‘Jeopardy!’ Producers Change Show’s “Weird” Scheduling Following Reddit Complaints

By Raven Brunner
 4 days ago
Where to Stream:

Jeopardy! producers Michael Davies and Sarah Whitcomb Foss continue to drop major news on their Inside Jeopardy! podcast. This week, the two revealed that the long-running game show is taking on a new schedule for future broadcasts.

On the podcast, Davies and Whitcomb discussed their goals for the future of the game show, segueing into Davies addressing the show’s “weird” scheduling this season. Jeopardy jumped between the regular season and the post-season tournaments, leaving a five-week gap between the advancing contestant’s run.

“We had a slightly weird thing where we kicked off the regular season for five weeks, then we went to post-season, then we came back and went back into regular season again,” Davies said on the podcast, per TV Insider.

He continued to explain their solution, stating, “We’re going to kick off the season with [tournaments], then go into the season thereafter.”

The news comes at the same time as the show’s five-year renewal, reported on Wednesday (Jan. 11) by Deadline, which will carry the syndicated program to its 44th season.

Many fans will find themselves pleased with the scheduling change, especially the viewers who previously took to the Jeopardy! subreddit to complain about contestant Chris Pannullo’s interrupted run. One upset fan wrote, “Having not seen Chris Pannullo since October 14th, I admit he’s starting to feel like ancient history.”

Another redditor commented on the post, stating that they were growing inpatient for Pannullo’s return, but were taken aback when their parents expressed the same sentiment. “I was surprised when my parents called yesterday to tell me the tournament was going too long and they were ready for regular Jeopardy back,” they shared.

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

The subreddit which, at the time of reporting, has 84.5K members, has rejoiced over Monday’s podcast reveal.

“Yes to starting a new season with the post-season tournaments,” wrote Reddit user Ricki22.

Jeopardy! is currently hosted by Ken Jennings with Mayim Bialik taking the helm for Celebrity Jeopardy.

WASHINGTON, DC
