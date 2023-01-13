ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullowhee, NC

Parents not happy with how former Tuscola High football coach's case handled

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Parents voiced their concerns about the resignation of former Tuscola High School football coach Chris Brookshire during Tuesday night’s Haywood County Schools Board of Education meeting. The former coach, along with Tuscola High Principal Heather Blackmon, was suspended in December. The suspension came...
High School Round Up, January 17th 2023

A.C. Reynolds 66, McDowell 40 (F) Asheville 69, Enka 29 (F) Asheville Christian 68, Asheville School 26 (F) Chase 27, R-S Central 26 (F) Cherokee 74, Hiwassee Dam 42 (F) Franklin 64, East Henderson 17 (F) ---FHS: Madi Gilbert 11pts 3reb; Aubrey Haley 10pts; Avery Moffitt 10pts 5reb; Rossalyn McCollom...
$10 lottery ticket leads to nearly $500,000 prize for NC man

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — What started off as a $10 lottery ticket ended up being a nearly $500,000 prize for a man from Asheville. A press release from the North Carolina Education Lottery says Stephen Hinson stopped by Sav-Mor on Patton Avenue on Jan. 2 and picked up a Big Bucks Bingo ticket.
It's brew time: Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea coming to store shelves

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Bojangles' popular sweet tea will soon be available as an alcoholic beverage. The Carolina-based restaurant chain, known for fried chicken and biscuits, has teamed up with Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB) in Boone, North Carolina, to brew up Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea. The drink will combine...
Blue Ridge Community College hosts annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Breakfast

FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WLOS) — On Monday, communities across Western North Carolina gathered to remember and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Those at Blue Ridge Community College have been helping mold the reverend Dr. King's dream into a concrete reality for the past 22 years with their annual Unity Breakfast. This year's event was the first in-person since the start of the pandemic, something organizers say has been missed.
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A multi-band fundraiser was held Sunday at the Grey Eagle in an effort to raise funds to send some local middle schoolers to Washington, D.C. A handful of teachers from Asheville Middle School organized the event with the goal of having every student be able to attend the trip, regardless of their financial situation.
Any plans to widen I-40 from Waynesville into Asheville?

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Is there a road widening project in the works that would help Waynesville area commuters?. News 13 viewer Austin said his route along Interstate 40 is always congested and even the back roads get that way because of people wanting to bypass the interstate. So,...
15 spots left in Buncombe County's Affordable Parking Program

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The original application period for Buncombe County's Affordable Parking Program closed Friday with 135 people declared eligible. The plan was to offer 150 people who work in downtown Asheville the opportunity to apply for a reduced-rate monthly parking pass at the 40 Coxe Ave. parking deck. The cost of a reduced rate pass is $40 a month.
Attention foodies: Asheville Restaurant Week runs from Jan. 17-23

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's a Western North Carolina foodie's favorite time of year -- Asheville Restaurant Week 2023!. Businesses that are participating will have special menus and pricing. If there's ever been a local food joint you've been dying to try, now's the time!. This year is expected...
2 Asheville businesses close, but could reopen soon

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two businesses in Asheville have shut their doors. Family-owned Isis Music Hall closed at the end of 2022 after 10 years. The owners left a message on their website to patrons, saying they hoped to find someone else to take over the space. And fans...
More than $7 million flood relief money on the table for Haywood County

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Recovery from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred in August 2021 is ongoing and costly. The Haywood County Board of Commissioners is considering two chunks of flood relief money -- $800,000 would go to removing debris from the Pigeon River and $7 million would help those displaced by the flood find new housing.
