COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A man has been arrested and a woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a fight near a shopping center in Colorado Springs. Police officers were called to the area of 2800 South Academy on reports of a fight involving several people, according to Colorado Springs Police. Police say that during the fight a woman was cut across her face.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO