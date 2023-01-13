ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Long on death row, man freed pending retrial in 1994 slaying

CINCINNATI (AP) — A man who spent a quarter-century on death row in the robbery and murder of a New Jersey woman at an Ohio hotel nearly three decades ago has been freed on bond while awaiting a new trial. Elwood Jones of Cincinnati was convicted of aggravated murder, robbery and burglary in the 1994 […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police searching for missing Evanston teenager

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help finding a missing teenager out of Evanston Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Joseph Williams, 14, was last seen on the 1700 block of Hewitt Avenue in Evanston on Jan. 15...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Man dies after Monday night West Price Hill shooting

HARRISON, Ohio — One man has died following a shooting in the 900 block of Harris Avenue Monday night, the Cincinnati Police Department says. CPD says around 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers and personnel from the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Harris Avenue in reference to a report of a person having been shot.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 dead in Clermont County shooting, sheriff says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A person is dead Tuesday night from a shooting in Batavia Township. It happened on Magnolia Drive, which is located off Amelia-Olive Branch Road about a mile and a half north of OH-125. Reports of the shooting surfaced around 6:55 p.m. A Clermont County Sheriff’s Office detective...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Ohio school district sued after allowing transgender students access to communal bathrooms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents and students backed by a national legal group are challenging an Ohio school district in federal court for allowing transgender students to use communal restrooms consistent with their gender identity.  American First Legal is suing Dayton-area Bethel Local School District, alleging school officials violated the religious liberty of 18 anonymous […]
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Legal problems piling up for Cincinnati property owner

CINCINNATI — A property owner is on probation after the city says he failed to provide heat to tenants after being ordered to do so. Avid Ohad was sentenced last week. Days prior, the city of Cincinnati filed a complaint against one of Ohad's business entities. The filing is part of the city's efforts to crack down on "negligent" and "bad-acting landlords."
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Critical injuries in Price Hill shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in Price Hill Monday night. It happened around 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Harris Avenue. The victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to Cincinnati police officers at the scene.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy