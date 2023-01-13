ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

PennLive.com

As Penn State’s Big Ten wrestling schedule heats up, Cael Sanderson faces lineup decision at 157 pounds

Crucial Big Ten home matches against Michigan, Michigan State and Iowa — two of which will be conducted before nearly 15,000 people in Bryce Jordan Center and televised nationally — will round out the January portion of Penn State’s wrestling schedule, and there’s basically only one nagginq question on Cael Sanderson’s plate: Who will compete at 157 pounds?
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State 9-Seed in Latest CBS Bracketology

Penn State men’s basketball (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) is a 9-seed in CBS’ latest Bracketology. Coach Micah Shrewsberry and co. are in the midst of one of the program’s better seasons. With just nine tournament appearances in program history and just two (2001, 2011) since the turn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Dante Cephas, key transfer WR out of Kent State, reveals B1G commitment

Dante Cephas has been a key wide receiver in the transfer portal this offseason. As of Sunday, Cephas is ready to depart the portal with a commitment to the B1G. For 2023, Cephas has committed to Penn State via transfer. He was the top available prospect in the transfer portal at the time of his commitment per the 247Sports transfer rankings.
KENT, OH
The Spun

Penn State Assistant Coach Reveals He Will Not Return

It's a little bit late in the college football coaching carousel, but Penn State are now in the unenviable position of making a staff change in mid-January. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Penn State wide receivers coach and offensive recruiting coordinator Taylor Stubblefield announced that he will ...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Athlon Sports

Football World Reacts To Big Ten Coach Firing

A notable Big Ten assistant coach was fired on Sunday night.  Penn State head coach James Franklin fired Nittany Lions wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield in a surprising move.  “I would like to thank Taylor for his efforts during his time with Penn State but feel it is in our ...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

State College’s Gumby’s Pizza Permanently Closes

It’s an end of an era, folks. State College’s Gumby’s Pizza, located at 300 S. Pugh St., has permanently closed, according to a sign posted on the restaurant’s window. The reason for the closure is currently unclear. “Thank you all for your patronage & support for...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Ted Rivers

Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an Hour

UPMC, one of the largest medical consortiums in the state, has announced that it will be increasing the starting salary for its employees at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport hospitals to $18 an hour by January 2025. This move is in response to the increasing cost of living and the need to attract and retain top talent in the industry.
PITTSBURGH, PA
therecord-online.com

Injuries in two Lock Haven Friday traffic mishaps

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Three people were injured in two separate traffic accidents in Lock Haven on Friday. Their identities were not released in the city police reports. The first occurred Friday afternoon at the intersection of Bellefonte Avenue and N. Fairview Street. Police said the mishap took place as one of the vehicles was turning from Fairview Street onto the avenue. Both vehicles were towed from the scene and both drivers transported to the hospital.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming County prosecutor announces district judge candidacy

Muncy, Pa. — A prosecutor with the Lycoming County District Attorney's office will run for a recently-vacated district judge seat. Kirsten A. Gardner has announced her intention to seek the nomination for magisterial district judge in District 29-3-03, which was previously held by Jon E. Kemp, who retired on Jan. 3. “I thank Judge Kemp for his service to our community,” said Kirsten Gardner “And, I am excited to announce...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA

