ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Attorney General Pledges To Prosecute Women Who Take Abortion Pills

By Alanna Vagianos
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DkCZr_0kE24CvJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=220Rt5_0kE24CvJ00 A spokesperson for state Attorney General Steve Marshall said that although Alabama’s near-total abortion ban does not penalize a pregnant woman seeking an illegal abortion, he plans to rely on an older law to prosecute people seeking abortion care in the state.

Alabama’s attorney general confirmed what many abortion rights advocates have warned for years: Women can be prosecuted for using medication abortion, despite the state’s abortion ban explicitly stating it does not criminalize the pregnant person.

A spokesperson for state Attorney General Steve Marshall told the conservative outlet 1819 News last week that although Alabama’s near-total abortion ban, the Human Life Protection Act, does not penalize a pregnant woman seeking an illegal abortion, he plans to rely on an older law to prosecute people seeking abortion care in the state.

“The Human Life Protection Act targets abortion providers, exempting women ‘upon whom an abortion is performed or attempted to be performed’ from liability under the law,” a spokesperson for Marshall told the conservative outlet, and first flagged by feminist writer Jessica Valenti.

“It does not provide an across-the-board exemption from all criminal laws, including the chemical-endangerment law — which the Alabama Supreme Court has affirmed and reaffirmed protects unborn children,” the spokesperson added. Marshall’s office did not respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Alabama’s chemical endangerment law was first passed in 2006 to protect children from dangerous fumes and chemicals found in home-based meth labs. Not long after, district attorneys started applying the law to drug-using pregnant women, despite the law including nothing about fetuses. Prosecutors stretched the interpretation of the law, reasoning that a fetus is a child, and by ingesting drugs, the pregnant person is bringing chemical harm to the so-called child. As a result, the law has been used to criminalize hundreds of pregnant people when they test positive for a drug or medication.

And now Marshall plans to stretch that interpretation further to include pregnant people taking abortion pills, the combination of two safe and FDA-approved drugs called misoprostol and mifepristone.

Although medication abortion is still legal on the federal level — and the FDA recently expanded access — it’s illegal for any Alabama-based physician to prescribe abortion pills in the state under Alabama’s near-total ban. The current ban only includes exceptions for the pregnant person’s life and threatens physicians with felony charges and up to 99 years in prison for providing abortion care. Based on this, Marshall seems to reason that abortion pills are illegal substances in Alabama, falling under the chemical endangerment law.

“This is an example of them saying the quiet part out loud,” said Farah Diaz-Tello, senior counsel and legal director at Lawyering for Reproductive Justice: If/When/How.

“A lot of us have long been saying that, of course, it would naturally follow that if you’re going to prosecute somebody for an unintentional pregnancy loss, that you could prosecute them for prompting a pregnancy loss.”

This is an example of them saying the quiet part out loud. Farah Diaz-Tello, Lawyering for Reproductive Justice: If/When/How

Marshall’s interpretation and application of the chemical endangerment law is quite a stretch. For one, Alabama residents can legally access medication abortion out-of-state or through prescriptions from physicians authorized in other states. Additionally, no laws in Alabama criminalize self-managing your own abortion, which more and more people are considering in the wake of Roe’s demise. The only two states with laws explicitly outlawing self-managed abortions — and, therefore, criminalizing the pregnant person — are South Carolina and Nevada.

Marshall has since walked back his comments after the mainstream media picked them up. He clarified to reporters on Wednesday that women cannot be prosecuted for taking medication abortion, only those who provide the abortion pills.

And he gave examples of who is prosecuted under the chemical endangerment law, noting that pregnant people taking medication abortion would not fall into that category.

“For example, ingesting methamphetamine could be something that’s actionable criminally, and in fact, those prosecutions have taken place in Alabama,” Marshall said of women who have been criminalized by the chemical endangerment law for ingesting the narcotic while pregnant.

“By no means have we said we are using the FDA’s rule as a way of targeting women under that old statute,” he added, referring to the FDA’s recent rule change to expand the availability of abortion pills in pharmacies across the U.S.

The anti-abortion movement was galvanized by their many anti-choice wins this year. The wins validated their antiquated views on reproductive health and gave them license to campaign on policy positions that were seen as radical just two or three years ago. Six-week abortion restrictions or bans with no exceptions for rape or incest that were once taboo are now part of mainstream political posturing.

Many pro-choice advocates worry that the Republican Party line that pregnant people will never face criminal penalties for illegal abortions will soon go out the window, too.

“This is another case where we see the disingenuousness of anti-abortion lawmakers who promise that no charges will be brought against people who seek abortion care,” said Grace Howard , an assistant professor of justice studies at San José State University.

“It’s why I tell people to not believe those exception clauses. I have seen it time and time again in my research: having a pregnancy control law… on the books that says ‘we won’t prosecute you’ doesn’t mean you won’t be prosecuted,” she added. Howard is currently writing a book titled “The Pregnancy Police: Conceiving Crime, Arresting Personhood,” and much of her research focuses on Alabama’s chemical endangerment law.

Although a slip-up that he’ll likely pay for politically, Marshall’s comments hint at where the anti-abortion movement is headed. People in Alabama and across the country should pay attention, said Howard.

“It also shows us, once again, that non-abortion stuff is abortion stuff,” she said. “Maybe you weren’t worried about the chemical endangerment law because you would never take drugs during your pregnancy. Maybe you were even in favor of it. But now? They might be coming for you.”

Comments / 209

Charles Chandler
2d ago

I dont understand why politicians male or female have any business in anyone's medical records or procedures or any of it these idiots have gotten out of control they are constantly over reaching into things they have no business in I'm male and it bothers me I can only imagine how it affects females SMH

Reply(12)
122
james perkins
2d ago

to all women in Alabama have your child and put the governor's name on it let him be responsible go on welfare let the state of Alabama take care of you

Reply(31)
49
judy van coevering
1d ago

this is WHY Alabama is one of the poorest states in the country and their residents don't get a quality education or live above the poverty line.... why don't you concentrate on bettering the lives of children already born and living in alabama.... just disgusting!!!

Reply
31
Related
Brenna Temple

Additional, potentially life-changing laws coming to the US in 2023

At this time of year, modifications generally come in the form of New Year's resolutions, but in 2023 especially, Americans will be obliged to comply with some fresh and even radical regulations that have been ratified by state assemblies, endorsed by governors or plebiscites accepted by electors. For example, several states introduced law enforcement developments, comprising the obliteration of criminal dossiers in certain situations.
Black Enterprise

Rep. Frederica Wilson Opens Up About Being Forced To Birth Deceased Child After Passing of Anti-Abortion Bill

The bravest thing a person can do is speak their truth. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) took to the House floor to share her experiences of forced childbirth delivery on Wednesday. After the House passed its first abortion law, the 80-year-old congresswoman had some things to say. In a speech she shared via Twitter, Wilson revealed her first conceived child was pronounced dead inside her womb. “At seven months, the baby stopped moving. He was soon pronounced dead, right inside of my womb, and the doctor was prohibited by law from inducing labor,” she said, People reported.
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
Upworthy

The Pump Act is now law and protects parents nursing children at their workplace

A change has come for pregnant workers and new mothers with the The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) and the Providing Urgent Maternal Protections for Nursing Mothers Act (PUMP Act) being signed into law. "Pregnancy should never be a barrier for women who want to stay in the workplace," Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., one of the leaders behind the proposal, previously said in a statement according to CNBC. "This legislation would provide commonsense protections for pregnant workers, like extra bathroom breaks or a stool for workers who stand, so they can continue working while not putting extra strain on their pregnancies," Casey said.
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Idaho Republican legislator apologises for comparing women’s reproductive care to milking cows

A Republican legislator from Idaho has apologised for comparing women’s health care to milking cows.First-term Republican state representative Jack Nelsen issued the apology on Thursday, 12 January after he made the “inappropriate” remark during an introduction to the House Agricultural Affairs Committee on Wednesday.Nelsen, who was elected representative of Idaho’s District 26 in November 2022, said his experience working with cattle has given him “some definite opinions” about “the women’s health thing” in his first-ever committee meeting.“I’m a lifelong dairy farmer who retired, still own part of the dairy; grew up on the farm. I’ve milked a few cows,...
IDAHO STATE
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Veracity Report

Arizona Judge Who Ruled Against Kari Lake Admits Her Case was not Groundless

Declaring that he had to follow the laws currently on the books in the Grand Canyon State, Judge Peter Thompson gave validity to Lake’s election challenge. In the Minute Entry of Thompson’s decision, the Arizona judge declined to honor the request of Katir Hobbs’ legal team and issue sanctions against defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, finding that the election challenge that she filed was “not successful” but also “not groundless.”
ARIZONA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

253K+
Followers
14K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy