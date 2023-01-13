Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-Year-Old Twins ‘Traumatized’ By Mom’s Death At Their Home, Refusing To Go Inside $4 Million Mansion
Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley are refusing to enter their home that Elvis’ only child died from cardiac arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that Lisa Marie’s children, who she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood, have told family members they don’t want to go back to the property. A source said the kids are “too traumatized” by the entire ordeal. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lisa Marie passed away last week after suffering a medical emergency at her Calabasas, California mansion. Her ex-husband Danny Keough, who had been living with Lisa Marie, attempted to...
Lisa Marie Presley’s California Mansion Is Spectacular [Pictures]
Lisa Marie Presley's final home was a spectacular estate in California, and pictures show an ultra-luxurious property that was a fitting residence for rock music royalty. As celebrity real estate Dirt.com reports, Presley spent the final years of her life in a 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 7,440-square-foot mansion in an exclusive area of Calabasas, Calif. She began renting that house after selling off her family home in Calabasas in 2021, after her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in that house.
In final interview, Lisa Marie Presley’s health struggles were evident
Billy Bush, the host of Extra, says he interviewed Lisa Marie Presley before she walked into the Golden Globes and recalls that "she was off."
Lisa Marie Presley Seemingly Struggled at Golden Globes Days Before Hospitalization, Cardiac Arrest
Despite being in good spirits, Lisa Marie Presley was seemingly struggling Tuesday during the 2023 Golden Globes, where she was in attendance to support Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic. The appearance came just two days before Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest. Following the news...
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Nancy Sinatra Reveals Candid Phone Call From Elvis Presley After Lisa Marie's Birth
A long-time friend of the Presleys paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley after news broke Thursday of her passing at age 54. Following the announcement, Nancy Sinatra wrote: "Every now and then I find myself wishing very hard that there is a hereafter and tonight is one of those times. Otherwise the nothingness, the emptiness are too hard to bear." On Jan. 13, Nancy tweeted another ode to the late singer from a memory of her famous father. "When his little girl was born Elvis called me, she wrote. "He was so excited his voice was whispery. He said his baby was born blessed and would live a life of privilege, but there are "so many babies born in the ghetto who will have hard lives and struggles. It isn't fair." Nancy continued, "His heart was full of love – and pain. I don't know why he shared his thoughts with me but I'm glad he did so I can share them with you. Elvis was much more than a phenomenon, he was a loving, caring mortal man." It is also worth noting that their fathers, Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra, sang together multiple times and appeared in the 1960 television special Welcome Home Elvis.
Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Alongside Father Elvis Presley
Back together again. Lisa Marie Presley will be reunited with her late father, Elvis Presley, at his home in Tennessee following her death. A rep for the “Storm & Grace” singer’s daughter Riley Keough told Us Weekly on Friday, January 13, that Lisa Marie’s final resting place will be at Graceland "next to her beloved […]
Nicolas Cage Reacts to Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley's Death: 'I Am Heartbroken'
After her Jan. 12th death aged 54, Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband Nicolas Cage is paying emotional tribute to the singer-songwriter and daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. "This is devastating news," Cage said in a statement to ET, "Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit...
Robbie Knievel, Evel Knievel's Stuntman Son, Dead at 60
Robbie Knievel, the stuntman son of legendary daredevil Evel Knievel, has died after a battle with advanced pancreatic cancer. Robbie's brother Kelly confirmed the news to ET, noting that the performer died early Friday morning in hospice care, surrounded by his three daughters. Robbie was one of four children Evel...
Gina Lollobrigida, Italian film icon, dies at 95
Gina Lollobrigida, actress and post-war international sex symbol once declared the "most beautiful woman in the world," has died. She was 95. Lollobrigida's death was confirmed on social media by Gennaro Sangiuliano, Italy's culture minister, confirmed Ms. Lollobrigida's death on social media. No cause of death has been given at this time.
Logan Lerman gave weed to Nat Wolff and Liana Liberato on Stuck in Love set: 'I'm proud of it'
Honoring the 10th anniversary on Stuck in Love, a 2013 underrated Thanksgiving gem, costars Nat Wolff and Liana Liberato recently spoke to EW about the 10th anniversary of the romantic comedy that also starred Greg Kinnear, Jennifer Connelly, Lily Collins, and Logan Lerman. Wolff and Liberato hilariously recounted one of their most fond filming memories - cast mate Lerman giving them weed for their very first time.
