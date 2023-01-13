Read full article on original website
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈
Bitterness From the Baltimore Ravens
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio
Victim of fatal Dayton shooting ID’d
The body was initially reported to be a Jane Doe, however, the coroner later identified the victim as a 34-year-old man, Marc Sims.
Long on death row, man freed pending retrial in 1994 slaying
CINCINNATI (AP) — A man who spent a quarter-century on death row in the robbery and murder of a New Jersey woman at an Ohio hotel nearly three decades ago has been freed on bond while awaiting a new trial. Elwood Jones of Cincinnati was convicted of aggravated murder, robbery and burglary in the 1994 […]
Fox 19
Woman charged with murder after beating man with his own cane returns to court
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman accused of murdering a man by beating him with his own cane returns to court Tuesday. Tiffany Carr, 29, is set to appear at 9 a.m. before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Leslie Ghiz. Carr has the option to plead out or request a...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police searching for missing Evanston teenager
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help finding a missing teenager out of Evanston Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Joseph Williams, 14, was last seen on the 1700 block of Hewitt Avenue in Evanston on Jan. 15...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Winton Meadows Court in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Winton Meadows Court in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Man charged for selling fake Bengals tickets
Timothy Nesmith is charged with trademark counterfeiting and is being held on a $20,000 bond, according to court documents.
WLWT 5
Police: Man dies after Monday night West Price Hill shooting
HARRISON, Ohio — One man has died following a shooting in the 900 block of Harris Avenue Monday night, the Cincinnati Police Department says. CPD says around 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers and personnel from the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Harris Avenue in reference to a report of a person having been shot.
Fox 19
1 dead in Clermont County shooting, sheriff says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A person is dead Tuesday night from a shooting in Batavia Township. It happened on Magnolia Drive, which is located off Amelia-Olive Branch Road about a mile and a half north of OH-125. Reports of the shooting surfaced around 6:55 p.m. A Clermont County Sheriff’s Office detective...
2 arrested on meth charges after Indiana woman falsely claimed to be kidnapping victim, police say
MADISON, Ind. — Police arrested two people in southern Indiana on meth charges after a woman claimed to be a kidnapping victim. The Madison Police Dept. was contacted by Indiana State Police Saturday after a woman called for help, telling ISP dispatchers that she had been kidnapped and was currently in a car travelling from […]
WLWT 5
Convicted man gets new trial for 2008 deadly home invasion
CINCINNATI — A Hamilton County judge has thrown out the conviction of a man who has spent the last 13 years in jail on murder charges. Marcus Sapp was found guilty in the home invasion murder of an Oakley man in 2008. Judge Jody Leubbers ruled that there was...
Body found in Dayton after fatal shooting
The woman was found deceased next to the Fortune Drive Thru located at 3528 West Third Street.
WLWT 5
Investigation finds CPD officer guilty of neglecting duties; changes made to Personal Crimes Unit
CINCINNATI — On Friday, Hamilton County Prosecutor Mark Piepmeier announced that the investigation into Cincinnati Police Officer Christopher Schroder is complete. According to a press release, problems were so severe that the matter was referred to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office to review for possible criminal liability. With the...
Ohio school district sued after allowing transgender students access to communal bathrooms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents and students backed by a national legal group are challenging an Ohio school district in federal court for allowing transgender students to use communal restrooms consistent with their gender identity. American First Legal is suing Dayton-area Bethel Local School District, alleging school officials violated the religious liberty of 18 anonymous […]
WLWT 5
Legal problems piling up for Cincinnati property owner
CINCINNATI — A property owner is on probation after the city says he failed to provide heat to tenants after being ordered to do so. Avid Ohad was sentenced last week. Days prior, the city of Cincinnati filed a complaint against one of Ohad's business entities. The filing is part of the city's efforts to crack down on "negligent" and "bad-acting landlords."
whbc.com
Shots Fired in Altercation at Cincinnati-Area Amazon Facility
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A major disagreement between two Amazon drivers at a company distribution facility near Cincinnati lands one of them in jail. 23-year-old Shedrick Washington was arrested after police say he fired three shots into the victim’s Lincoln Town Car in...
Fox 19
Critical injuries in Price Hill shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in Price Hill Monday night. It happened around 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Harris Avenue. The victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to Cincinnati police officers at the scene.
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?
30-year-old Cierra Chapman lives in Dayton, Ohio with her sister. On December 27, 2022, Cierra dropped some items off to her ex-boyfriend on Autumn Woods Drive in the Trotwood area around 4:30 am. No one has seen or heard from Cierra since.
focushillsboro.com
Woman From Hillsboro Receives 4.5-year Sentence In Operation Ice Breaker Case
Ice Breaker Case: A lady from Hillsboro was given a 4.5-year term for her role in the narcotics investigation known as “Operation Ice Breaker,” which was conducted by the Highland County Task Force. The grand jury in Highland County, Ohio, indicted 44-year-old Tiffany Greene on 14 counts in July 2022.
WLWT 5
Clermont County couple accused of leaving toddler with autism in abandoned car
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — On Monday afternoon, a maroon SUV was parked at an East Fork State Park campground. On Sunday, it was parked 15 miles away in a driveway on Newtownsville Road in Goshen with a child inside. A woman who owns the property called 911. "We just...
Search underway for missing woman; police believe disappearance to be ‘well planned out’
DAYTON — A large search was launched Sunday in the hopes of finding a missing woman last seen in Trotwood. According to Dayton Police Department, Cierra Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Trotwood. Chapman was driving...
