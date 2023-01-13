Timberwolves PG D'Angelo Russell reacts strongly to trade talks

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell ( Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

It's been an interesting winter thus far for Minnesota Timberwolves point guard D'Angelo Russell, with a heavy flow of trade rumors and a car accident among the notable things to make headlines.

The 2019 All-Star commented on the former recently, and now, all Timberwolves can do is speculate on what Russell meant with his profane words.

Perhaps uncoincidentally, the former No. 2 overall pick of the Los Angeles Lakers caused a stir earlier in January, when he unfollowed the Wolves on Instagram, which is almost never a good sign with a professional athlete. Russell is in the final year of his four-year contract that pays him over $31 million this season.

The 2022-2023 NBA trade deadline is just 27 days away (Feb. 9), and Minnesota is still stuck in the middle of the Western Conference standings. The Timberwolves (20-22) may or may not know by then if they'll be buyers or sellers at the deadline, but how "DLo" performs in the meantime may impact his future with the organization.

Russell has played in all but three of the team's games this season and is first on the squad in assists per game (6.4), second in three-pointers made per contest (2.3) and is third in scoring (17.2 points per game), minutes (32.8) and steals per game (1.1).

Minnesota will look to get back to the .500 mark this weekend at home when they face the Phoenix Suns at 8 p.m. ET on Friday and the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.