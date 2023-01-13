ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

rockrivercurrent.com

Photos: Barber-Colman complex in Rockford then and now

ROCKFORD — Time and vacancy have been cruel to the former Barber-Colman factory on South Main Street. The once-bustling complex has been empty since 2002, and for years it has been a monument of blight with busted out windows, partially collapsed roofing and rundown facade. It looks much different...
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

8 Hilariously Terrifying Things in Rockford

There are many things in Rockford that scare people... while also at the same time making them infuriated. However, at the end of the day, you just can't help but laugh at how much these things bother you!. Every day I run into at least 4 of these. And let...
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois

A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Hikers enjoy hot chocolate while on a exploration in South Beloit

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - While it may be harder for some people to get out and hike during the cold wintertime, and one local group hopes some hot cocoa can help. In part with the 815 outside Cocoa and Company series, community members can warm up with some complimentary hot chocolate before hitting the trails in South Beloit. Hikers embark on a two-mile journey to explore the prairie and Rock River Birding and Hiking trail. Area residents can even take a piece of nature home with them after.
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
WIFR

Pecatonica coffee shop thrives after opening day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A family dream became a reality after the opening of Rosie’s Coffee Company in Pecatonica. Owners, Meghan and Alex Thayer, are overwhelmed by the support. “I keep saying we’re really blown away with the support from the community. The community has really shown up and...
PECATONICA, IL
WIFR

Neighbors of recent Rockford shooting express fear for their area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators look for clues after a shooting took the lives of three and injured two Sunday night at around six in the evening when several gun shots were heard. Last nights shooting comes three weeks after a separate shooting took place in the same location in...
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel 3000

Meet me at a Madison bar

In January, we take the cold plunge into winter. It’s a string of dark, tempestuous days with few seasonal experiences to gather around. This time of year, we’re extra grateful for the hangouts that make weathering January just a little less glum. There are many Madison bars that, for some, feel like an extension of the home living room. It could be the cozy and eclectic spot where you can hide behind a novel while you double-fist an espresso and a glass of wine. Other spots are unassuming dives that let you embrace different sides of your persona on any given night. Will you shrink into the corner this time or perform boldly at the billiards table? And at the neighborhood bar, there’s no need to make plans — just show up and you’ll find familiar faces.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com

Multiple people critically injured in separate Rockford shootings

Multiple people were injured in two separate shootings in Rockford Sunday night. Multiple people critically injured in separate Rockford …. Multiple people were injured in two separate shootings in Rockford Sunday night. Rockford alderwoman says ending shootings starts …. This weekend's triple shooting happened in the Rolling Green neighborhood. Illinois...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

CJ’s new tests how much you know about Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was the month of January back in 1852, when Rockford officially became a city. With that date in mind, one local business is set to celebrate Rockford’s history with some fun. CJ’s and Inzombia coffee collaborate to host ‘Rockford Trivia Night’ every Wednesday throughout...
ROCKFORD, IL
superhits106.com

Jo Daviess County Man Drowns In Mississippi River Backwaters

Authorities say a Jo Daviess County man drowned Sunday after falling through ice in the Mississippi River backwaters. The man was identified as 70 year old Donald Stadel of Elizabeth. Galena firefighters responded at about 4 p.m. Sunday near Ferry Landing boat ramp in rural Galena after receiving a report of a person falling in the ice. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials are investigating.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
Q985

Here’s Why There’s A Truck In A Tree On Highway 43 Outside Beloit

If you've ever found yourself traveling on Route 43 about eight miles outside of Beloit near mile marker 6 and the Clinton exit, you've seen the Truck In The Tree. Several years ago, my son and I were driving past on our way up to Kenosha, Wisconsin when he saw the rather unusual sight of a pickup truck suspended between twin trees. My son wanted to know all about it. Why's it up there? Who put it there? How long has it been there? Oy, these kids and their questions.
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area scores from Monday, January 16

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls MLK results and other results from Monday, January 17 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch for ‘Overtime’ Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and feature stories on area high school basketball. JEFFERSON MLK (BOYS)Batavia 65 Jefferson […]
ROCKFORD, IL

