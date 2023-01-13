Matt Rhule, Nebraska set to hire another big fish from Texas, the UIL athletic director

Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule continues to assemble his staff during his first year with the Cornhuskers, who ended 2022 with the official news that the program had hired Arlington Martin’s Bob Wager .

Two weeks into 2023, Rhule makes another big splash in Texas.

According to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and multiple Nebraska football insiders , Rhule is bringing on UIL athletic director Susan Elza as the Cornhuskers new chief of staff.

According to DCTF, Elza will resign from the UIL and the deal is expected to be official next week.

Elza has been with the UIL for more than seven years.

She was hired as athletic director in August of 2015.

Prior to the UIL, Elza was the athletic director at Northwest ISD and assistant athletic director at Allen ISD. She was also a softball coach for Garland and Allen. Elza graduated from Waco Midway, where she played softball, basketball and track. Elza earned her Bachelor’s Degree at Southwest Texas State, Master’s at Texas A&M Commerce and Doctorate at Lamar.

Rhule, who has been a head coach at Baylor, Temple and the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, was hired by Nebraska on Nov. 26 . He has quickly put together a staff, which includes Wager and Garret McGuire , son of Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire, who led Cedar Hill High School to three state titles.

Wager is a tight ends coach and special teams assistant for Nebraska.

He spent the past 17 seasons with Martin.