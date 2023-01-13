Read full article on original website
Boy Meets World Fan-Favorite Star Finally Reveals Why Their Character Disappeared in the Middle of the Show
One of the biggest questions from 1990s sitcoms is finally being answered and explained: what happened to Mr. Turner on Boys Meets World?. Jonathan Turner was a standout teacher at John Adams High, where he started as the homeroom teacher of freshman students Cory (Ben Savage), his best friend Shawn (Rider Strong) and girlfriend (and future wife) Topanga (Danielle Fishel). Actor Anthony Tyler Quinn grew Turner from generic teacher into a new age foil for elder teacher George Feeny (William Daniels). Mr. Turner had several key story arcs in the show – most notably arcs that brought him close to Shawn and his Shawn's family, going so far as protecting Shawn's mom from his dad, and almost taking on guardianship of Shawn at one point.
Attack on Titan Creator Addresses All Those Rumored Spin-Offs
Attack on Titan's anime adaptation is preparing to come to a close, with the manga ending years prior to the upcoming conclusion that left the fan base divided when it came to the battle taking place that saw the Scout Regiment fighting against their former friend, Eren Jaeger. Last year, creator Hajime Isayama visited North America for the first time as a part of the convention known as Anime NYC, and in doing so, answered a major question when it came to potential spin-offs which would bring fans back to the world of the Titans.
Jason Pearson, Comics Artist, Dead at 52
Jason Pearson, a veteran comics artist best known for his creator-owned book Body Bags, has died. He was 52 years old. According to reports that emerged last night, Pearson may have passed away in December, with a statement from his family suggesting that Pearson passed away on December 19. The cause of death was reportedly a heart attack. After word of his death reached social media, fellow comics creators started to eulogize the artist, celebrating his work and reminiscing about their experiences with Pearson.
New Gotham Knights Trailer May Reveal First Look at Controversial Batman Villain
On Sunday night, DC fans were surprised by the second trailer for Gotham Knights, a new live-action series that will be arriving on The CW later this spring. The series has already gained attention — both good and bad — for its take on DC lore, with its ensemble largely consisting of fan-favorite supporting characters from Batman mythos. As the new trailer might reveal, that ensemble appears to include a surprising class of villains from the comics. Midway through the trailer, a masked assassin bearing a strong resemblance to a Talon can be seen.
Avengers: Secret Wars Fan Art Shows Spider-Man and Wolverine Facing Off With Kang the Conqueror
Marvel Studios will launch their highly anticipated Phase 5 slate with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the film will primarily feature Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) as its main antagonist. Kang the Conqueror is set to be the next Avengers-level threat for The Multiverse Saga, and he'll just be getting started in the Ant-Man sequel. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars are expected to feature Kang as their main villain, but the latter will more than likely feature cameos from across the multiverse. There has been rumors of Tobey Maguire and High Jackman appearing as Spider-Man and Wolverine after their respective appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the upcoming Deadpool 3. One fan couldn't contain his excitement for the rumor and created an awesome piece of fan art that shows the two heroes having a stare down the villain.
The Walking Dead's Danai Gurira Teases Mysteries, Answers in Rick & Michonne Spinoff
Where is Rick Grimes? What became of Michonne, who set out to find the missing Rick? Will Rick and Michonne be reunited as lovers — or as enemies? All are questions to be answered in The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne, the new in-the-works spin-off series from AMC and showrunner Scott M. Gimple. Six years after Rick (Andrew Lincoln) disappeared aboard a Civic Republic Military helicopter, Michonne (Danai Gurira) embarked on a journey to rescue her husband and bring him home to their children: Rick Jr. (Antony Azor) and Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming).
Breaking Bad Creator Asked Rian Johnson to Return for Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul is one of those occasions when a prequel series is just as good as the original, and it's probably because it has pretty much the same team behind-the-scenes. Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan returned as the showrunner and executive producer of Better Call Saul and has delivered six solid seasons. Some of the cast and crew of Breaking Bad returned for the series with even Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul making small cameos. But one director has not returned at the helm for the prequel because he's been busy making his own projects. Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) didn't return to direct the series, but it isn't because he didn't want to or wasn't asked. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Johnson revealed that he was just too busy with his other projects to return.
Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Confirms Entire Mighty Morphin Team In Costume
Hasbro and eOne unveiled a series of welcome details and first-look images of the upcoming Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Special Once & Always, and that also included new footage from the anticipated event. The footage shows the Rangers both in and out of costume, but towards the end, there is the filming of one scene that reveals the entire Mighty Morphin team will be in costume at some point. As you can see in the video below, that includes the Green Ranger, and while this was filmed before Jason David Frank tragically passed away, Frank previously revealed he had decided not to be involved in the special.
Attack on Titan is About to Get Really Dark
With the arrival of Attack on Titan's latest trailer for its final episodes, the series is about to explore some wildly dark subject matter. For a series that has been known for its brutal moments as the Scout Regiment struggled to understand the world they were living in, while also avoiding being eaten by rampaging behemoths, the upcoming episodes might just take the cake when it comes to brutality. One scene, in particular, was focused on in the recent trailer that confirms that Eren isn't pulling any punches with his new army.
Marvel's Wolverine Release Date Further Away Than Hoped
It looks like the launch date of Marvel's Wolverine on PlayStation 5 will be further away than many fans were hoping for. When Insomniac Games and PlayStation first announced Marvel's Wolverine back in 2021, it was understood that the game likely wouldn't see the light of day for a few years. Still, in the back half of 2022, a new rumor came about that suggested Wolverine could be releasing at some point in 2023. And while this rumor always seemed a bit far-fetched, it looks like PlayStation itself has now shot down its legitimacy.
Avatar: The Way of Water to Pass Spider-Man: No Way Home at Worldwide Box Office
Avatar: The Way of Water continues its box office winning streak, and is expected to pass Spider-Man: No Way Home's global box office haul this week. That will make the film the sixth-highest-grossing movie of all time, and comfortably making it profitable -- something that even the filmmakers behind it were not certain was a guarantee ahead of the film's release. With a ballooning budget and numerous delays related to both production and the Covid-19 pandemic, Avatar: The Way of Water might be the sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time...but it also needed to crack the top ten (at least) to break even.
Power Rangers Reveals First Footage from 30th Anniversary Special
It's the 30th Anniversary of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and to celebrate Hasbro and Netflix will be delivering a 30th Anniversary Special that reunites some of the franchise's legendary Rangers. As part of this morning's Hasbro streaming event, they revealed the first footage from the anticipated special, featuring interviews from the cast and the first glimpse of the Rangers back in their costumes. We even got a first look at a Putty battle. The 30th Anniversary special will be titled Once & Always, and will hit Netflix on April 19th. You can check out the full video below.
HBO Max Crashes for Users During The Last of Us Premiere
HBO Max is experiencing problems following the premiere of The Last of Us. The Last of Us is the first big show to premiere in 2023 and will possibly be one of the biggest shows of the year. It's based on one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful PlayStation franchises of all-time. It's something that people have waited years for given the talent backing it with showrunner Craig Mazin, series creator Neil Druckmann, and stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. It's a huge production and boasts a budget higher than the first five seasons of Game of Thrones so a lot is riding on this.
New Gotham Knights Trailer Released by The CW
The CW has released a new trailer for Gotham Knights. The series is set to debut on Tuesday, March 14th following the Season 3 premiere of Superman & Lois which also got a new trailer on Sunday night as well. The new trailer gives fans their best look yet at the series, which will take a unique approach to the mythos of Gotham City and the Batman family. You can check out the trailer below.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Angela Bassett Wins Best Supporting Actress at Critics Choice Awards
Angela Bassett has won another award for her performance in Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. On Sunday, Bassett took home the award for Best Supporting Actress at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards. This marks the second major award win in under a week for Bassett for her role as Queen Ramonda in the recent Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel following her Golden Globes win last week. Bassett was nominated in the category alongside Jessie Buckley (Women Talking), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), and Janelle Monae (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.)
Netflix Scraps Highly Anticipated Book Adaptation After Two Years
Netflix has become known for buzzworthy original series, but it looks like one project will not be coming to fruition. On Tuesday, it was announced via a report from Variety that the streaming service has cancelled its adaptation of The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle. The potential television series has been in development for more than two years now, and was initially announced as part of the first development slate for original U.K. content, but never made it into production. The series would have been inspired by the 2018 novel of the same name by Stuart Turton. According to reports, the BBC Studios production company House Productions is shopping the project elsewhere, and could potentially strike a new deal. Turton previously hinted at the cancellation news in a now-deleted tweet on January 12th.
Marvel Studios Head Kevin Feige Reveals Why Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Launches MCU's Phase 5
With more than a decade under its belt, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a beast, and it is ready to kickstart a new era. This year will mark the beginning of Phase 5, and Scott Lang will stand up as its leader. After all, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has confirmed Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will kickstart Phase 5, and Scott was chosen to head it up for a very specific reason.
Avatar: The Way of Water Wins Weekend Box Office, Crosses $1.9 Billion Globally
The Na'vi continue to reign supreme over the box office. Avatar: The Way of Water pencilled in its fifth consecutive weekend box office win, hauling in $31.1 million over the traditional three days with an expected $40 million total for the full four-day holiday weekend. This comes as competition crescendos, as Tom Hanks's A Man Called Otto expanded to a wide release and Gerard Butler's Plane debuted domestically. Over the three-day weekend, A Man Called Otto brought in $12.5 million, bringing its worldwide total to $35.7 million, while Plane landed to an even $10 million.
Major Ghost Rider Character Returns to Marvel at Best Possible Time
After a few years floating in the unknown, Marvel is bringing back one of the most popular characters to ever pop up in a Ghost Rider comic. In the closing pages of Ghost Rider #10, it's revealed the government—or a shady organization with government ties, at the very least—is actively experimenting on the one and only Danny Ketch.
Guardians of the Galaxy 3's James Gunn Says Adam Warlock Isn't a Hero
As has become the norm within the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, the property's third feature will also feature multiple villains. During San Diego Comic-Con last July, it was revealed Chukwudi Iwuji's High Evolutionary will serve as the primary antagonist of the picture. Another antagonist fans can expect to see is Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), who will still be acting on the behalf of The Sovereign when the film picks up.
