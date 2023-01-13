From the N&O archives: Lisa Marie Presley explains how she finally got urge to perform

This interview was originally published in The News & Observer on July 27, 2003, before her concert July 30, 2003, at Booth Amphitheatre in Cary, North Carolina (then called Regency Park Amphitheater). Presley died Jan. 12, 2023 , after being hospitalized for a medical emergency.

Until word went out that Lisa Marie Presley was making a record, nobody gave much thought about whether Elvis Presley’s only child could sing. All anybody really knew was what the tabloids printed, and those headlines screamed out about her short-lived marriages to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage or her devotion to Scientology.

But with a record in the works, people actually became curious about what she might sound like.

The answer came in April with the release of “To Whom It May Concern” (Capitol Records). “Not like Elvis” was the short answer, and it was echoed in her early live performances: on NBC’s “Today” show, CBS’ “Late Show with David Letterman” and at halftime of game one of the NBA finals.

The album, a solid pop-rock effort, won her grudging respect and sales of more than a half-million copies. And after the maximum exposure that comes with being Elvis’ daughter, her career has taken a more conventional turn. She’s on a concert tour as the opening act for singer-songwriter Chris Isaak, who has been known to cop an Elvis pose.

In advance of the July 30, 2003, concert at Cary’s Amphitheatre at Regency Park, Presley talked by phone about the music she makes and the music she listens to.

Q: You’re 35 years old and only now putting out your first record. Why did it take so long?

A: I didn’t have any desire, and there wasn’t time. I just didn’t have much urge to let it go before that, or to get more attention than I was already getting. But it finally got to the point where it was the right time, and I could put the time and energy into it so it wouldn’t just be a flash-in-the-pan sort of thing.

Q: Whom besides your father do you remember hearing and thinking, “Wow, I want to do that”?

A: Possibly Pat Benatar, back when I was a young teenager. She was the first real strong female who broke out with an operatic rock voice. Plus she had this kick-ass thing going on, and I liked that.

Q: What’s on your disc player lately?

A: Right now, Audioslave. I also like Beck’s new album a lot. Jeff Buckley is never very far away, and Pink Floyd.

Q: Do you play an instrument?

A: Not well enough. I used to play drums, and I can play a little guitar and piano — enough to write songs. I was self-taught on drums and had piano lessons as a kid. Somebody was there to coach one way or another. It was more avoidance of singing than anything else. I wanted to learn so I could write myself.

Q: When you were married to Michael Jackson, did you ever talk about music or try make music together?

A: Never. I wasn’t interested then at all.

Q: What does your mother, Priscilla Presley, think of your record? And how about the Graceland faithful?

A: I think she’s very supportive, but also shocked. Didn’t know I had it in me, that type of thing. The big-time Elvis fans, some of the religious ones are offended at my language. Other than that, I’ve not heard much. A few are pissed off at me, but that was inevitable. I mean, if cursing is gonna offend someone, then they’re really gonna be offended by me — as if my father never cursed. I don’t know what that’s about.

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley poses for her first picture in the lap of her mother, Priscilla, on Feb. 5, 1968, with her father, Elvis Presley. Lisa Marie Presley, singer and only child of Elvis, died on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, after a hospitalization, according to her mother, Priscilla. She was 54. (AP Photo/Perry Aycock, File) Perry Aycock/AP

Q: What was it like playing on television for the first time?

A: It’s a little unnerving. And of course, you get ridiculed and judged because people say you look nervous. Yeah, no [expletive]! Once I conquer something, I’ll take it. But I’m not in that position just yet. I keep getting thrown in these unnerving high-pressure things.

Like the NBA thing — that was lip-syncing. I’m not supposed to say that, but you can’t possibly get it together with a band and make that work live with the commercial break, cutting the song in half. Man, I screwed that one up so bad. I’m not a big fan of lip-syncing. But TV is TV, and there were circumstances on that one. It was not my choice to do that.

Q: You and David Letterman seemed to hit it off when you were on his show.

A: I actually love Letterman. I’ve had the most fun so far with him and [Howard] Stern. With Stern, you’re in a lion’s lair. But I’m up for it. I’m good with banter and antagonism. I’d rather have that than bulls---. I’m comfortable with that sort of dialog.

Lisa Marie Presley performs during the taping of “The Late Show with David Letterman,” Wednesday, April 9, 2003 in New York. Presley performed on the same stage in The Ed Sullivan Theater, that her father, Elvis Presley, performed 46 years ago on the Ed Sullivan Show. AP Photo/CBS/JP FILO

Q: Will you play in Memphis during Elvis Week this year?

A: I won’t be there for Elvis Week. But I’ll be there at the beginning of the month, early August. I think I’ll be happy by the time I finally get there. It will be one of the last gigs, my family will be there.

Q: You would know better than most people what it’s like to grow up in the public eye. What advice would you give to, say, Madonna’s daughter Lourdes?

A: I think Madonna’s got a pretty good grip on that and how to keep the kids grounded, scheduled, routined and out of the crap as much as possible. She must know all the downfalls and uprises of celebrity kids.

Quick take on Lisa Marie Presley’s debut album

Rock singer and daughter of — you have to ask?

Thumbnail: Her debut album, “To Whom It May Concern,” is solid, and the lyrics don’t hold back when it comes to her father and ex-husbands.

Sounds like Dad? Nope; more like Sheryl Crow.

Outlook: Unclear. Her debut took 35 years, and she’ll have more pressure on the follow-up.