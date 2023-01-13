Read full article on original website
Work Begins on Campground at Snake River Canyon Park in Jerome County
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Excavation is underway for a new campground in Jerome County just north of the Snake River Canyon. Crews are clearing the way for a 13 spot designated campground in the Snake River Canyon Park, accessible just west of the U.S. Highway 93 and Golf Course Road junction. The campground will adjoin the Morley Arbor Day-use area. Sue Williams, board member for the Snake River Canyon Park, says the campground is being built thanks to a grant, "This will be the first designated campsite in the park and we are working on defining where others should be." Each campsite will have a parking pad, fire ring, and picnic tables. The campground will not have electricity or water, but two toilets will be available. Williams says just to the north of the campsites will be a large open area of additional over-seized rig parking for RVs pulling cars or trailers, and pickups and horse trailers, "We plan to put three to four horse corals out there and it will have access to the different trails that are already out there." The campsites will be first-come, first-serve and free of charge with limited night stays (possibly three to four night limit). The campground is expected to be completed by Nick's Excavation sometime this summer and will be the latest development in the roughly 7,000 acre park. To the west the park features a disc golf course while other areas provide off-road trails for horseback riding, bicycles, ATVs, four-wheel drive vehicles, or simple hiking. The land is Bureau of Land Management, while Jerome County leases and manages it through the board of directors. "We have a really active board, there are nine board members. We meet once a month and we are constantly looking at what needs to happen in the park and then working in conjunction with the board of commissioners and the BLM, getting approval to develop these different activities," says Williams.
Best Year-Round Waterfall Kayaking Is Northeast Of Twin Falls ID
Kayaking in Idaho is one of my favorite ways to spend my free time. I've visited numerous lakes and rivers in the Gem State, but one, in particular, stands out as offering an unparalleled experience on the water. My family has spent years camping and exploring throughout southern and central...
Idaho Fish and Game to Remove Dumped Goldfish at Castle Rock State Park
ALMO, Idaho (KLIX)-A pond at Castle Rock State Park near Almo will have to be closed off to the public because of illegally dumped goldfish. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the fishing pond at the park will be closed starting January 20 until sometime in early May so biologist can use a substance called rotenone to exterminate the invasive goldfish along with all other fish in the pond. “It’s unfortunate that we have to close public access to the Castle Rocks State Park fishing pond, but it’s necessary since goldfish were illegally introduced there” commented Tucker Brauer, Regional Fishery Biologist with the Magic Valley Region in a statement from Idaho Fish and Game, “This is our only recourse to re-set the pond to support sport-fish that anglers love to catch.” Rotenone is a plant-based toxin used commonly for fish control in the country, according to Idaho Fish and Game. A similar situation happened in a Wood River Valley pond where goldfish and fathead minnows were removed with the substance in 2020. The agency is working with Castle Rock State Park to remove the goldfish and stocking of the pond will resume after the operation is over. Idaho Fish and Game says goldfish are hard to get rid of once they become established in waterways. It is illegal to move fish to areas where they do not belong and those responsible could be forced to cover the costs associated with removing the fish; plus introducing a non-native fish could lead to felony charges.
Lane Closures on Perrine Bridge Scheduled for Night of Jan 17
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Lane closures have been planned for the evening of Jan 17, to install wiring for lights on the Perrine Bridge. The Idaho Transportation Department says the closure has been scheduled for the evening starting after 9 p.m. to reduce the impact on traffic and should only take one night. However, if bad weather moves in the work will have to be rescheduled to a later date. One lane in each direction will be closed to traffic while work is being done. Crews will be installing new wiring for lighting on the bridge. At the end of the year ITD replaced the deck lighting with updated hardware on the bridge. Drivers are asked to watch for workers and slow down.
Seasonal Road Closures Begin Jan 16 in South Hills
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five roads in the South Hills will be closed off to motorized travel beginning Monday Jan. 16, to help protect wintering wildlife. The Bureau of Land Management announced the closures include: Dry Creek, Dry Gulch, Cherry Spring, Indian Springs about 1.5 miles south of Foothills Road, and North Cottonwood Creek. The closures are intended to help protect natural resources, as well as wintering deer and sage grouse“Increased human disturbance from motorized vehicles and off-trail recreation forces mule deer to move to lower quality habitat and expend energy they need to conserve,” said Eric Killoy, BLM wildlife biologist in a prepared statement. “This, in turn, limits foraging ability and reduces fat reserves essential for survival and reproduction. To sustain healthy populations of mule deer in the South Hills and surrounding areas it is crucial to minimize disturbance during these next few months.” The closure applies to all motorized vehicles, including electric bicycles. There are exceptions for emergency responders, private land owners, and those with specific permission. People can still access the area's by non-motorized means. The closures will remain until March 15.
Why Twin Falls Would Have Big Issues if the Hospital Closed
The hospital in Twin Falls has been a great luxury to have in the Magic Valley, and at one time or another most of us have been there to either visit someone, be cared for, or perhaps have worked there. Last week a story was written about why it would be beneficial to perhaps have a second hospital in town, but what about the other extreme? If something were to happen to cause St Luke's to close, how would it effect the employees and the community?
FOX 28 Spokane
Twin Falls County ticketholder wins $2 million in Mega Million draw
BOISE, Idaho – Lottery luck has found the Magic Valley again! The Idaho Lottery has confirmed that one large winning ticket sold in Twin Falls County matched all five of the first numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions draw. The ticket includes Megaplier making it worth $2,000,000. Last night’s winning numbers were 2, 3, 19, 52, 58 and the Megaball was 16.
7 Reasons Why Living in Idaho and the Magic Valley Sucks
The state of Idaho is a beautiful place to live, with amazing lakes, mountains, hot springs, and some of the best hiking and camping you will find in the country. The state isn't too populated and the natural beauty is unrivaled. Most people that call Idaho home enjoy it and think it is a great place to live, but some things make living in the Gem State not so enjoyable. While there are many pros, there are a few things that make living in Idaho, specifically, the Magic Valley, suck.
Why Teenagers in the Magic Valley Are More Confusing Than Ever
Growing up in any era is hard, and many of us remember how tough it was being a teenager back in the day. There were bullies, homework, dates, parties, friends, and none of it seemed to be easy. Anxiety was high, the stress never left, and life was hard. While most think that their generation had it the toughest, there is an argument that teenagers today may have it harder than any generation before, and it may be leading to confusion for many of them. Navigating life as a teenager in these times isn't easy, and often adults struggle too. Teenagers are hard to read and hard to understand but the generation right now is more confusing than ever for adults to figure out.
Gooding Schools Cancel Classes Due to Threat
GOODING, Idaho (KLIX)-Classes at Gooding schools have been canceled due to a reported threat. The Gooding School District posted to social media that it had canceled and closed the elementary, middle, and high schools for Monday after a threat was reported late Sunday evening. According to District Superintendent Spencer Larsen, a middle school student had told a parent about a conversation through a social media app and the parent informed the principal who then informed him. Superintendent Larsen said he made the decision at around 10 p.m. to cancel classes and advised staff to stay home as well because, he said he didn't want to play "my best guess." The principals of the schools showed up briefly Monday to inform the students and parents who may not have gotten the notice that school had been canceled. Larsen said he spoke with Gooding Police Sunday night and they are investigating the threat. Larsen said the threat was a school shooting. He said police will be speaking with someone later today and it will be determined if school will be back in session for Tuesday. Parents and guardians will be informed by the district notification system or on the Facebook page and other social media.
I-84 Near Declo to See Short Term Road Work Tuesday
DECLO, Idaho (KLIX)-Workers will spend most of Tuesday placing concrete barriers along Interstate 84 near the new port of entry being built. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, crews will reduce the interstate down to one lane for eastbound I84 to install the barriers for safety of construction crews. “These concrete barriers help create a buffer between vehicles traveling on the interstate and workers,” ITD Project Manager John Keifer said in a news release. “They play a key role in helping to safeguard our crews, but it’s important that motorists remember to drive engaged each time they get behind the wheel as well.” The work should only last for the day, according to ITD. Drivers are asked to watch for signs and crews. The new port of entry will feature some of the lates equipment in video monitoring along with automated vehicle identification technology.
kmvt
Funds being raised for sheriff deputy who suffered a stroke
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Funds are being raised for a Cassia County Sheriff Deputy who suffered a stroke last weekend, and is currently hospitalized. On Sunday, January 8th, Deputy Shelby Carr experienced a massive stroke. She was life-flighted to Portneuf Medical Center in serious to critical condition where she received emergency surgery to find the blood clot in her brain that caused the stroke.
Extended Period Of Snow Predicted For Magic Valley By Week’s End
January began with snowfall throughout southern Idaho beginning shortly after the Christmas holiday, and current satellite data for the region indicates another storm will likely bring several inches of snow by Sunday night. Idaho fans of the snow are getting their wish in this new year of 2023. Southern Idaho...
Revenue Trends A Window Into Future Of New Twin Falls Lease Sites
Whenever I see new land for lease near a shopping center in Twin Falls, my imagination runs wild. We all have opinions on what we'd like to see built, but regional revenue trends play a large role in the types of businesses that actually break ground in southern Idaho. Some...
Cities of Declo and Paul Get Water and Wastewater Study Grants
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The communities of Declo and Paul have been awarded grants to study the water and wastewater systems from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). The grants come from a total of $1.4 million from the Idaho DEQ and the governor's "Leading Idaho" plan helping Gem State communities look at system shortcomings and find solutions to upgrade the systems. The City of Declo has been awarded $22,500 for preparation of a drinking water planning study along with environmental reviews to look at the current drinking water and wastewater systems need for improvement. According to Idaho DEQ the total cost of the study is $45,000 and cost for the wastewater study is also $45,000. The City of Paul was given $39,395 to prepare for a wastewater planning study; the total cost is a little more than $78,700.
Twin Falls, ID Police Slowly Filling Large Number of Vacancies
There are more than two dozen job openings with the City of Twin Falls. Most pay well and all come with a decent benefits package. There are even positions available for engineers. The latter are some of the best-paid positions in city government, however. Because of an ongoing labor shortage, private businesses can often offer much more. The openings with the city are very much across the board.
Twin Falls, ID Retirement Community Bends to Woke Mob
Now you’ve got to be woke to live in an old folks’ home? Residents of Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls have been presented with a document called a Resident Diversity Pledge. There are spaces for resident signatures, date of signing, room, and community. The latter is a reference to the more than 40 communities owned by the parent company, Century Park Associates.
City of Rupert Awarded Grant to Improve Water System
RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-The community of Rupert has been awarded a grant from the state to help improve the city water system. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced the City of Rupert has been awarded $7,689,257 to upgrade the water system. The money will help drill a new well, make upgrades to existing wells, provide standby power, replace water mains, and add a pressure relief to the city's booster station among other upgrades. The grant is part of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money that the governor directed towards Idaho DEQ. Eight other communities in Idaho were given grant money from a total of a little more than $30 million from ARPA. The City of Rupert was the only community in the Magic Valley to receive the funds.
7 Events Taking Place in the Magic Valley this January Weekend
The new year is in full swing now and many of us are enjoying the warmer-than-usual weather for this time of year. It has been a little wet this week, but overall the weather hasn't been too bad. With warmer temperatures than normal for January, it makes getting out of the house easier and makes enjoying the weekend more fun. Instead of staying inside this weekend, get on out and check out some of the events taking place. There is plenty of fun to be had in the Magic Valley, and here are some of the events you can attend this weekend.
GoFundMe set up for family of 2-year-old diagnosed with rare cancer
The family of a 2-year-old who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia has set up a GoFundMe page to help with their travel expenses. Twin Falls locals Andrew and Danielle Sortor are currently rotating schedules to balance work while tending to their daughter, Brexlee, who is seeking treatment near St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in Boise after being diagnosed with t-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “We have rotating schedules,”...
