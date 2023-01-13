Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KRDO
Colorado Springs Police recover stolen property while searching for wanted suspect
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- While arresting a wanted suspect, police uncovered stolen property, vehicles, and evidence of fraud. Monday at 10:37 a.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 4100 block of Meadowland Blvd. to contact a wanted suspect, identified as Adam VanMeter. At the scene, officers found a stolen trailer in the driveway.
KKTV
WANTED: 8 people suspected of violent crimes sought in the Colorado Springs area
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The following people are wanted in the Colorado Springs area. The information was provided to KKTV 11 News by Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers. If you have information that could help with taking any of the following people into custody, you may be eligible for a reward. Call 719-634-7867 with information.
KRDO
Colorado Springs Police: Suspects with multiple felony warrants arrested
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people were arrested after a citizen reported them in connection to catalytic converter thefts. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call for service regarding the theft of catalytic converters around 11:50 a.m. The citizen told police the suspects were in a parked RV in the 1500 block of N. Walnut St.
On the Lookout: internet, phone, snipped for thousands; pair flee deputies; burglar sours school spirit
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The sparks were flying -- but in all the wrong ways. Colorado Springs Police believe a pair of criminals are behind a recent Comcast outage, that effected 20,000 locations. They sliced through the fiber optic lines that provide internet and phone service, just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 11. Video The post On the Lookout: internet, phone, snipped for thousands; pair flee deputies; burglar sours school spirit appeared first on KRDO.
CSPD: Person struck in the head with blunt object
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a person was attacked by an unknown suspect in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to CSPD, on Tuesday around 2 a.m. officers were called to the 2800 block of South Circle Drive near I-25, about an assault in progress. […]
KKTV
Three in custody after CSPD serves search warrant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A routine search warrant led to three people being taken into custody Monday night, after Colorado Springs Police officers stumbled upon several stolen items in the suspect’s front yard, including two excavators. According to CSPD, officers arrived in the 4100 block of Meadowland Boulevard...
Person stabbed after argument, police investigating
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A person was stabbed after an argument over personal property, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Police say on Monday, Jan. 16 around 7:20 p.m. officers were called to a business located at the 1500 block of North Hancock Avenue near North Union Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard, about a […]
Colorado Springs man arrested, accused of cutting woman’s face near King Soopers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday afternoon, Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) officers responded to a reported stabbing at the Hancock Plaza Shopping Center off South Academy Boulevard. When officers arrived, they discovered a "physical altercation" had taken place. That resulted in a woman reportedly getting cut across the face. The woman was taken to a The post Colorado Springs man arrested, accused of cutting woman’s face near King Soopers appeared first on KRDO.
Woman cut across the face after physical altercation
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) have arrested a suspect after a physical altercation led to a woman being cut across the face. On Jan. 15 around 4:20 p.m., CSPD officers were called to the 2800 block of South Academy Boulevard near Hancock Expressway. When officers arrived they learned a […]
KRDO
Some illicit spas in Colorado Springs remain open despite citations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates first started exposing illicit spas in Colorado Springs four years ago. Now, new court records are shedding light on the battle between the City of Colorado Springs and massage businesses accused of selling sex. 13 Investigates has discovered that police citations are not stopping some spas from keeping their doors open.
KRDO
Woman stabbed in fight near Colorado Springs shopping center
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A man has been arrested and a woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a fight near a shopping center in Colorado Springs. Police officers were called to the area of 2800 South Academy on reports of a fight involving several people, according to Colorado Springs Police. Police say that during the fight a woman was cut across her face.
KRDO
Applications open for Pueblo Co. Sheriff’s Office scholarship award
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- As it does every year, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is making an investment in Pueblo's youth. The application period is now open for the office's annual scholarship award. One student will be chosen to receive a $1,000 scholarship. Any student is eligible. The scholarship...
Help deputies identify 2 theft suspects in Fremont County
(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a theft on Saturday, Jan. 14. If you have information regarding the two individuals or the truck pictured above, call (719) 276-5555 ext. 8 and reference case number 23-0058.
KRDO
Construction will cause detours on Black Forest Road until March
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Utilities work and corridor widening will close Vollmer Road between Black Forest Road and Forest Meadows Avenue. The general public will be detoured north on Black Forest Road - and around Cowpoke Road. Truck traffic will be detoured east on Woodmen Road, then north on Marksheffle and Cowpoke Road.
State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two medical marijuana dispensaries in Colorado Springs are closed after the state suspended their business licenses. Plastered on the door of Canna Meds Wellness Centers’ two locations at 506 N. Chelton Road and 2218 N. Academy Place is a sign with “Notice of Suspension” in red bold letters. It states The post State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries appeared first on KRDO.
Jan. 13 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Mark Villalobos, 54, is a Hispanic man, 5’08” tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Villalobos has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Traffic Offenses – Driving […]
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 13-year-old boy
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since the weekend According to the sheriff's office, Edgar was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. He left his home, located off Sullivan Circle in Security, by foot. He was last seen The post El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 13-year-old boy appeared first on KRDO.
The Happiest Prisoner on Death Row Tells a Sad Tale from Colorado
The tragic case of Joe Arridy is one that lives in infamy for the state of Colorado and everyone involved. Once called, "the happiest man on death row," Arridy is believed to have been falsely accused and convicted of a brutal crime that resulted in his execution and a dark time for Colorado as a whole.
Colorado Springs Police: Student found with BB gun near high school
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police responded to reports of a student possibly having a gun at a Colorado Springs high school. The investigation revealed the weapon in question was a BB gun. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, a citizen contacted Mitchell High School staff around noon and said they saw four males The post Colorado Springs Police: Student found with BB gun near high school appeared first on KRDO.
13-year-old recovering from long list of injuries after being hit by Colorado Springs bus
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 13-year-old boy is recovering in a Denver hospital after being hit by a Colorado Springs bus earlier this week. According to a GoFundMe page to assist with his medical expenses, the boy lives with special needs. “Right now he has a broken pelvis, broken leg, broken arm, and broken The post 13-year-old recovering from long list of injuries after being hit by Colorado Springs bus appeared first on KRDO.
Comments / 2