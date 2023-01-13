ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Amazon's Jeff Bezos Paid $3B With The Hope He'll Live Longer — Here's The Problem

Rejuvenation is no longer just for the human face but possibly the human race, according to a small biotech company that claims it has developed technology that extends the lifespan of mice by 7%. Although the breakthrough hasn’t been peer-reviewed, San Diego-based Rejuvenate Bio claims it has been successful in...
Benzinga

Harvard Expert Says Zuckerberg Is Derailing Facebook: 'I Think The Wealth Went To His Head'

Shares of Meta, the parent company of Facebook, fell 64% in 2022. Amid the stock's plunge, a senior fellow at Harvard Business School and former CEO of medical technology company Medtronic, Bill George, said that Mark Zuckerberg's leadership approach as the CEO of Meta has not helped the company grow, and instead dragging it towards failure.
Benzinga

'Elon Musk, You Wiped Out $10K In Value Off My 4-Week-Old Tesla Overnight:' Livid Customers Frustrated At Missing Out On Recent Price Cuts

Tesla Inc.’s TSLA U.S. price cut announced on Friday has become a polarizing decision, with stakeholders, including investors, analysts, backers and customers, taking opposing sides regarding its impact. What Happened: Customers who recently bought a Tesla vehicle are livid at having given the short shrift. To understand their grievances...
Benzinga

You Have To Make Cars That People Want: Warren Buffett On Elon Musk And Tesla

Legendary investor Warren Buffett praised Tesla Inc TSLA and its CEO Elon Musk in an April 2022 interview. What Happened: Despite the 65% drop in the price of Tesla's stock in 2022, shares are still up over 424% over the last five years. Former CBS journalist Charlie Rose asked Berkshire...
Benzinga

Investors Are Pulling The Plug On Emerson Electric Shares Today: What's Going On?

Emerson Electric Co EMR shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company announced a proposal to acquire National Instruments Corp NATI. What Happened: Emerson Electric said it submitted a proposal to the National Instruments board to acquire the company for $53 per share in cash. The offer implies an enterprise value of $7.6 billion.
Benzinga

Party City Holdco Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy; Secures $150M Financing Commitment

Party City Holdco Inc PRTY has filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions for relief in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The move was taken to implement the company's pre-negotiated restructuring. Party City has entered into an agreement with an ad hoc group of holders of more...
Benzinga

Billionaire Venture Capitalist Predicts New Law Showering Billions On Clean Energy To Create World's First Trillionaire

Chances are, you saw headlines last week about Congress needing a 15th round of voting to elect Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. That’s a level of chaos and dysfunction that hasn’t been seen since 1923, which makes it all the more striking that the same legislative body was able to pass a $1.7 trillion law just days earlier — quietly, with little fanfare.
Benzinga

3 Promising StartEngine Investments for 2023

The stock market had a tough 2022, with the benchmark S&P 500 index plummeting by nearly 20% and the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite down by more than 33%. Last year was the worst year for the U.S. stock market since 2008 because of persistently high inflation and multiple interest rate hikes.
Benzinga

IM Cannabis Secures $500K Via Private Placement Lead By Oren Shuster And Rafael Gabay

IM Cannabis Corp. IMCC IMCC has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement, of 400,000 units of the company at a price of $1.25 per unit for aggregate proceeds of $500,000. Each unit consists of one common share of the company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase one additional common share at an exercise price of $1.50 for a period of 36 months from the date of issue. Units in the listed issuer financing exemption offering first tranche were offered for sale to purchasers resident in Canada (except Quebec) and/or other qualifying jurisdictions pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus exemptions, and will not be subject to any statutory hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The company may close additional tranches of the listed issuer financing exemption offering.
Benzinga

Aeterna Zentaris Shelves Early-Stage Vaccine Programs, Including COVID-19

Aeterna Zentaris Inc AEZS has decided to streamline development programs by discontinuing its early-stage vaccine programs. The company worked on evaluating administration routes, dosing, and immunization scheme and conducted in-vivo immunology experiments with candidate strains expressing various antigens in relevant mice models. To date, the company has not been able to select a clinical development candidate for a COVID-19 vaccine.

