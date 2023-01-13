Read full article on original website
Milan School District Superintendent, Ben Yocom, accepts position with Aurora School District
Current Milan C-2 School District Superintendent Ben Yocom confirms he has accepted the superintendent position for the Aurora R-8 School District. He will assume the role on July 1st. Yocom started in Milan in July 2014. He says that, during his time as Milan’s superintendent, the district has had a...
Former Newtown-Harris High School teacher named CEO and manager of Iowa State Fair
A former Newtown-Harris High School teacher and coach has been named chief executive officer and manager of the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. Jeremy Parsons’s appointment will be effective in early March. Gary Slater had been CEO since 2001 and announced his retirement in October. Parsons was at...
Sullivan County Health Department to hold food handler training and wellness lab draws
The Sullivan County Health Department will hold food handler training next week. The mandatory training will be held at the Milan Community Center on January 23rd at 2 pm. All restaurant owners, food employees, and food retailers are required to attend one class to possess their food handling permit and be in compliance with the Sullivan County Food Ordinance.
Grundy County Commission signs memorandum of understanding with Green Hills Regional Planning Commission
The Grundy County Commission on January 17th signed a memorandum of understanding with the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission. Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray reports the annual memorandum involves the county giving the regional planning commission 45 cents per capita based on the 2020 census. The money goes to match projects...
Obituary & Services: Randall Huffstutter
Randall Huffstutter, 64, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 1:57 P.M., Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Belton Regional Medical Center, Belton, Missouri. A Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 2:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Mr. Huffstutter was born August 29,...
Obituary & Services: Jerry W. Stevenson
Jerry W. Stevenson, age 79 of Turney, MO passed away Monday evening, January 16, 2023, at his home in Turney. Jerry was born on December 13, 1943, the son of Claude Arthur and Ruby Violet (Budd) Stevenson in rural Clay County on the family farm. He was a 1962 graduate of Liberty High School. He married the love of his life, Donna Taylor on December 6th, 1963, at Providence Baptist Church.
New Livingston County Most Wanted
A Kansas City Man who is a registered Sex Offender is added to the Livingston County Most Wanted list. Thirty-year-old Kegan S Swartz is wanted for alleged probation violation from an original conviction for Failure to Register as a sex offender. Alleged violations include: Residency, Employment, Association, and Special Conditions – by not paying costs. Bond is set at $20,000.
Above normal temperatures keeping snowfall to a minimum in January
Temperatures during January in Trenton are averaging nearly nine degrees above normal on highs and ten degrees above normal when it comes to low temperatures. There’s been no measurable snow during January 2023 in Trenton. Checking KTTN weather records, since 1970, there’s been no measurable snow in January in...
Obituary & Services: Wayne Robert Albertson
Wayne Robert Albertson, age 95, a resident of Wheeling, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the Life Care Center of Brookfield, Brookfield, Missouri. Wayne was born the son of Weber Wesley and Gladys Ruth (Collis) Albertson on February 20, 1927, in Wheeling, Missouri. He was a 1945 graduate of Wheeling High School. He served in the United States Army Air Corps for one year. He then served in the United States Army from 1950 until 1952. Wayne was united in marriage to Sarah Pauline Hunt on October 28, 1951, in Lebanon, Missouri. She preceded him in death on November 24, 2019. He worked as a self-employed farmer. Wayne enjoyed woodworking and was a computer guru.
Two Missouri boys hospitalized after ATV overturns
GENTRY COUNTY—Two Missouri boys were injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Monday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Polaris Ranger driven by a 13-year-old Albany boy was northbound on Isaac Miller Trail one half mile south of Albany. The driver lost control of...
Offender death reported at Chillicothe Correctional Center
(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) An offender died while in custody at the Chillicothe Correctional Center on Sunday. The Missouri Department of Corrections says that 49-year-old offender Margaret Phillips died of natural causes. Phillips was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree domestic assault from Scott County.
Obituary: Mary Frances (Harris) Weldon
Mary Frances (Harris) Weldon – age 90 of Kidder, MO passed away Monday morning, January 16, 2023, at NorthCare Hospice House in North Kansas City, Missouri. A Celebration Of Life will be held at the family farm at a later date. Burial at Centenary Cemetery near Gallatin. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117.
Lawson Man in Clay County Court This Afternoon on Felony Pair
A Lawson man will appear in Clay County Court this afternoon on two felony charges. Court documents say David Andrew Strohm faces felony charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, creating a substantial risk, and resisting arrest by fleeing, creating a substantial risk. Records list the two charges...
Obituary & Services: Judith Ann (Bogart) Norvell
Judith Ann (Bogart) Norvell, 88, a longtime resident of Lathrop, MO, passed peacefully on January 15, 2023, at Oakridge of Plattsburg, MO. Her death followed a diagnosis of cancer six days prior. Judy was born June 29, 1934, in Holt, Missouri, the younger of two children of Cecil and Katherine...
Trenton teenager arrested on multiple allegations, another extradited back to Grundy County
A Trenton resident faces charges after he allegedly hit a police officer in the face. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 19-year-old Davidson Garrett was arrested by the Trenton Police Department on January 12th and charged on January 13th. He has been charged with two counts of felony...
Chillicothe woman released to custody of United States Marshals
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a Chillicothe woman was released from his office’s custody to that of the United States Marshals Service January 11th. Twenty-four year old Tehya Renae Kelley had a federal conspiracy violation charge. Kelley was charged in Livingston County with one count of felony first...
Warm on Tuesday, but winter will return
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a gray and rainy day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Ottumwa received 0.04 inches of rainfall while 0.05 inches of rain fell in Kirksville. Tonight, will be mild with lows cooling into the mid- 30s with a mostly cloudy sky. Tuesday will be our last warm day with highs in the low to mid 40s.
One of two teenagers injured in crash north of Trenton
One of two teen boys from Trenton sustained injuries when a sports utility vehicle overturned one mile north of Trenton on Friday afternoon, January 13th. The 15-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. No injuries were reported for the 16-year-old driver.
Kirksville restaurant honors former employee killed in car wreck
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri fast-food restaurant pays tribute to one of its former employees killed in a car wreck last week. The Kirksville Burger King is honoring LaDonna Rude, formerly of Kirksville, with its sign out front which reads, "Ladonna: Loved and Missed." Rude worked at the...
13-year-old and 15-year-old teenagers taken to hospital after crashing Polaris Ranger UTV
Two teenage boys were taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle accident Monday morning in Gentry County one-half mile south of Albany. A 13-year-old from Albany was driving a Polaris Ranger northbound on Issac Miller Trail when he lost control and the four-wheeler began to skid, causing it to overturn. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and landed on the roadway.
