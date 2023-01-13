Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Palantir CEO Expects To Hire Hundreds More — Says Only Disaster 'We Did Not Predict' Was...
Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR CEO Alex Karp has reportedly said the company is still looking to expand its headcount even as it examines its spending and faces economic uncertainty. Karp told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos that this year, the company anticipates adding "a...
Benzinga
As Bitcoin Turns The Corner, Here's How Much A $1,000 Invested At Its 2022 Bottom Would Be Worth Now
After the bloodbath seen in 2022, most cryptocurrencies began to turn the corner at the start of the new year. The general increase in risk appetite has proven to be salubrious for the space. Bitcoin Joins The Party: Bitcoin BTC/USD, the apex crypto, peaked at $68,789.63 on Nov. 10, 2021,...
Benzinga
Amazon's Jeff Bezos Paid $3B With The Hope He'll Live Longer — Here's The Problem
Rejuvenation is no longer just for the human face but possibly the human race, according to a small biotech company that claims it has developed technology that extends the lifespan of mice by 7%. Although the breakthrough hasn’t been peer-reviewed, San Diego-based Rejuvenate Bio claims it has been successful in...
Benzinga
Harvard Expert Says Zuckerberg Is Derailing Facebook: 'I Think The Wealth Went To His Head'
Shares of Meta, the parent company of Facebook, fell 64% in 2022. Amid the stock's plunge, a senior fellow at Harvard Business School and former CEO of medical technology company Medtronic, Bill George, said that Mark Zuckerberg's leadership approach as the CEO of Meta has not helped the company grow, and instead dragging it towards failure.
Benzinga
'Elon Musk, You Wiped Out $10K In Value Off My 4-Week-Old Tesla Overnight:' Livid Customers Frustrated At Missing Out On Recent Price Cuts
Tesla Inc.’s TSLA U.S. price cut announced on Friday has become a polarizing decision, with stakeholders, including investors, analysts, backers and customers, taking opposing sides regarding its impact. What Happened: Customers who recently bought a Tesla vehicle are livid at having given the short shrift. To understand their grievances...
Benzinga
Another Tech Giant Prepares For Major Layoffs, This Time 11,000 Jobs Will Be Cut: Report
Tech giant Microsoft Inc MSFT is preparing to lay off thousands of employees, according to multiple reports. What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based company has more than 200,000 employees and will be cutting 11,000 jobs or about 5% of its workforce, according to Sky News, as reported by Reuters. Those cuts will include 6,000 positions in the U.K.
Benzinga
You Have To Make Cars That People Want: Warren Buffett On Elon Musk And Tesla
Legendary investor Warren Buffett praised Tesla Inc TSLA and its CEO Elon Musk in an April 2022 interview. What Happened: Despite the 65% drop in the price of Tesla's stock in 2022, shares are still up over 424% over the last five years. Former CBS journalist Charlie Rose asked Berkshire...
Benzinga
Investors Are Pulling The Plug On Emerson Electric Shares Today: What's Going On?
Emerson Electric Co EMR shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company announced a proposal to acquire National Instruments Corp NATI. What Happened: Emerson Electric said it submitted a proposal to the National Instruments board to acquire the company for $53 per share in cash. The offer implies an enterprise value of $7.6 billion.
Benzinga
Tesla's Market Share 'Decimated,' Backlog Has 'Collapsed To Nothing' — Why Institutional Investors Are 'Very Concerned'
Even though shares of Tesla have kicked off 2023 on an upswing, the stock remains well below its all-time high. Those betting against the EV maker include a notorious Tesla bear who's been digging his claws deeper into the Elon Musk-led company, scavenging for weakness. What To Know: GLJ Research's...
Benzinga
BlackRock Vice Chair Hildebrand Sees Inflation Dropping 'Very, Very' Quickly — But Thinks Central Banks Won't Stop Tightening
Hildebrand said central banks are going to be very careful and focused on not losing to long term inflation expectations anchor. The BlackRock vice chair believes it's going to be very difficult to get inflation below 4%, let alone below 3%. At best some there could be some pause, but...
Benzinga
Party City Holdco Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy; Secures $150M Financing Commitment
Party City Holdco Inc PRTY has filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions for relief in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The move was taken to implement the company's pre-negotiated restructuring. Party City has entered into an agreement with an ad hoc group of holders of more...
Benzinga
Tesla, Amazon, Moderna, United Airlines, Goldman Sachs: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Heavy Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed mixed on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones falling over 1%, pressured by Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS earnings. The S&P 500 closed marginally lower at 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite ended the session 0.14% higher. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Benzinga
Billionaire Venture Capitalist Predicts New Law Showering Billions On Clean Energy To Create World's First Trillionaire
Chances are, you saw headlines last week about Congress needing a 15th round of voting to elect Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. That’s a level of chaos and dysfunction that hasn’t been seen since 1923, which makes it all the more striking that the same legislative body was able to pass a $1.7 trillion law just days earlier — quietly, with little fanfare.
Benzinga
Cramer Says These Sectors Might Breed Market Pessimism: 2023 Could Be Year Where 'Tech Is Put In Its Bottled Place'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer believes there are segments in the market that he thinks will breed pessimism — most notably retail and technology. Cramer pointed out that although people are spending, as is evident from the commentary from bankers, they aren’t spending it on fixing up their homes or their wardrobes.
Benzinga
'When I Find Things I Have A Lot Of Conviction In, I Go All-in': Ryan Cohen's Stake In Alibaba And History Of Activism
Activist investor Ryan Cohen has made a name for himself for investments in several companies that became popular with retail traders, including GameStop Corp GME and Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY. Now, a new holding by Cohen has been announced. Here’s a look at his new stake and the past...
Benzinga
3 Promising StartEngine Investments for 2023
The stock market had a tough 2022, with the benchmark S&P 500 index plummeting by nearly 20% and the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite down by more than 33%. Last year was the worst year for the U.S. stock market since 2008 because of persistently high inflation and multiple interest rate hikes.
Benzinga
Cathie Wood Keeps Foot On Tesla Pedal With Whopping $15M Stock Buy — Slashes Stake In Chinese EV Rival
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management continued to buy Tesla Inc TSLA stock this week, as the flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK and the ARK Autonomous Tech. & Robotics ETF ARKQ loaded up 115,787 shares of the Elon Musk-led company on Tuesday. At the same time, ARK slashed its stake in Tesla's Chinese rival Nio Inc NIO with a big sale.
Benzinga
IM Cannabis Secures $500K Via Private Placement Lead By Oren Shuster And Rafael Gabay
IM Cannabis Corp. IMCC IMCC has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement, of 400,000 units of the company at a price of $1.25 per unit for aggregate proceeds of $500,000. Each unit consists of one common share of the company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase one additional common share at an exercise price of $1.50 for a period of 36 months from the date of issue. Units in the listed issuer financing exemption offering first tranche were offered for sale to purchasers resident in Canada (except Quebec) and/or other qualifying jurisdictions pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus exemptions, and will not be subject to any statutory hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The company may close additional tranches of the listed issuer financing exemption offering.
Benzinga
NYC's Second Weed Shop Coming Soon, More Rec Licenses In NJ & Latest Cannabis Sales Trends
Manhattan will get its second dispensary on the heels of launching recreational cannabis sales on Dec. 29 at Housing Works' store, nearly 20 months after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed recreational marijuana into law. The "Union Square Travel Agency: A Cannabis Store," located at the corner of Broadway and East...
Benzinga
Aeterna Zentaris Shelves Early-Stage Vaccine Programs, Including COVID-19
Aeterna Zentaris Inc AEZS has decided to streamline development programs by discontinuing its early-stage vaccine programs. The company worked on evaluating administration routes, dosing, and immunization scheme and conducted in-vivo immunology experiments with candidate strains expressing various antigens in relevant mice models. To date, the company has not been able to select a clinical development candidate for a COVID-19 vaccine.
