FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents not happy with how former Tuscola High football coach's case handled
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Parents voiced their concerns about the resignation of former Tuscola High School football coach Chris Brookshire during Tuesday night’s Haywood County Schools Board of Education meeting. The former coach, along with Tuscola High Principal Heather Blackmon, was suspended in December. The suspension came...
High School Round Up, January 17th 2023
A.C. Reynolds 66, McDowell 40 (F) Asheville 69, Enka 29 (F) Asheville Christian 68, Asheville School 26 (F) Chase 27, R-S Central 26 (F) Cherokee 74, Hiwassee Dam 42 (F) Franklin 64, East Henderson 17 (F) ---FHS: Madi Gilbert 11pts 3reb; Aubrey Haley 10pts; Avery Moffitt 10pts 5reb; Rossalyn McCollom...
'In hockey you don't give up'; hospice patient introduces volunteer to game he loves
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — For 4,126 people, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits game Friday night against the Florida Everblades was just like any of the previous 34 match-ups on the schedule. However, there were 4,128 people in attendance. The other two were sitting in section 116. Their names are Hal...
$10 lottery ticket leads to nearly $500,000 prize for NC man
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — What started off as a $10 lottery ticket ended up being a nearly $500,000 prize for a man from Asheville. A press release from the North Carolina Education Lottery says Stephen Hinson stopped by Sav-Mor on Patton Avenue on Jan. 2 and picked up a Big Bucks Bingo ticket.
Teachers organize multi-band fundraiser to ensure 8th graders can attend DC class trip
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Many people gathered at the Grey Eagle on Sunday, Jan. 15 in Asheville to hear a variety of local bands play. This wasn’t just any show, though -- this was a show put on for a good cause. A few teachers from Asheville Middle...
Several mountain residents awarded for making a difference in their communities
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein made a trip to the mountains on Tuesday to honor four people with the Dogwood Award. The award is for those who make communities safer, stronger and healthier. Those awarded in Buncombe County on Tuesday included:. State Senator...
It's brew time: Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea coming to store shelves
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Bojangles' popular sweet tea will soon be available as an alcoholic beverage. The Carolina-based restaurant chain, known for fried chicken and biscuits, has teamed up with Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB) in Boone, North Carolina, to brew up Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea. The drink will combine...
Blue Ridge Community College hosts annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Breakfast
FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WLOS) — On Monday, communities across Western North Carolina gathered to remember and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Those at Blue Ridge Community College have been helping mold the reverend Dr. King's dream into a concrete reality for the past 22 years with their annual Unity Breakfast. This year's event was the first in-person since the start of the pandemic, something organizers say has been missed.
Events planned across the mountains for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Each year, Americans take time on the third Monday of every January to remember and celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. From prayer breakfasts to service projects and more, many gather to honor the teachings of the reverend Dr. King. Below are...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A multi-band fundraiser was held Sunday at the Grey Eagle in an effort to raise funds to send some local middle schoolers to Washington, D.C. A handful of teachers from Asheville Middle School organized the event with the goal of having every student be able to attend the trip, regardless of their financial situation.
After pandemic challenges, Duke Energy grant helps Dillsboro businesses 'refresh'
DILLSBORO, N.C. (WLOS) — It's been an economically challenging three years for a lot of businesses. But several Dillsboro businesses are hitting the refresh button in 2023 courtesy of some financial help from Duke Energy. The pandemic brought challenges to manDOGWOOD HEALTH TRUST ROLLS OUT NEW GRANTMAKING PROCESSy businesses,...
Any plans to widen I-40 from Waynesville into Asheville?
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Is there a road widening project in the works that would help Waynesville area commuters?. News 13 viewer Austin said his route along Interstate 40 is always congested and even the back roads get that way because of people wanting to bypass the interstate. So,...
More than $800 in lost cash returned to Asheville's Historic YMI Cultural Center
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The YMI Cultural Center is reclaiming an old check -- worth more than $800. During a recent review of data in its system, the Department of State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division, commonly called NCCash.com, identified $802.88 belonging to the cultural center. State Treasurer Dale...
15 spots left in Buncombe County's Affordable Parking Program
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The original application period for Buncombe County's Affordable Parking Program closed Friday with 135 people declared eligible. The plan was to offer 150 people who work in downtown Asheville the opportunity to apply for a reduced-rate monthly parking pass at the 40 Coxe Ave. parking deck. The cost of a reduced rate pass is $40 a month.
Attention foodies: Asheville Restaurant Week runs from Jan. 17-23
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's a Western North Carolina foodie's favorite time of year -- Asheville Restaurant Week 2023!. Businesses that are participating will have special menus and pricing. If there's ever been a local food joint you've been dying to try, now's the time!. This year is expected...
All Henderson County Public School students now get free healthy breakfast
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It’s the most important meal of the day and at Henderson County Public Schools, they are making sure students can start their day the right way with a nice nutritious breakfast. Universal Breakfast is a free breakfast program offered to all 23 HCPS...
Take part in week-long community 'Puzzlefest' while supporting rescue mission's sock drive
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — Mills River Presbyterian Church is hosting its annual Puzzlefest this week, which kicked off Sunday, Jan. 15. The week-long event features all things puzzles. The public is welcome to stop by any time from now until Jan. 21 to piece together their own creation...
2 Asheville businesses close, but could reopen soon
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two businesses in Asheville have shut their doors. Family-owned Isis Music Hall closed at the end of 2022 after 10 years. The owners left a message on their website to patrons, saying they hoped to find someone else to take over the space. And fans...
More than $7 million flood relief money on the table for Haywood County
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Recovery from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred in August 2021 is ongoing and costly. The Haywood County Board of Commissioners is considering two chunks of flood relief money -- $800,000 would go to removing debris from the Pigeon River and $7 million would help those displaced by the flood find new housing.
'It's a beautiful day for everyone' Community celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. in march
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Inside St. James African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church in Asheville on Monday, hundreds packed pews to celebrate in song and speeches on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Families, some with three generations, attended along with numerous school groups. “It’s a beautiful day for everyone,” said...
