Ann Arbor, MI

The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Admission

Brock Purdy led the San Francisco 49ers to a blowout win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night. During the game, Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw had quite the admission. "I've got to tell our viewers, this is not normal.... to be drafted Mr. Irrelevant, and come in with the poise he ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By John Harbaugh's Decision

What is John Harbaugh doing? The Baltimore Ravens, despite having multiple timeouts remaining, have let a ton of time tick off the clock late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night. Baltimore is trailing Cincinnati, 24-17, with less than 10 seconds remaining on Sunday evening. Harbaugh's coaching ...
BALTIMORE, MD
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota Vikings getting blasted on social media for questionable trick play involving Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings tried to pull a fast one in Sunday’s playoff game against the New York Giants. Kirk Cousins was used in a trick play to try and pick up a first down. Cousins caught the snap in shotgun and flipped the ball to WR Justin Jefferson. Jefferson then threw the ball back to Cousins, who didn’t even gain a yard on third down. The Giants’ defense was not fooled one bit by what Minnesota tried to do.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: Tennessee Quarterback Transferring To The Big Ten

A former Tennessee quarterback is transferring to a Big Ten school. Tayven Jackson is taking his talents to Indiana after making the announcement Sunday afternoon via Twitter. This is a big win for head coach Tom Allen as he tries to get the program back on track. The Hoosiers went 4-8 this season ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Sports World Is Calling For John Calipari Punishment

The sports world isn't happy with Kentucky men's basketball head coach John Calipari on Sunday. On Saturday, Coach Cal went viral for his interview with ESPN reporter Holly Rowe. Many believe that Coach Cal went too far with his touching of the ESPN reporter. Many believe that Coach Cal went over ...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Predicts College Football's 'Next Georgia'

Paul Finebaum's pick is in. While Georgia appears to be ready to dominate college football for years to come, the ESPN college football analyst sees one program as the "next Georgia." Finebaum believes Ohio State is best situated to do so. "They have everything you need to contend," Finebaum said ...
ATLANTA, GA
Athlon Sports

Football World Reacts To Big Ten Coach Firing

A notable Big Ten assistant coach was fired on Sunday night.  Penn State head coach James Franklin fired Nittany Lions wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield in a surprising move.  “I would like to thank Taylor for his efforts during his time with Penn State but feel it is in our ...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Pair of Penn State players not listed on updated Nittany Lions roster

Penn State released an updated roster for 2023 that includes transfers and incoming signees. However, 2 notable veterans were not included on the roster, with no explanation given. LB Charlie Katshir and DB Marquis Wilson do not appear on the 2023 roster, even as both players retain eligibility. Neither player has publicly announced a transfer, so it is currently unknown what their status for 2023 is.
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To C.J. Stroud Rumors

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud isn't seriously considering returning to school for another season, is he? It seems crazy to suggest that he is, however, the Heisman Trophy finalist has yet to publicly announce his NFL Draft decision. According to reports, Stroud is finalizing his ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

1 MNF Super Wild Card free agent Detroit Lions could consider

In just a few hours, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in the final Super Wild Card matchup of the weekend. If you are a Detroit Lions fan and love the NFL Playoffs, there is no doubt that you will already be watching tonight’s game. That being said, even if you are not a fan of the NFL Playoffs, you should tune in for tonight’s game as there is a potential free agent who could land with the Lions in 2023.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions trade up with Packers in Dane Brugler’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0

On Tuesday, Dane Brugler of The Athletic released his 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0 and he has the Detroit Lions making a trade with the Green Bay Packers. We may be in the midst of the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and though our Lions did not make the cut, that does not mean they are not on our minds at all times. This is especially true when our favorite NFL Draft guru Dane Brugler releases his latest NFL Mock Draft.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Ohio State Football Has 4-Word Message For CJ Stroud

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud made it official on Monday morning.  He officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft since Monday was the deadline for any player to do it.  After he put out a statement thanking everyone for their support, Ohio State's official Twitter account for ...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Decoldest Crawford, former Nebraska WR, announces transfer commitment

Decoldest Crawford took to Twitter to reveal what school he will be playing for in 2023. Crawford did not play a snap for Nebraska in 2022 after suffering a knee injury in a scrimmage. Crawford will not play for the Huskers in 2023 either, as the WR announced he will be transferring to Louisiana Tech.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Praying For Major College Football Program

Tragedy struck the college football world on Sunday morning. A Georgia football player and a team recruiting staffer were killed in a car accident early this weekend. Bulldogs lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in the accident, while two other passengers ...
ATHENS, GA

