Maher missed only three extra-point attempts while kicking in every game for the Cowboys...
Miami Reporter Drilled With Snowball Before Dolphins-Bills Game
The Buffalo Bills boast one of, if not the most, rabid fanbases in the entire NFL. Will Manso was reminded of this notion the hard way on assignment in Western New York this week. Manso, the Sports Director for WPLG Local 10 News in South Florida, was reporting in Buffalo...
Titans Request Interview with Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy, Matt Nagy
Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans are rebuilding their coaching staff after one of the most spectacular collapses in recent memory. Former Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was fired earlier in the week, creating a vacancy the AFC South also-rans are looking to fill. Vrabel has focused on the Kansas...
Suns, Magic Interested in Raptors PG Fred VanVleet
Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic have emerged as potential free-agent destinations for Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet. VanVleet has a $22.1 million player option for next season but could decline it and test free agency. After earning his first career All-Star...
How Brandon Staley Explained Costly Joey Bosa Penalty Vs. Jaguars
Jaguars coach Doug Pederson told reporters after Saturday’s AFC wild-card game that if it weren’t for the penalty on Chargers defender Joey Bosa, Jacksonville would not have attempted a two-point try when trailing by four points late in the fourth quarter. And if not for Jacksonville’s ensuing conversion, the Jaguars would not have been able to win the game 31-30 as they did on a last-second field goal.
