FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
rockrivercurrent.com
Rock River Valley Blood Center seeks thousands of new donors to meet demand from hospitals
ROCKFORD — The Rock River Valley Blood Center has launched a new campaign to add 7,000 donors this year in honor of its 70th anniversary. One out of every seven hospital patients requires blood, but less than 5% of people across the country donate. That number is even lower locally, with about 3% of eligible people giving.
rockrivercurrent.com
Photos: Barber-Colman complex in Rockford then and now
ROCKFORD — Time and vacancy have been cruel to the former Barber-Colman factory on South Main Street. The once-bustling complex has been empty since 2002, and for years it has been a monument of blight with busted out windows, partially collapsed roofing and rundown facade. It looks much different...
T-Shirts Offered to Benefit Family of Rockford Woman Shot Last Week
It was a sad day for family, friends, Pinnon's regulars, basically everyone throughout Rockford. Last Wednesday, a shooting happened at Pinnon's Meat Market in Rockford. There are some people in the Rockford area that are doing what they can to benefit the family of the woman shot and killed. Facebook.
rockrivercurrent.com
On the cusp of redevelopment: A look inside the history and decay of the Barber-Colman complex
ROCKFORD — Inside the defunct Barber-Colman industrial complex are remnants of history and decay from a manufacturing site that’s been left to deteriorate for more than two decades. It’s nothing Rob Wilhelmi hasn’t seen before. The city’s brownfields redevelopment specialist says Barber-Colman’s interior looks almost exactly...
8 Hilariously Terrifying Things in Rockford
There are many things in Rockford that scare people... while also at the same time making them infuriated. However, at the end of the day, you just can't help but laugh at how much these things bother you!. Every day I run into at least 4 of these. And let...
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
WIFR
Hikers enjoy hot chocolate while on a exploration in South Beloit
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - While it may be harder for some people to get out and hike during the cold wintertime, and one local group hopes some hot cocoa can help. In part with the 815 outside Cocoa and Company series, community members can warm up with some complimentary hot chocolate before hitting the trails in South Beloit. Hikers embark on a two-mile journey to explore the prairie and Rock River Birding and Hiking trail. Area residents can even take a piece of nature home with them after.
Cold case: Still no sign of Rockford resident Mark Miller, who disappeared in 2009
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been nearly 14 years since 48-year-old Mark Miller left his job at the Clock Tower Resort and Conference Center and was never seen again. Miller was a banquet captain at the now-demolished landmark. He worked his shift on March 12, 2009, punched out at around 1:30 p.m., and left like he […]
WIFR
Pecatonica coffee shop thrives after opening day
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A family dream became a reality after the opening of Rosie’s Coffee Company in Pecatonica. Owners, Meghan and Alex Thayer, are overwhelmed by the support. “I keep saying we’re really blown away with the support from the community. The community has really shown up and...
WIFR
Neighbors of recent Rockford shooting express fear for their area
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators look for clues after a shooting took the lives of three and injured two Sunday night at around six in the evening when several gun shots were heard. Last nights shooting comes three weeks after a separate shooting took place in the same location in...
Pinnon’s raising money for family of slain worker, Peggy Anderson
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Pinnon Meats is raising money for the family of Peggy Anderson, a longtime employee who was killed in an armed robbery last Wednesday, January 11th. “She has worked in the Bakery at Pinnons for two decades running it to perfection,” a GoFundMe started in her memory said. “She was the mastermind […]
Rockford plow company suffering from lack of snow
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While many across the stateline are not huge fans of snow, it is how some residents make their living, and no snow means no work. “It’s just crazy, I mean, it’s just like, where’s the snow,” said Steven Eisman, owner of S&J Seal Coating and Snow Plowing. Eisman has owned the […]
Channel 3000
Meet me at a Madison bar
In January, we take the cold plunge into winter. It’s a string of dark, tempestuous days with few seasonal experiences to gather around. This time of year, we’re extra grateful for the hangouts that make weathering January just a little less glum. There are many Madison bars that, for some, feel like an extension of the home living room. It could be the cozy and eclectic spot where you can hide behind a novel while you double-fist an espresso and a glass of wine. Other spots are unassuming dives that let you embrace different sides of your persona on any given night. Will you shrink into the corner this time or perform boldly at the billiards table? And at the neighborhood bar, there’s no need to make plans — just show up and you’ll find familiar faces.
Here’s What The Average Rockford Resident Spent On Bills In 2022
A company called doxo, a third-party online bill-payment website that lets you manage all your bills and due dates in one place, recently did a rather large amount of number-crunching on our bills and how much we pay on them. They looked at the things we all need, like utilities...
MyStateline.com
Multiple people critically injured in separate Rockford shootings
Multiple people were injured in two separate shootings in Rockford Sunday night. Multiple people critically injured in separate Rockford …. Multiple people were injured in two separate shootings in Rockford Sunday night. Rockford alderwoman says ending shootings starts …. This weekend's triple shooting happened in the Rolling Green neighborhood. Illinois...
WIFR
CJ’s new tests how much you know about Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was the month of January back in 1852, when Rockford officially became a city. With that date in mind, one local business is set to celebrate Rockford’s history with some fun. CJ’s and Inzombia coffee collaborate to host ‘Rockford Trivia Night’ every Wednesday throughout...
superhits106.com
Jo Daviess County Man Drowns In Mississippi River Backwaters
Authorities say a Jo Daviess County man drowned Sunday after falling through ice in the Mississippi River backwaters. The man was identified as 70 year old Donald Stadel of Elizabeth. Galena firefighters responded at about 4 p.m. Sunday near Ferry Landing boat ramp in rural Galena after receiving a report of a person falling in the ice. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials are investigating.
Here’s Why There’s A Truck In A Tree On Highway 43 Outside Beloit
If you've ever found yourself traveling on Route 43 about eight miles outside of Beloit near mile marker 6 and the Clinton exit, you've seen the Truck In The Tree. Several years ago, my son and I were driving past on our way up to Kenosha, Wisconsin when he saw the rather unusual sight of a pickup truck suspended between twin trees. My son wanted to know all about it. Why's it up there? Who put it there? How long has it been there? Oy, these kids and their questions.
Rockford area scores from Monday, January 16
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls MLK results and other results from Monday, January 17 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch for ‘Overtime’ Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and feature stories on area high school basketball. JEFFERSON MLK (BOYS)Batavia 65 Jefferson […]
Film scored by Rockford’s Emily Bear reaches top spot on Netflix
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Dog Gone,” the new film starring Rob Lowe, has reached the top of Netflix’s most-watched list, and it features a musical score by Rockford native Emily Bear. The film is “Based on the true story of a father and son who repair their fractured relationship during a forced hike of the […]
