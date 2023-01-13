Read full article on original website
Central Catholic star Anthony Speca commits to Penn State’s 2024 recruiting class
Penn State added one of Pennsylvania’s top prospects to its 2024 recruiting class. Anthony Speca, a four-star linebacker from Central Catholic, verbally committed to the Nittany Lions on Tuesday. He made the announcement on social media. “I’d like to thank my family. Thank you guys for the endless support...
Recruiting Notebook: Local Four Star LB Picks Penn State Over Pitt
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Anthony Speca, Pennsylvania's Top Linebacker, Commits to Penn State
A 4-star prospect from Pittsburgh, Speca joins the Lions' 2024 recruiting class.
As Penn State’s Big Ten wrestling schedule heats up, Cael Sanderson faces lineup decision at 157 pounds
Crucial Big Ten home matches against Michigan, Michigan State and Iowa — two of which will be conducted before nearly 15,000 people in Bryce Jordan Center and televised nationally — will round out the January portion of Penn State’s wrestling schedule, and there’s basically only one nagginq question on Cael Sanderson’s plate: Who will compete at 157 pounds?
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State DB, veteran contributor on defense reportedly opts for transfer portal
A veteran piece of Penn State’s defense is reportedly in the transfer portal after Monday. The player is Marquis Wilson, a former 3-star prospect coming to the Nittany Lions via the 2019 recruiting class. According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Wilson is in the portal and looking at his options this offseason.
Why a former Pitt coach would be a home-run hire for Penn State’s WR vacancy
The biggest surprise of Penn State’s offseason so far came on Sunday night when Taylor Stubblefield was relieved of his duties, effective immediately. The firing of Stubblefield, who spent three seasons with the Nittany Lions, was abrupt and came with interesting timing. A half hour after Penn State announced...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State 9-Seed in Latest CBS Bracketology
Penn State men’s basketball (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) is a 9-seed in CBS’ latest Bracketology. Coach Micah Shrewsberry and co. are in the midst of one of the program’s better seasons. With just nine tournament appearances in program history and just two (2001, 2011) since the turn...
saturdaytradition.com
Taylor Stubblefield, Penn State assistant, pens heartfelt farewell to Nittany Lions
Taylor Stubblefield will not be coming back to Penn State in 2023. Stubblefield posted a message on social media Sunday, thanking Penn State for all it had done for him. Stubblefield was the offensive recruiting coordinator/ receivers coach at State College this past season. Here’s what he had to say...
saturdaytradition.com
Dante Cephas, key transfer WR out of Kent State, reveals B1G commitment
Dante Cephas has been a key wide receiver in the transfer portal this offseason. As of Sunday, Cephas is ready to depart the portal with a commitment to the B1G. For 2023, Cephas has committed to Penn State via transfer. He was the top available prospect in the transfer portal at the time of his commitment per the 247Sports transfer rankings.
Penn State's Transfer Portal Strategy? Patience
The Lions, deliberate in the portal so far, receive a key commitment from a highly ranked receiver.
Penn State Assistant Coach Reveals He Will Not Return
It's a little bit late in the college football coaching carousel, but Penn State are now in the unenviable position of making a staff change in mid-January. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Penn State wide receivers coach and offensive recruiting coordinator Taylor Stubblefield announced that he will ...
Penn State legend’s son makes his college football pick
Keeno Arrington, the son of Penn State legend LaVar Arrington, made his college pick Sunday night. And, although it won’t be at Penn State, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound hybrid safety/linebacker is headed to a pretty good school after announcing that he will play at Delaware. Arrington played at Lackawanna last...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin releases statement on decision to move on from assistant Taylor Stubblefield
James Franklin released a statement on Sunday. It was shortly after former Penn State assistant Taylor Stubblefield announced that he would not be returning for the 2023 season. Stubblefield coached the receivers at State College, and had a part in developing some of the top wideouts there. Jahan Dotson was...
Football World Reacts To Big Ten Coach Firing
A notable Big Ten assistant coach was fired on Sunday night. Penn State head coach James Franklin fired Nittany Lions wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield in a surprising move. “I would like to thank Taylor for his efforts during his time with Penn State but feel it is in our ...
Onward State
State College’s Gumby’s Pizza Permanently Closes
It’s an end of an era, folks. State College’s Gumby’s Pizza, located at 300 S. Pugh St., has permanently closed, according to a sign posted on the restaurant’s window. The reason for the closure is currently unclear. “Thank you all for your patronage & support for...
Recent Penn State grad announces candidacy for seat on State College Borough Council
Josh Portney may have only graduated in December, but he’s been involved locally and politically for several years.
Here are the Centre County high school wrestling leaders through Jan. 15
Here are Centre County’s leaders in wins, pins, fastest fall, technical falls and major decisions as the postseason inches closer
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an Hour
UPMC, one of the largest medical consortiums in the state, has announced that it will be increasing the starting salary for its employees at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport hospitals to $18 an hour by January 2025. This move is in response to the increasing cost of living and the need to attract and retain top talent in the industry.
therecord-online.com
Injuries in two Lock Haven Friday traffic mishaps
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Three people were injured in two separate traffic accidents in Lock Haven on Friday. Their identities were not released in the city police reports. The first occurred Friday afternoon at the intersection of Bellefonte Avenue and N. Fairview Street. Police said the mishap took place as one of the vehicles was turning from Fairview Street onto the avenue. Both vehicles were towed from the scene and both drivers transported to the hospital.
Lycoming County prosecutor announces district judge candidacy
Muncy, Pa. — A prosecutor with the Lycoming County District Attorney's office will run for a recently-vacated district judge seat. Kirsten A. Gardner has announced her intention to seek the nomination for magisterial district judge in District 29-3-03, which was previously held by Jon E. Kemp, who retired on Jan. 3. “I thank Judge Kemp for his service to our community,” said Kirsten Gardner “And, I am excited to announce...
