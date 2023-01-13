Read full article on original website
Longs speak to Rotary about ‘Great Loop’ adventure
Karen and Tony Long spoke to The Wilmington Rotary Club, which meets on Tuesdays at noon at the Clinton Memorial Hospital meeting room, about their experiences as they traversed America’s Great Loop – an all-water/boat loop encircling the eastern side of the United States, with some of the loop getting into Canada.
Clinton County Municipal Court reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
Area students named to Wilmington College Dean’s List
BLANCHESTER – Elva G. Craig; Logan M. Florea, 4.0; Livia M. Jackson; Luci O. Payne; Allison K. Puckett, 4.0; Kierstyn J. Schmidt; and Lydia C. Shelton, 4.0. CLARKSVILLE – Hannah E. Armstrong; Luke D. Chappie; Johanna L. Davidson; Makayla A. Harrington; Allison J. Houseman, 4.0; Destiny D. Martin, 4.0; and Kristen R. Whitaker, 4.0.
WC lecture series to highlight Quaker values with performance artist
WILMINGTON — Jon Watts is a Quaker singer/songwriter, videographer and multimedia artist. As a songwriter, he has toured the country sharing stories of the early Friends and his own spiritual journey growing up Quaker in Richmond, Va., and attending the Quaker Leadership Scholars Program at Guilford College. From that...
Honoring MLK’s legacy
BMBC Praise Team speaks during a special Martin Luther King Jr. event at Wilmington College on Monday. Hip hop artist Tronny Threat performs at a special Martin Luther King Jr. event at Wilmington College on Monday.
GBK Final: Georgetown 58, Blanchester 49
GEORGETOWN — Despite forcing 30 turnovers, Blanchester came up short against Georgetown 58-49 Monday in SBAAC girls basketball action at Brian Grant Court. Alexis Neal and Gabrielle Ernst both scored 19 for Georgetown in the win. Neal also hauled in a game-high 16 rebounds. Ernest had five steals and three assists.
Kylie and Kiley lead WHS girls to Muskingum runnerup
WILMINGTON — Led by the 1-2 punch of Kylie Fisher and Kiley Comberger, the Wilmington High School girls bowling team finished second Monday at the Muskingum Invitational at Royal Z Lanes. Fisher was the top individual while Comberger was runnerup. In the baker roun, Wilmington posted wins over Greeneview...
EC 3rd in varsity duals, 5th in junior high duals
LEES CREEK — The East Clinton varsity wrestling team finished third Saturday at the East Clinton Duals. The Astros were 3-2. Greeneview won the event with a 5-0 record. East Clinton defeated West Union 47-24, Country Day 42-18 and North College Hill 36-24. The Astros lost to Greeneview 39-12 and Williamsburg 39-36.
WHS girls bowl in Lancer Baker Bash
FAIRFIELD — Wilmington advanced to the bracketed finals of the Lancer Baker Bash bowling tournament Saturday but lost in the first round. The Lady Hurricane had games of 144 and 125, but were unable to defeat Ursuline who had games of 166 and 142. Out of 22 teams in...
Quakers push No. 10 Blue Streaks to the brink
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Wilmington College men’s basketball team went toe-to-toe with No. 10 John Carroll University on Saturday, but the Blue Streaks held on for a 66-64 Ohio Athletic Conference victory at the Tony DeCarlo Varsity Center. JCU finished 26-of-51 (51.0 percent) from the field despite...
GBK Final: Goshen 71, Blanchester 38
GOSHEN — Using a monster first quarter, Goshen cruised to a 71-38 win over Blanchester Saturday afternoon in girls basketball. The Warriors led 30-5 after one quarter. Blanchester played to a 41-33 deficit in the remaining three quarters. After stopping a six-game losing streak Thursday with a win over...
BBK Final: Clinton-Massie 82, East Clinton 41
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Led by Ryan Dillion, Clinton-Massie dominated East Clinton 82-41 Tuesday night at Brian P. Mudd Court. The Falcons move to 6-10 on the year while the Astros are still searching for their first win of the season. Dillion led both teams in scoring but had help...
BBK Final: Williamsburg 80, Blanchester 54
BLANCHESTER — Williamsburg’s defense forced 26 Blanchester turnovers and led to numerous easy baskets Tuesday in an 80-54 WHS win at the BHS gym. Williamsburg was 20 for 33 from the field in the middle two periods, outscored Blanchester 48-31 and won for the 10th time in 14 games. WHS is 6-2 in the SBAAC National Division.
Blan JV makes 10 three-pointers, falls to Felicity 66-54
BLANCHESTER — Felicity outscored Blanchester 23-8 in the final quarter and prevailed 66-54 Friday night at the BHS gym. The Wildcats made 10 three-pointers on the night, including five by Bryce Burress who led BHS with 17 points. Xander Culberson had 12 points for the Wildcats while Jansen Wymer...
