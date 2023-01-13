ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Winter Palace’ on Prime Video, Starring Danica McKellar As A Novelist Who Falls For A Prince

By Liz Kocan
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago

The Winter Palace, now available on Amazon Prime Video, is about a romance novelist who, in an effort to clear her head and focus on her next book, accepts a job as the winter caretaker of a chateau in the Rocky Mountains. When the owner – a prince! – unexpectedly shows up, she can’t help falling in love with him, which inspires her to write her book, and they all live happily ever after.

THE WINTER PALACE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

Opening Shot: Novelist Emily Miller (Danica McKellar) walks down a snow-covered street in Boulder, Colorado, discussing the new book she needs to write with her friend Becca (Zarrin Darnell-Martin). Though she’s already written one successful novel, she has writer’s block and the words just aren’t flowing on this new one.

The Gist: Emily Miller is a good-natured but bland accountant-turned-novelist. Her first novel, Romance In The Rockies, was a best-seller, so now expectations for her sophomore effort are high. She’s already received an advance and her publishers have been waiting months for her first chapters, but she’s stuck and can’t come up with any ideas. She’s also coming off of a breakup, making her even less enthusiastic about writing a romance.

To help her focus, Emily’s friend Becca pulls some strings and gets Emily a job as a caretaker at a chalet in the mountains whose owners never visit it, which means that Emily can live far from any distraction and try to get some work done. But on her first day there, a man arrives, he is the home’s owner, and after reading the fine print of her caretaker’s contract, it turns out that Emily will now need to wait on him and his entourage (a personal secretary and a bodyguard) while they stay at the chalet, and any hopes for getting her novel finished are basically dashed. The man is, of course, an actual prince named Henry (played by Neal Bledsoe), hailing from a fictional land named Concordia where he is soon to be coronated as the king. (I have to applaud all screenwriters everywhere for coming up with good fictional country names. Genovia. Aldovia. Montenaro. Concordia. I’d visit each and every last one of them on the Viking river cruise of fictional principalities.)

Henry, who is also good-natured and bland, has come to Colorado for one last visit to the family home he inherited from his favorite dead uncle, Chauncey, because there’s some law stating that kings can’t own houses outside of their own country. So he’s here to prepare the home, which they refer to as the winter palace, for sale, as well as get rid of the contents inside it. (Many of the contents are large animal sculptures that Henry himself has carved out of wood. He is not just a diplomat and future head of state, he is an artist! But kings cannot be artists! Do you want to bet that by the end of this film he somehow finds the time to be one? Yes, you should take that bet.)

As they spend the week together, Emily and Henry realize that they’re both very nice and they like being with one another but when Henry becomes king, he will be so busy he won’t have time for things like nice women, or carving beavers out of pine. Will Henry be led by his head or his heart? I won’t insult you by answering that, reader, because this movie is as formulaic as they come and there is no such thing as an unhappy ending.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aBEux_0kE22cSp00

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? A blocked writer agrees to be the winter caretaker at an isolated property in the Rocky Mountains? Let’s be real, The Winter Palace is The Shining re-cut as a rom-com.

Our Take: I recently watched Nancy Meyers’ The Holiday because I was in the mood for a non-threatening, seasonal romance with no stakes. You know, it’s the 2006 movie where Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet swap houses, L.A. for English countryside, and each one finds love in the forms of Jude Law and Jack Black while vacationing. I hate to blaspheme my beige patron saint, Nancy Meyers, but the movie is not good. Yet if we are comparing non-threatening, no-stakes, seasonal romances, The Winter Palace makes The Holiday look like Citizen Candy Kane.

Look, I know The Winter Palace is a made-for-TV movie, but that shouldn’t excuse it from trying to be interesting. Literally none of the dialogue is what real people sound like; several times throughout the movie, characters tell each other, “I’ve misjudged you,” because in this universe, no one is expected to contain multitudes, and while playing around in the snow with Henry, Emily stops and – as all writers do – yells out “This just gave me a great idea for my book!” And that’s to say nothing of the romance itself, which slowly trudges along with no conflict or tension until the last fifteen minutes, when Emily mistakenly thinks Henry is still with his ex-girlfriend but he’s not, and it gets cleared up really quickly and they make up and everyone’s happy for them.

Sex and Skin: This film originally premiered in 2022 on Great American Family, the channel where Candace Cameron Bure works and has recently come under fire for stating that the movies produced for the channel will only depict “traditional” (a.k.a. hetero) marriages because this is a family channel. All that to say, everyone wears turtlenecks throughout, and there is exactly one kiss.

(Slightly off-topic: If you feel funny watching a movie that was made by Great American Family, you can take some comfort in knowing that the film’s lead actor, Neal Bledsoe, cut ties with them after Bure’s comments. For what it’s worth, McKellar has both expressed support for the LGBTQIA+ community as well as for Bure in the wake of the controversy.)

Parting Shot: At his own coronation, Henry abdicates his role, explaining that his sister is much better suited to lead the country. He spots Emily, who was watching from behind a flag (LOL), and explains that now that he’s free of his royal tethers, he gets to spend his life with her, at their winter palace that he is no longer going to sell. They kiss without tongue and we fade to black.

Sleeper Star: I have to give credit to Neal Bledsoe, he is basically the everything bagel seasoning on this shit sandwich. Prince Henry is a character that’s neither interesting nor malevolent so we never see a character arc, he’s just a nice guy who started out being a very busy prince with important business things going on, and became a less busy prince who makes time for a personal life. Bledsoe makes him likeable in spite of this.

Most Pilot-y Line: “Yeah, right. A PRINCE?” Reader, she laughed when she heard his title, but then she realized no one was joking.

Our Call: I’m sorry, was I not clear enough before? You can SKIP IT.

Liz Kocan is a pop culture writer living in Massachusetts. Her biggest claim to fame is the time she won on the game show Chain Reaction.

Tags

romance

The Winter Palace

SPONSORED STORIES

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Last Of Us’ On HBO, A Post-Apocalyptic Story Based On The Popular Video Game

Video game adaptations have generally done a good job of emulating the world that has been captured by CGI experts and motion capture cameras. Sometimes, though, the characters have been harder to get a handle on. A new series, based on a popular apocalyptic video game, makes sure its characters are more suitable for a prestige TV series instead of the more over-the-top characteristics used for video games.
ARIZONA STATE
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Way of the Househusband’ Season 2 on Netflix, Finds Wife Guy Tatsu Returning For More Of The Hilarious Antics Of The Domesticated Man

Tatsu (Jonah Scott) is a high-powered yakuza boss who decided to settle down with his wife, salarywoman wife Miku (Laura Post), instead of living the life of his peers. In The Way of the Househusband, we see Tatsu tackling all the domestic tasks at home, like packing his wife’s lunch, doing the laundry, cooking, and tidying up. Miku is free to leave the house and pursue her career without being tied down to all of the daily drudgery.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Night Court’ On NBC, A Reboot Of The Classic ‘80s Sitcom That’s Actually Funny And Watchable

We thought the same thing everyone else did when it was announced that Melissa Rauch of The Big Bang Theory was going to produce and star in a reboot of Night Court: “Why?” But then we heard that John Larroquette was on board to reprise his multiple-Emmy-winning role of Dan Fielding and we took notice. We still approached the series with caution and low expectations, Read on to find out what we thought of the reboot.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Sky Rojo’ Season 3 on Netflix, The Final Batch Of Episodes For The Stylized Spanish Action Drama

Sky Rojo returns to Netflix for its third and final season with the fallout from season two (and season one, for that matter) taking various but often similar forms. Creators Alex Pina and Esther Martinez Lobato, each of them instrumental in the creation of Money Heist, have carried over that international Netflix hit’s knack for character development across a broad palette, with Sky Rojo pitting the fortunes of its trio of former prostitutes against the mania and lack of scruples of their former pimp and his topped-up supply of henchmen. So how are the ladies getting on? Let’s find out.
Decider.com

No, Netflix’s ‘Your Place or Mine’ Movie Is Not Based on a Book: What To Know About the Reese Witherspoon Movie

Netflix dropped the first trailer for Your Place Or Mine on Thursday morning, and it seems the streamer is well-prepared to continue its streak of adorable romantic comedies. In the trailer, which you can watch above, Reese Witherspoon plays a single mother who agrees to trade lives for a week with her long-time BFF, a wealthy bachelor/businessman played by Ashton Kutcher. But if When Harry Met Sally taught us anything, it’s that a hot man and a hot woman can never truly be just friends.
Decider.com

Are ‘Law & Order’ Stars Christopher Meloni and Ice-T Feuding On Set?

There’s no drama over at the 16th precinct, if you ask the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stars themselves. Both Ice-T and Christopher Meloni laughed off a report about their supposed feud after being contacted for comment about the alleged spat by the National Enquirer yesterday (Jan. 16). The SVU co-stars brushed off the rumors on Twitter, where Meloni posted an email he’d received stating that the National Enquirer was “preparing to publish a story reporting actors Ice-T and Christopher Meloni are feuding since the latter’s return to the franchise.” Ice-T has been starring on SVU as Detective Fin Tutuola for over...
Decider.com

Is ‘Dog Gone’ Based on a True Story? Rob Lowe’s Netflix Movie Was Inspired by a Real-Life Lost Dog

If you’re in the mood to cry, then go ahead and watch Dog Gone on Netflix, a new movie streaming today about a lost dog. Directed by Stephen Herek, with a screenplay written by Nick Santora, Dog Gone stars Johnny Berchtold as a college student who impulsively adopts a dog, while Rob Lowe plays his long-suffering father who wants nothing to do with it. But one day, the dog—Gonker—runs away. Father and son go on a journey together to find him, and discover a little something about their relationship along the way.
Decider.com

Billy Bush Felt Something Was Off With Lisa Marie Presley On Golden Globes Red Carpet

Lisa Marie Presley‘s final interview was on the red carpet of the 80th Golden Globes and Billy Bush says he immediately felt alarmed after chatting with her. Presley, who was Elvis‘ only daughter, died Thursday at age 54, just two days after walking the red carpet at the Golden Globes. She attended in support of Elvis, the Baz Luhrmann biopic of her father.
Decider.com

Rude Golden Globes Producers Tried to Play Austin Butler off Stage Before He Had a Chance to Thank Lisa Marie Presley

All throughout the production and release of Baz Luhrmann‘s Elvis, the biopic about the king of rock and roll, there appeared to be a mutual respect between the film’s star, Austin Butler, and Elvis Presley‘s family members, including ex-wife Priscilla and daughter Lisa Marie Presley. (Back in 2022, upon the film’s release, Priscilla stated that Butler “got Elvis to a T, I mean to a T. It is unbelievable what this kid did.”)
Decider.com

‘Masterpiece’ Head Susanne Simpson Teases ‘Sanditon’ Season 3 Is Her “Favorite One” Yet

Over the past two days, PBS has been presenting panels of their upcoming 2023 programming slate to journalists at the Winter 2023 Television Critics Association press tour (or TCA). One PBS title conspicuously missing from Winter 2023 TCA? Sanditon Season 3. Why isn’t the third and final season of the Masterpiece on PBS hit panelling at TCA this year? Is there some dark conspiracy? Is PBS trying to hide something about Sanditon Season 3? Decider got the scoop from Masterpiece on PBS executive producer Susanne Simpson herself ahead of today’s panel for new Masterpiece series Tom Jones. Decider asked Simpson if...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Vinland Saga’ Season 2 on Netflix, A Brutal Return to the World of Vikings and Violence That Follows A New Protagonist

VINLAND SAGA — SEASON 2: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?. Opening Shot:We see the glowing red of a blacksmith’s forge as he works on a weapon before the scene changes to glimpses of a man walking across the countryside, then sitting in a boat in choppy waters, then apparently being caught up in a battle that finds men and women being taken as slaves.
Decider.com

New Movies & Shows To Watch This Weekend: ‘The Last Of Us’ on HBO Max + More

It’s only the second week of January, but the first big prestige series of the year is upon us: HBO’s The Last Of Us is among the many TV and movie premieres we’re graced with this week. Also on our must-watch list: Netflix’s Dog Gone, starring Rob Lowe, and the Hulu original movie The Drop starring PEN15‘s Anna Konkle. With so many great new shows and films to choose from, let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it. New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend: Dog Gone, The Drop ,...
Decider.com

Is ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 9 on Tonight? Next New Episode Streaming Info

Yellowstone may be on hiatus, but there’s still a lot of Taylor Sheridan-related content to stream. If you’re missing your favorite cowboys, the latest episode of Stories from the Bunkhouse is now streaming on YouTube, and the page also has a “behind the story” video about Season 5, Episode 8 (“A Knife and No Coin”). Plus, don’t forget that Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 premieres January 15 on Paramount+.
Decider.com

‘The Bear’ Season 2 Will Premiere in Early Summer

The Bear is still a beast that cannot be stopped. Coming off its multiple wins at the 80th annual Golden Globes, the cast and the creators of The Bear came to the Television Critics Association’s 2023 winter tour to talk about its runaway success as well as plans for Season 2. It was also announced that The Bear Season 2 will premiere in early summer of this year. Instead of last year’s eight episodes, Season 2 will be composed of 10 episodes.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Climb’ On HBO Max, A Reality Competition For Expert Rock Climbers

Jason Momoa and Chris Sharma, considered one of the best climbers of all time, are the executive producers of The Climb, a reality competition where ten expert climbers compete for a $100,000 prize. In each episode, we see Mamoa, Sharma, and co-host Meagan Martin — herself an expert climber and repeat American Ninja Warrior contestant — scout breathtaking locations for climbs. Then the contestants climb that particular location.
Decider.com

Decider.com

59K+
Followers
8K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy