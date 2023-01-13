ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lombardo appoints longtime administrator to lead state’s Department of Wildlife

By Gary Dymski
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A longtime administrator in the state Department of Wildlife is the agency’s new director.

Alan Jenne, who most recently served as head of the agency’s habitat division, has been appointed director by Gov. Joe Lombardo, according to a Friday news release.

“Alan is committed to conserving Nevada’s wildlife and managing our incredible public lands, and I look forward to his leadership,” Lombardo said.

In his previous post, Jenne led all wildlife habitat-related programs, projects and challenges in the state, the news release said. He has extensive experience in wildlife conservation, working in all three of the agency’s regions and three of four of the wildlife’s resource divisions — habitat, fisheries and game, the release said.

A Nevada native who graduated from the University of Idaho with a bachelor’s of science degree in wildlife biology, he started with the agency in 1993 at the Overton Wildlife Management Area in Clark County. Before being appointed Habitat Division Administrator in 2013, Jenne worked in a variety of programs and positions, including wildlife technician for the water development program in Winnemucca, fisheries biologist in Winnemucca and Elko and supervising habitat biologist in Elko.

Jenne thanked Lombardo for the opportunity to lead the agency and said he looks “forward to taking advantage of my years of experience and diverse partnerships to promote and sustain the wildlife and wild places of Nevada for our future generations.”

