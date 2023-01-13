Read full article on original website
WTHI
Sycamores take part in MLK Day of Service
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dozens of Indiana State Sycamores spent the morning supporting the community. Students volunteered at five sites for the university's MLK Day of Service. News 10 caught up with some of them at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, which offers gently used household items on Wabash Avenue.
vincennespbs.org
King-Junior was in Indiana many times
The nation is observing Martin Luther King Junior Day today. Yesterday, January 15th was King’s 94th birthday anniversary. King became nationally known for his Civil Rights work in the 1950’s when he led the Montgomery Bus Boycott. It was a political and social protest against racial segregation in...
WTHI
Vigo County School Corp. continues its search for new superintendent, looking for suitable consulting firm
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation continues its search for a new superintendent. Right now, they are interviewing consulting firms to help find talented candidates. On Tuesday, the school board met 'virtually' with Dr. Kevin O'Mara. He is a representative from School Exec Connect. It is...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
VCSC school board launches investigation on current member
TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County School Board is investigating claims that board member James Skelton inappropriately met with the mother of a student who was the subject of racial harassment at West Vigo High School. The allegation was made during the most recent board meeting on Monday by a member of the public. […]
Structure fire on Springhill in Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters are battling a structure fire at a residence on Springhill Drive near Terre Haute. The call came in around 2:40 p.m. firefighters in the county and units from Clay County have responded to the scene in the 2500 block of East Springhill Drive. No word on possible occupants or […]
WTHI
Former commissioner accepts job at the Vigo County Soil and Water Conservation District
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Former Vigo County Commissioner Brenden Kearns has taken on a new role. Kearns will now serve as the director of the Vigo County Soil and Water Conservation District. In a social media post, Kearns said the board of directors offered him the opportunity. Kearns has...
vincennespbs.org
Sullivan County community fixing 15 year old water bill issue
A Sullivan County community will see their water bills double for the next month. It was 16 years ago when the town’s Clerk-Treasurer retired. A new clerk was never hired; at some point, the town missed one month of water bills. First City News partner WTHI in Terre Haute...
NBC Chicago
Meet Nugget, the Emotional Support Skunk That Works at an Indiana 911 Dispatch Center
What could have been a smelly situation is really a supportive one. Enter the 911 dispatch center in Knox County, Indiana and meet Nugget. The skunk hangs out in the office every day with his owner, Heather Blaney, who keeps Nugget as an emotional support animal. She keeps him happy with treats and by being propped on her lap throughout the day.
WTHI
Department of Education proposes new student loan safety net
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Department of Education has proposed a student loan safety net alongside the recent loan forgiveness plan. The safety net offers a new route to pay student loans with far more generous terms. Paying off student loans can be stressful more many. Tiffany Puller, a...
Video of Indiana 9-1-1 Emotional Support Skunk
This adorable skunk will make your heart smell...I mean swell. If this were a courthouse I could make puns like "Law & Odor" but that wouldn't make scents here. This skunk is an emotional support animal for Knox County, Indiana dispatchers. I can barely form a scent-ence while looking at that cute little face.
wbiw.com
Fight at Bloomington Walmart ends with man being arrested
BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a fight in progress at Walmart on State Road 45 Monday night. When officers arrived at 7:21 p.m. they found four to five people involved in a fight and one man bleeding from the face. Upon arrival,...
Crash disrupts traffic on 3rd street in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A crash involving at least two vehicles has caused the southbound lanes of US 41/3rd street to be closed in Terre Haute Tuesday. According to Vigo County Central Dispatch, southbound traffic at US 41 and Hulman Street has been shut down to allow crews room to clean up following the […]
Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in Indiana
A restaurant chain that is been opening new locations at a rapid pace is opening another new location in Indiana next month. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken will be holding the grand opening for its newest Indiana location in Bloomington, according to the company's website.
WTHI
Local business says it is moving out of its current location after failed rezoning effort
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -A local business that sparked a deal of controversy has decided to move. We first told you about Magnolia Rose Aesthetics last fall. The business had hoped to rezone a property just south of the Farrington's Grove Historical District. Now, Magnolia Rose will be moving out...
wamwamfm.com
Major House Fire Near Washington Golf Course
A local family suffered major losses yesterday following a house fire in Washington. The Fire Department was called to the home of Jimmy and Shannon Collison at 221 NE 11th Street early yesterday afternoon. Here is Washington Fire Chief Steve Walden…. The home suffered major smoke and water damage. The...
wamwamfm.com
Vicki Jean Gabbart
Vicki Jean Gabbart, 64 of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on January 5, 2023. Vicki was born at Tyndall Air Force Base, FL on June 7, 1958 to the late Glen Woodward and Jean Slater Woodward. Vicki was employed by the Knox County Housing Authority and was a member...
17-year-old detained, led officers on pursuit
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a news release from the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have detained a minor following a short pursuit that took place around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday. A deputy witnessed a vehicle speeding in the early hours on Sunday morning on U.S. 36 near Midway Road. After officers attempted […]
WTHI
Sycamore men's basketball focusing on themselves during tight MVC race
The Indiana State men's basketball team returns to the court Wednesday night when they host Bradley. The Sycamores will be looking to snap a two-game MVC losing streak. ISU is currently in a three-way tie for first place in the conference. Head coach Josh Schertz says the number one thing his team needs to focus on right now is themselves.
WTHI
Two arrested after two different shootings near the same bar on the same night
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - On January 15, around 1 a.m., officers from the Washington Police Department responded to multiple calls of shots fired near the Antique Bar on East Main Street. There, officers learned there had been a physical altercation between a man and a woman. The man 30-year-old Edwin...
