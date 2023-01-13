Lathan Ransom had a breakout season for the Ohio State defense under Jim Knowles this season, all while coming off a broken leg sustained at the end of the 2021 season. According to a Monday report, Ransom will also return to the team for the 2023 season. Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz with The Columbus Dispatch report Ransom’s father confirmed in a text message that the defensive back will put off the NFL Draft and return to the Buckeyes for another year.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO