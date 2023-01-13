Read full article on original website
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
More Good News For Michigan Football
Michigan continues to get good news when it comes to its roster and personnel.
James Franklin releases statement on decision to move on from assistant Taylor Stubblefield
James Franklin released a statement on Sunday. It was shortly after former Penn State assistant Taylor Stubblefield announced that he would not be returning for the 2023 season. Stubblefield coached the receivers at State College, and had a part in developing some of the top wideouts there. Jahan Dotson was...
Football World Reacts To Big Ten Coach Firing
A notable Big Ten assistant coach was fired on Sunday night. Penn State head coach James Franklin fired Nittany Lions wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield in a surprising move. “I would like to thank Taylor for his efforts during his time with Penn State but feel it is in our ...
Decoldest Crawford, former Nebraska WR, announces transfer commitment
Decoldest Crawford took to Twitter to reveal what school he will be playing for in 2023. Crawford did not play a snap for Nebraska in 2022 after suffering a knee injury in a scrimmage. Crawford will not play for the Huskers in 2023 either, as the WR announced he will be transferring to Louisiana Tech.
CJ Stroud's NFL departure sets up crucial QB battle for Ohio State entering 2023
CJ Stroud delivered the news many fans and analysts were expecting for a while. After a long wait and some suspense, Stroud officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday. Stroud’s departure is not surprising but it does put another offseason quarterback battle at the front of Ohio State’s...
Taylor Upshaw, former Michigan defender, reveals transfer commitment
Taylor Upshaw took to Twitter on Saturday night to announce his new school. Upshaw will be heading out west to join Deion Sanders in Colorado. Upshaw played 4 seasons for the Michigan Wolverines, mostly in a reserve role on the defensive line. Upshaw is just the latest player to join...
Jim Harbaugh's Future Appears Set
After weeks of negotiation and uncertainty, Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh appears to be all set to remain in Ann Arbor.
Lathan Ransom, key Ohio State DB, reportedly has plans for 2023 season
Lathan Ransom had a breakout season for the Ohio State defense under Jim Knowles this season, all while coming off a broken leg sustained at the end of the 2021 season. According to a Monday report, Ransom will also return to the team for the 2023 season. Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz with The Columbus Dispatch report Ransom’s father confirmed in a text message that the defensive back will put off the NFL Draft and return to the Buckeyes for another year.
Michigan football: Why Jim Harbaugh could actually go to the Denver Broncos
This wasn’t supposed to be an annual thing any longer, but Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh has once again officially dipped his toes in the NFL coaching pool by interviewing with the Denver Broncos. At this point, it’s like he almost has to leave Michigan. He can’t keep on doing...
Penn State beats out Michigan, other top programs for 4-star linebacker
Penn State won a major recruiting battle on Tuesday afternoon. The Nittany Lions picked up a commitment from 4-star linebacker Anthony Speca in the class of 2024. Speca had offers from programs like Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State, Tennessee and Texas A&M, amongst others. He took unofficial visits to Michigan, Tennessee and South Carolina before last season. He’s also made multiple trips to Penn State.
Davi Belfort, 4-star 2024 QB, names B1G team in top 3
Davi Belfort, a blue-chip quarterback prospect in the Class of 2024, is looking to narrow the focus of his recruitment after picking up 28 scholarship offers. On Monday, Rivals shared that Belfort now has a top 3 of Michigan State, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech. All 3 schools were in...
Cornelius Johnson, big-play WR for Michigan, reveals plans for 2023 season
Cornelius Johnson is a key wide receiver and big-play threat for Michigan. On Sunday, he announced his plans to return to the program for one more year in 2023. “After considering great opportunities, I have decided to stay with the University of Michigan football team for the 2023 season,” wrote Johnson in an Instagram post. “I am excited to get back on Main Street with the crew.”
Ohio State reportedly adding to QB room for 2023 with veteran transfer out of Oregon State
Ohio State is reportedly adding a quarterback piece for the 2023 season via the transfer portal. According to reporter Austin Ward, the Buckeyes have added former Oregon State QB Tristan Gebbia for his final season of eligibility. Though Gebbia has not had a major impact with the Beavers, he was a 4-star prospect during the 2017 recruiting class.
Penn State DB, veteran contributor on defense reportedly opts for transfer portal
A veteran piece of Penn State’s defense is reportedly in the transfer portal after Monday. The player is Marquis Wilson, a former 3-star prospect coming to the Nittany Lions via the 2019 recruiting class. According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Wilson is in the portal and looking at his options this offseason.
Tayven Jackson, Tennessee transfer QB, announces B1G commitment
Tayven Jackson has a new home. The former Tennessee QB announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to Indiana. An Indiana native, the QB was a 4-star recruit out of Center Grove High School in Greenwood in the class of 2022. Jackson was stuck in a logjam in Knoxville,...
Dante Cephas, key transfer WR out of Kent State, reveals B1G commitment
Dante Cephas has been a key wide receiver in the transfer portal this offseason. As of Sunday, Cephas is ready to depart the portal with a commitment to the B1G. For 2023, Cephas has committed to Penn State via transfer. He was the top available prospect in the transfer portal at the time of his commitment per the 247Sports transfer rankings.
Ian Jackson to commit on Monday, ESPNU announcement
Five-star junior Ian Jackson‘s recruitment will be coming to an end 24 hours from now, with Kentucky seen as a top contender to land his services. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard out of The Bronx is set to announce his commitment at the Hoophall Classic on Monday, a televised decision with ESPN’s Paul Biancardi. The announcement is set to take place at halftime of the 3 p.m. ET game between Montverde Academy and Sunrise Christian.
Dylan Mesman, 4-star TE out of Michigan, names 3 B1G teams in top group
Dylan Mesman out of Saline (Michigan) is drawing interest from programs around the country as focus shifts to the 2024 recruiting cycle. Sunday, Mesman named his top 10 schools. Maryland, Michigan State and Minnesota made the cut, alongside Auburn, Cincinnati, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Pitt and Virginia Tech. Mesman hints that...
Sean Payton Completed Interview With NFL Team Tonight
In a development that seemed to come out of nowhere, the Houston Texans confirmed tonight that they interviewed Sean Payton for the team's head coaching vacancy. The news was initially broken by Fox reporter Mark Berman and was confirmed by the organization shortly thereafter. While a ...
