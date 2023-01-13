Read full article on original website
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Look: NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Admission
Brock Purdy led the San Francisco 49ers to a blowout win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night. During the game, Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw had quite the admission. "I've got to tell our viewers, this is not normal.... to be drafted Mr. Irrelevant, and come in with the poise he ...
NFL World Is Shocked By John Harbaugh's Decision
What is John Harbaugh doing? The Baltimore Ravens, despite having multiple timeouts remaining, have let a ton of time tick off the clock late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night. Baltimore is trailing Cincinnati, 24-17, with less than 10 seconds remaining on Sunday evening. Harbaugh's coaching ...
Minnesota Vikings getting blasted on social media for questionable trick play involving Kirk Cousins
The Minnesota Vikings tried to pull a fast one in Sunday’s playoff game against the New York Giants. Kirk Cousins was used in a trick play to try and pick up a first down. Cousins caught the snap in shotgun and flipped the ball to WR Justin Jefferson. Jefferson then threw the ball back to Cousins, who didn’t even gain a yard on third down. The Giants’ defense was not fooled one bit by what Minnesota tried to do.
More Good News For Michigan Football
Michigan continues to get good news when it comes to its roster and personnel.
Look: Tennessee Quarterback Transferring To The Big Ten
A former Tennessee quarterback is transferring to a Big Ten school. Tayven Jackson is taking his talents to Indiana after making the announcement Sunday afternoon via Twitter. This is a big win for head coach Tom Allen as he tries to get the program back on track. The Hoosiers went 4-8 this season ...
Look: Sports World Is Calling For John Calipari Punishment
The sports world isn't happy with Kentucky men's basketball head coach John Calipari on Sunday. On Saturday, Coach Cal went viral for his interview with ESPN reporter Holly Rowe. Many believe that Coach Cal went too far with his touching of the ESPN reporter. Many believe that Coach Cal went over ...
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
JUST IN: Huge Piece Of Michigan Offense To Return In 2023
Michigan seems to be getting a lot of good news when it comes to its 2023 roster.
Paul Finebaum Predicts College Football's 'Next Georgia'
Paul Finebaum's pick is in. While Georgia appears to be ready to dominate college football for years to come, the ESPN college football analyst sees one program as the "next Georgia." Finebaum believes Ohio State is best situated to do so. "They have everything you need to contend," Finebaum said ...
Football World Reacts To Big Ten Coach Firing
A notable Big Ten assistant coach was fired on Sunday night. Penn State head coach James Franklin fired Nittany Lions wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield in a surprising move. “I would like to thank Taylor for his efforts during his time with Penn State but feel it is in our ...
Pair of Penn State players not listed on updated Nittany Lions roster
Penn State released an updated roster for 2023 that includes transfers and incoming signees. However, 2 notable veterans were not included on the roster, with no explanation given. LB Charlie Katshir and DB Marquis Wilson do not appear on the 2023 roster, even as both players retain eligibility. Neither player has publicly announced a transfer, so it is currently unknown what their status for 2023 is.
Look: Football World Reacts To C.J. Stroud Rumors
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud isn't seriously considering returning to school for another season, is he? It seems crazy to suggest that he is, however, the Heisman Trophy finalist has yet to publicly announce his NFL Draft decision. According to reports, Stroud is finalizing his ...
1 MNF Super Wild Card free agent Detroit Lions could consider
In just a few hours, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in the final Super Wild Card matchup of the weekend. If you are a Detroit Lions fan and love the NFL Playoffs, there is no doubt that you will already be watching tonight’s game. That being said, even if you are not a fan of the NFL Playoffs, you should tune in for tonight’s game as there is a potential free agent who could land with the Lions in 2023.
Detroit Lions trade up with Packers in Dane Brugler’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0
On Tuesday, Dane Brugler of The Athletic released his 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0 and he has the Detroit Lions making a trade with the Green Bay Packers. We may be in the midst of the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and though our Lions did not make the cut, that does not mean they are not on our minds at all times. This is especially true when our favorite NFL Draft guru Dane Brugler releases his latest NFL Mock Draft.
Ohio State Football Has 4-Word Message For CJ Stroud
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud made it official on Monday morning. He officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft since Monday was the deadline for any player to do it. After he put out a statement thanking everyone for their support, Ohio State's official Twitter account for ...
Decoldest Crawford, former Nebraska WR, announces transfer commitment
Decoldest Crawford took to Twitter to reveal what school he will be playing for in 2023. Crawford did not play a snap for Nebraska in 2022 after suffering a knee injury in a scrimmage. Crawford will not play for the Huskers in 2023 either, as the WR announced he will be transferring to Louisiana Tech.
Kirk Herbstreit Is Praying For Major College Football Program
Tragedy struck the college football world on Sunday morning. A Georgia football player and a team recruiting staffer were killed in a car accident early this weekend. Bulldogs lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in the accident, while two other passengers ...
Michigan football: Why Jim Harbaugh could actually go to the Denver Broncos
This wasn’t supposed to be an annual thing any longer, but Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh has once again officially dipped his toes in the NFL coaching pool by interviewing with the Denver Broncos. At this point, it’s like he almost has to leave Michigan. He can’t keep on doing...
College Football Analyst Predicts Ohio State's Next Quarterback
2023 will see a lot of changes at the quarterback position for much of the Big Ten, but perhaps no team has a bigger hole to fill than Ohio State. On Monday, two-time Heisman Trophy finalist C.J. Stroud announced his decision to enter the NFL draft, leaving some to wonder where the Buckeyes go from ...
Roundtable: Odds Ben Johnson Returns to Detroit Lions
Examining odds of Ben Johnson returning in 2023.
