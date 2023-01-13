The Triangle will get snow tonight. Here’s how much — and if it’ll stick around

If you want to spot some January snow in the Triangle, stay up late tonight (or set your alarm) and look up at the sky.

The Piedmont region is expecting a light overnight snowfall tonight between about midnight and 4 a.m. Unfortunately, depending on your snow feelings, none of it is expected to stick to the ground.

“Anytime we hear there’s going to be snow, there’s a little buzz about it, and people get excited,” said National Weather Service Raleigh senior service hydrologist Barrett Smith.

“I say not to get too excited because the snow’s likely going to fall while you’re asleep, but if you’re up in the early morning hours, you might see some flakes falling.”

The snow’s going to be so light, NWS Raleigh won’t be putting out any weather advisories, Smith said.

Along the western mountains and into the Tennessee border, however, 6 to 12 inches of snow are expected until 7 a.m. Saturday. Winds are expected to gust as high as 40 mph, and wind chill values could drop to around zero across higher elevations Friday night.

Why won’t tonight’s snow stick to the ground?

For snow to stick, one or both of these things need to happen: The ground needs to be very cold, or the snow has to come down heavily.

Neither of those are the case for tonight, Smith said.

Since it’s been relatively warm (yesterday’s high was 68°F), and since the snowfall will be so sparse, you shouldn’t expect to find any snow on the ground by sunrise.

Low and behold, it thundered 10 days ago

The News & Observer previously spoke with Smith to get a meteorologist’s opinion on the old wives’ tale: If you hear thunder in the winter, you can expect snow within seven to 10 days.

Believe it or not, there was thunder in our region 10 days ago.

“Ten days ago, we wrote on our whiteboard that there was some thunder, which we’d been thinking about and marking since that story,” Smith said. “And low and behold, here we are 10 days later.”

Does thunder in winter really mean snow is coming? Find our story at newsobserver.com/news .

MLK Weekend weather in Raleigh, Piedmont

“It’ll be nice the rest of the holiday weekend,” Smith said.

Saturday : Mostly sunny daytime with a high of 46°F, and mostly clear nighttime with a low of 27°F.

Sunday : Sunny daytime with a high of 50°F, and mostly clear nighttime with a low of 28°F.

Monday (MLK Day) : Mostly sunny daytime with a high of 55°F, and mostly cloudy nighttime with a low of 41°F.

(Source: forecast.weather.gov )

