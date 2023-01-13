ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Football World Reacts To Big Ten Coach Firing

A notable Big Ten assistant coach was fired on Sunday night.  Penn State head coach James Franklin fired Nittany Lions wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield in a surprising move.  “I would like to thank Taylor for his efforts during his time with Penn State but feel it is in our ...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Decoldest Crawford, former Nebraska WR, announces transfer commitment

Decoldest Crawford took to Twitter to reveal what school he will be playing for in 2023. Crawford did not play a snap for Nebraska in 2022 after suffering a knee injury in a scrimmage. Crawford will not play for the Huskers in 2023 either, as the WR announced he will be transferring to Louisiana Tech.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Taylor Upshaw, former Michigan defender, reveals transfer commitment

Taylor Upshaw took to Twitter on Saturday night to announce his new school. Upshaw will be heading out west to join Deion Sanders in Colorado. Upshaw played 4 seasons for the Michigan Wolverines, mostly in a reserve role on the defensive line. Upshaw is just the latest player to join...
BOULDER, CO
saturdaytradition.com

Lathan Ransom, key Ohio State DB, reportedly has plans for 2023 season

Lathan Ransom had a breakout season for the Ohio State defense under Jim Knowles this season, all while coming off a broken leg sustained at the end of the 2021 season. According to a Monday report, Ransom will also return to the team for the 2023 season. Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz with The Columbus Dispatch report Ransom’s father confirmed in a text message that the defensive back will put off the NFL Draft and return to the Buckeyes for another year.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State beats out Michigan, other top programs for 4-star linebacker

Penn State won a major recruiting battle on Tuesday afternoon. The Nittany Lions picked up a commitment from 4-star linebacker Anthony Speca in the class of 2024. Speca had offers from programs like Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State, Tennessee and Texas A&M, amongst others. He took unofficial visits to Michigan, Tennessee and South Carolina before last season. He’s also made multiple trips to Penn State.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Davi Belfort, 4-star 2024 QB, names B1G team in top 3

Davi Belfort, a blue-chip quarterback prospect in the Class of 2024, is looking to narrow the focus of his recruitment after picking up 28 scholarship offers. On Monday, Rivals shared that Belfort now has a top 3 of Michigan State, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech. All 3 schools were in...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Cornelius Johnson, big-play WR for Michigan, reveals plans for 2023 season

Cornelius Johnson is a key wide receiver and big-play threat for Michigan. On Sunday, he announced his plans to return to the program for one more year in 2023. “After considering great opportunities, I have decided to stay with the University of Michigan football team for the 2023 season,” wrote Johnson in an Instagram post. “I am excited to get back on Main Street with the crew.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Tayven Jackson, Tennessee transfer QB, announces B1G commitment

Tayven Jackson has a new home. The former Tennessee QB announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to Indiana. An Indiana native, the QB was a 4-star recruit out of Center Grove High School in Greenwood in the class of 2022. Jackson was stuck in a logjam in Knoxville,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Dante Cephas, key transfer WR out of Kent State, reveals B1G commitment

Dante Cephas has been a key wide receiver in the transfer portal this offseason. As of Sunday, Cephas is ready to depart the portal with a commitment to the B1G. For 2023, Cephas has committed to Penn State via transfer. He was the top available prospect in the transfer portal at the time of his commitment per the 247Sports transfer rankings.
KENT, OH
On3.com

Ian Jackson to commit on Monday, ESPNU announcement

Five-star junior Ian Jackson‘s recruitment will be coming to an end 24 hours from now, with Kentucky seen as a top contender to land his services. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard out of The Bronx is set to announce his commitment at the Hoophall Classic on Monday, a televised decision with ESPN’s Paul Biancardi. The announcement is set to take place at halftime of the 3 p.m. ET game between Montverde Academy and Sunrise Christian.
KENTUCKY STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Dylan Mesman, 4-star TE out of Michigan, names 3 B1G teams in top group

Dylan Mesman out of Saline (Michigan) is drawing interest from programs around the country as focus shifts to the 2024 recruiting cycle. Sunday, Mesman named his top 10 schools. Maryland, Michigan State and Minnesota made the cut, alongside Auburn, Cincinnati, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Pitt and Virginia Tech. Mesman hints that...
KENTUCKY STATE
Athlon Sports

Sean Payton Completed Interview With NFL Team Tonight

In a development that seemed to come out of nowhere, the Houston Texans confirmed tonight that they interviewed Sean Payton for the team's head coaching vacancy.  The news was initially broken by Fox reporter Mark Berman and was confirmed by the organization shortly thereafter.  While a ...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy